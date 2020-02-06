Pigment Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2020-2030

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 06,2020 – Geriatric Medicines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases amongst old people, increase in government support, improving healthcare infrastructure in number of upcoming economies are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness need of patient participation in clinical trials and side effects of medicines are hindering the market growth. In addition, increasing demand from emerging economies holds huge growth opportunities for market growth.

Geriatrics is a division of medicines connected to the remedial, clinical, social, and preventive aspects of ill health among old people over 65 years. The majority of the geriatrics is not capable to take their medication correctly at the intended time due to difficult in psychological and medical issues. The geriatric inhabitants need special attention and care for the rapid recovery of disorder or disease.

By Therapeutic Category, antihypertensive segment is projected to have significant share during the forecast period. Antihypertensive are a group of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Antihypertensive therapy prevents problems of high blood pressure such as stroke and myocardial infarction. Restless lifestyle of the urban populations and growing life expectancy are favouring the growth of antihypertensive medicines for geriatrics. By Geography, North America region is projected to grow at a significant rate due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, favourable administration initiative for the old people and presence of some pioneering companies of this market.

Some of the key players in geriatrics medicine market includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Company Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Therapeutic Categories Covered:

– Analgesic

– Antidiabetic

– Antihypertensive

– Antidepressant & Antipsychotic

– Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)

– Statins

– Other Therapeutic Categories

Conditions Covered:

– Arthritis

– Cancer

– Cardiovascular

– Neurological

– Osteoporosis

– Respiratory

– Other Conditions

Regions covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

