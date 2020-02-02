Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

FMI’s report on Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Economy

Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players of plant nutrient testing equipment are Penomex Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Invitro Biotech ltd., Max Electronics (India), Bruker, Biochrom, GBC Scientific (USA) LLC. Bay Spec Inc., Cecil Instruments.

There are different instruments used to determine available nutrients in the plant, such as colorimeter, UV-Vis spectroscopy, and Plant nutrient analyzer. For instance, Penomex Inc. is the leading manufacturer of Plant test meters, such as chlorophyll meter, Plant nutrition analyzer, and Plant synthesis meter. On the same side, a significant manufacturer of testing equipment such as UV-visible spectroscopy and colorimeter are leading a plant nutrient testing equipment market where equipment is used to determine the available ionic form of nutrients in the plant.

Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, Europe is estimating for the high growth of plant nutrient testing equipment market due to strict regulations and the presence of many manufacturing companies in that region. Moreover, European countries such as Germany and others are focusing on advanced research includes agricultural research which required advanced testing equipment. These factors are indicating significant growth of plant nutrient testing equipment market in Europe in terms of consumption. Moreover, North America is predicted to hold substantial market share in plant nutrient testing equipment market due to availability of fertile lands, also a high demand for quality of food in many regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific counties are estimating to have moderate growth in the plant nutrient testing equipment market because of ongoing improvement in agricultural sector. Moreover, governments are taking the initiative to increase productivity and food safety in these regions. Due to these reasons, Asia Pacific countries are predicting as a target of many players to penetrate in this region, which is estimating to boost the significant demand of plant nutrient testing equipment. Moreover, deficiency of micronutrients in the many areas of MEA became a reason to develop new techniques for increase land fertility, which is forecasting to increase the plant nutrient testing equipment market.

The Plant nutrient testing equipment report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Plant nutrient testing equipment Segments

Plant nutrient testing equipment Dynamics

Plant nutrient testing equipment Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

