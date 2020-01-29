Plant-based Meat Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2027

Plant-based Meat Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Plant-based Meat market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Plant-based Meat is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Plant-based Meat market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Plant-based Meat market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Plant-based Meat market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Plant-based Meat industry.

Plant-based Meat Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Plant-based Meat market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Plant-based Meat Market:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of plant-based meat manufacturers, and recent developments in the plant-based meat market space. Some of the key players analysed are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH, among other plant-based meat manufacturers.

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Source

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Other Sources of Meat Alternatives

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By End Use

Retail

Industrial

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail



Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Data scrutiny for the global plant-based meat market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of application of plant-based meats in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on the consumption of plant-based meats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of plant-based meats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and consumption of plant-based meats among end-user verticals.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of plant-based meats across various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for plant-based meats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats in respective countries.

The weighted average selling price for plant-based meats was considered to estimate the market size for top plant-based meat consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plant-based meat market. To develop the global plant-based meats market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global plant-based meat market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plant-based meat market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plant-based meat market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plant-based meat market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plant-based meat market. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the global plant-based meat manufacturers.

