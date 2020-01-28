MARKET REPORT
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2026
The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. It sheds light on how the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market.
Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.
has been segmented into:
- Web Based PACS
- Cloud-Based PACS
- On-premise
Further, next section included in the report is on the basis of components that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of components, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Imaging modalities
- X-ray
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Others
- Secured Network
- Workstations and Archives
Another section included in the report is on the basis of business mode that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of business mode, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Enterprise
- Departmental
Furthermore, there is a section included in the report is on the basis of end-users that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end-users, the global PACS market has been segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Clinic Imaging
- Dental Practices
- Imaging Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research & Academic Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
The following section of the report includes analysis of the global PACS market on the basis of region. The global PACS market is segmented into seven key regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components in the global PACS market. In the final section of the report on the global PACS market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global PACS manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market. Some market players featured in this report are Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc. (an IBM company), Sectra AB, and Mckesson Corp.
Research methodology
To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of PACS across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-users and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global PACS market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the global PACS market.
As previously highlighted, the market for PACS is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users, and region. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global PACS market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the PACS market by region, by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global PACS market.
In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global PACS market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
Table of Contents Covered In Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Are:
Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.
Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, and market size by player.
Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.
Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.
North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.
Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.
China Market: It gives analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.
Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.
Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.
MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market. This section also includes the Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market.
Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.
Key Questions Answered in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report are:
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market in the next five years?
- Which segment will take the lead in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- What is the average manufacturing cost?
- What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
- Which company will show dominance in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market?
Research Methodology of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.
Yoga Mat Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2014 to 2026
The recent report titled “The Yoga Mat Market” published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Yoga Mat market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
“Yoga Mat-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 142 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
Yoga Mat Global Market also includes an organized summary of the industry presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and market strategies. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of 2014-2026 Report on Yoga Mat Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively.
Yoga Mat-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Yoga Mat industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information.
Key questions answered by this report include:
- Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Yoga Mat 2014-2019, and development forecast 2014-2026
- Main manufacturers/suppliers of Yoga Mat worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Yoga Mat market
- Market status and development trend of Yoga Mat by types and applications
- Cost and profit status of Yoga Mat, and marketing status
- Market growth drivers and challenges
Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis by Manufacturers Segment – North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America
Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis by Type Segment – PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats
Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis by Application Segment – Household, Yoga club, Others
Global Yoga Mat Market Analysis by Regional Segment – Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa Group, yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite , Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana , A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry, Liforme, Starlight
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Key Benefits for Yoga Mat Market:
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global market share with the current direct carrier billing platform market trends and future estimations to clarify the imminent investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of the causes that drive and restrict the Yoga Mat Market growth is provided in the report.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2026 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the main market opportunities.
- General analysis of the key segments of the Global Yoga Mat industry helps understand the content and operating system across the globe.
- Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Anatomic Pathology Market: Development, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2028
The report provides insights on opportunities, restraints, drivers, trends, and forecasts up to 2028. As per the over view of the global anatomic pathology market the market was at US$ xx mn in 2019 and is expected grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2028. The detailed study of the business of the anatomic pathology market covers the estimation size of the market in terms of volume and value.
In an attempt to identify the opportunities for growth in the anatomic pathology market, the industry analysis was geographically divided into significant regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player included in the study of anatomic pathology market is evaluated according to its production footprint, market share, existing and new launches, current R&D projects, and business strategies. Also, the anatomic pathology market study evaluates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis. The report evaluates and explores the progress outlook for the global anatomic pathology market environment, including sales, production & usage and historical data & forecasting.
This Press Release will help you to understand the size, growth opportunities with Trends that control the market.
What insights will readers obtain from the report on the anatomic pathology market?
- It provides niche insights for the decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
- Market size estimation of the anatomic pathology market on a regional and global basis.
- A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
- Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments, behavior patterns of each anatomic pathology market player–product launches, extensions, alliances and market acquisitions
- Comprehensive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the anatomic pathology market.
This report is customized by segment, by sub-segment, by region/country, along with a product specific competitive analysis to meet your specific requirements.
Important objectives of this report are: To estimate the market size for anatomic pathology market on a regional and global basis, to identify major segments in anatomic pathology market and evaluate their market shares and demand, to provide a competitive scenario for the anatomic pathology market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years, and to evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the anatomic pathology market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
The Key Players mentioned in our report are: Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company.
Market Segmentation:
By Product & Service:
• Instruments
• Consumables
• Histopathology
By End User:
• Hospital
• Lab
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Product & Service
◦ North America, by End User • Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Product & Service
◦ Western Europe, by End User • Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product & Service
◦ Asia Pacific, by End User • Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product & Service
◦ Eastern Europe, by End User • Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Product & Service
◦ Middle East, by End User • Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Product & Service
◦ Rest of the World, by End User
Axial Flow Pump Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to2017 – 2025
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Axial Flow Pump market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Axial Flow Pump market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Axial Flow Pump market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The Axial Flow Pump market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Axial Flow Pump market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Axial Flow Pump market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Important regions covered in the Axial Flow Pump market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).
The Axial Flow Pump market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Axial Flow Pump market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Axial Flow Pump market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Axial Flow Pump market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Axial Flow Pump across the globe?
The content of the Axial Flow Pump market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Axial Flow Pump market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Axial Flow Pump market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Axial Flow Pump over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Axial Flow Pump across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Axial Flow Pump and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
On the basis of component, the global Axial Flow Pump market report covers the following segments:
Competitive Landscape
On the competitive outlook, key players in the axial flow pump market are entering into strategic alliances for growth. Top players that operate globally are striving for M&As with small and regional players to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence.
Besides this, efforts to expand and improve service networks and after sales service is another growth strategy of players in the axial flow pump market.
Further, regional companies are entering into strategic partnerships with large global players to expand their product line with international standards. Large companies, in turn, gain benefit from local outreach of regional players. This translates into a win-win situation for both the players.
Key players operating in the axial flow pump market include:
- Xylem Inc.
- Ebara Corporation
- ITT Inc.
- Weir Group plc
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- Sulzer AG
- Pentair plc
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- Leo Group Co. Ltd
Axial Flow Pump Market: Key Trends
Axial flow pumps find wide use for channeling of rain water in housing communities, thus influencing growth of axial flow pumps= market. Axial flow pumps also find use in wastewater industries due to their functional capacity, maintenance and operation, and controlled flow rate of water.
In urban areas of emerging economies, rapid development of housing communities that require proper channeling of rain water and proper sewage disposal system are some key factors stoking demand of axial flow pumps. The axial flow pumps= market gains, in turn.
Further, considerable distance between freshwater sources and residential areas in urban areas necessitates municipal authorities to invest heavily in pumping solutions. This, in turn, fuels demand for axial flow pumps for civic use.
Oil & gas sector is likely to emerge as a key end user for axial flow pumps, thereby contributing significant revenue to the axial flow pumps= market. Rapidly increasing demand of crude oil for transportation, energy, supply and logistics leading to amplified onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration is serving to boost demand for axial flow pumps.
Apart from this, the chemical sector is predicted to display notable growth in the axial flow pump market due to their capability to withstand flammable, viscous, and abrasive fluids.
Axial Flow Pump Market: Regional Outlook
North America is a key axial flow pump market due to substantial investments for water treatment facilities. Besides this, significant investments for exploration of unconventional both onshore and offshore oil reserves is stocking demand for axial flow pumps in the region.
Europe holds significant share in the axial flow pump market. High spending in water and wastewater sector account for continued demand for axial flow pumps in the region.
All the players running in the global Axial Flow Pump market are elaborated thoroughly in the Axial Flow Pump market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Axial Flow Pump market players.
Why choose TMRR?
- Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements.
- Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small.
- Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research.
- Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources.
