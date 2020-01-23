MARKET REPORT
Plant Sterol Esters Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026
In 2018, the market size of Plant Sterol Esters Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plant Sterol Esters .
This report studies the global market size of Plant Sterol Esters , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Plant Sterol Esters Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Plant Sterol Esters history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Plant Sterol Esters market, the following companies are covered:
companies such as Danone (Danacol brand), GFA Foods (Smart balance brand), Meadow Lea (Logicol brand), Unilever (proactiv brand), Dairy Farmers and Uncle
Toby\’s, and Procter & Gamble have started manufacturing and promoting their products based on plant sterol esters. This shows a clear impact on the growth of plant sterol production and consumption which is one of the important reasons to lead the plant sterol ester market to grow. The number of retailers who carry out the sale of similar kinds of products under their own brand name are increasing. For instance, Albert Hein, a Netherland-based company, Asda in the U.K., Kesko in Finland, Sainsbury and Tesco in the U.K. have started selling similar kinds of products under their brand name.
Plant sterol ester to be the most preferred cholesterol lowering agent amongst other substitutes
Nowadays, plant sterol esters, which help to lower the cholesterol level, are widely used across the globe, especially in Europe and North America, in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and as dietary supplements. It is verified by the scholars that constant intake of plant sterol ester lowers the cholesterol level by 7–12%. Over half of the population in the U.S. suffers from high cholesterol. Individuals in the U.S. are shifting focus to the products containing plant sterol esters in order to lower their cholesterol level. Many companies, such as RAISO PLC., BASF SE, and Cargill Incorporated, started the production of plant sterol ester-based products in the late 1990s and have increased their production capacities and facilities in order to meet the growing demand. This in one of the major trend that is driving the growth of the plant sterol market.
Rules and regulations in some countries have led to an increase in the consumption of plant sterol esters in the last five years
As plant sterol esters have been generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by FDA (Food and Drug Association), its addition in a limited amount in many food applications, such as milk, yoghurt, mayonnaise, vegetable oils, coffee, beverages, butter, chocolates, snacks, etc. in many well-developed and emerging countries, such as Finland, Germany, Turkey, Israel, China, Japan, Taiwan, United Sates, Canada, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand, etc. is expected to contribute towards the growth of the plant sterol esters market across the globe during the forecast period. The European Union Scientific committee has also allowed the addition of a limited amount of plant sterol esters in food products, which will also contribute to the increase in the consumption of plant sterol esters. FSANZ (Food Standards Australia and New Zealand) has also allowed the use of phytosterols esters in food products, such as vegetable oil, milk, and breakfast cereals.
Powder segment by form type to dominate market share, on the other hand the oil segment is expected to lose 220 BPS during the forecast period
Powder segment is estimated to account for more than 70% of the total revenue by 2017 and reach nearly 75% by the end of forecast period. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1 % over the forecast period. In terms of CAGR and increment $ opportunity, the powder segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment over the forecast period. Oil Segment is expected to lose 70 BPS between 2012 and 2017 and 220 BPS between 2017 and 2027.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Plant Sterol Esters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant Sterol Esters , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant Sterol Esters in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Plant Sterol Esters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Plant Sterol Esters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Plant Sterol Esters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plant Sterol Esters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
MARKET REPORT
Global Cocoa Enhancers Market Size Will Grow Profitably In Upcoming Estimation Year 2028
Market Outlook
Cocoa enhancers are compounds that are added to food and beverages to supplement the natural cocoa flavor. Cocoa has a unique position in the flavors industry due to its soft melt?in?the?mouth and unique sensory properties. The cocoa aroma is contributed by various compounds, including the non-volatile and volatile chemical components. Various technological enhancements have been done to enhance the cocoa flavor, combining chemical, physical and biological factors of multiple cocoa alternatives. Cocoa enhancers are gaining traction due to their use in healthy foods and specifically, among children, who prefer chocolate to cocoa flavors.
Cocoa enhancers are low-cost cocoa substitutes offering similar flavor, quality and nutrition as that of cocoa. One of the biggest advantages of Cocoa enhancers is that their thermal stability, strength and flavor impact is identical to that of cocoa. Europe followed by North America is projected to dominate the cocoa enhancers market, in terms of consumption, due to higher concentration base of cocoa end-use industries. Among various end-uses of cocoa enhancers, chocolate and confectionery are projected to drive high demand for cocoa enhancers over the forecast period. Chocolate processing is concentrated in European countries, mainly the Netherlands, which will be a potential country for the use of cocoa enhancers.
Reasons for Covering this Title
A rise in demand for overall cocoa alternatives due to increasing cocoa prices and fluctuating supply of cocoa annually is expected. Between 2010 and 17, world’s cocoa production grew at the rate of 0.99%, while world cocoa grindings increased at the rate of 1.16%, indicating a supply-demand gap for cocoa, which has compelled end-use industries using cocoa as an ingredient to look for cocoa alternatives, including cocoa enhancers. Africa holds nearly 72% of world’s cocoa production share and indicates higher supply concentration. This scenario also has encouraged distant countries to utilize their existing natural and synthetic ingredients as cocoa enhancers which are compatible with the intended product applications.
Global Cocoa Enhancers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Cocoa Enhancers market are Chefs Flavours Ltd, Charkit Chemical, PureCircle, Signature Flavors, Flavor Dynamics, Inc., Weber Flavors and Taytonn, among others.
Opportunities for Market Participants
Changing consumption patterns along with growing demand for cocoa alternatives has opened opportunities for cocoa enhancers. This scenario has encouraged various food and beverage ingredient companies to introduce innovative products including cocoa enhancers to meet consumer demand for cocoa flavor. Additionally, growing consumer demand for lower-fat and low-sugar content ingredients for cocoa-end use products will also have a positive impact on the cocoa enhancers market.
Innovation in processing technology will further enable cocoa enhancer manufacturers to adopt various raw materials with a broader range of flavors, textures, along with higher acceptability by consumers. Cocoa enhancer manufacturers are also focusing on specific country and regional profiles to launch products aligned with regional demand. In-depth consumer research is carried by cocoa enhancer manufacturers to understand the emerging flavor profiles. Clean labeling of products might limit the growth of the cocoa enhancer market to an extent as consumers prefer natural ingredients.
MARKET REPORT
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Analysis Data of Leading Players | OpenText, Qnext Corp., SkySync, SugarSync, Syncplicity By Axway, Thru Inc. and More
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report contains an extensive evaluation of the markets growth prospects and restrictions. Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market analysis report offers an utter background analysis of the ICT industry along with an assessment of the parental market.
Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing Market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% the forecast period to 2026.
Top Key Players in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market are as Follows at: – Accellion, Acronis, BlackBerry, CTERA Networks, Citrix Systems, CodeLathe, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, HighQ, IBM, Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd, Intralinks, Microsoft, MyWorkDrive By Wanpath LLC, Nextcloud GmbH, Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd, OpenText, Qnext Corp., SkySync, SugarSync, Syncplicity By Axway, Thru Inc., VMware, XMedius Solutions and ownCloud among others.
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report also presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Data Bridge Market Research’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing digital workplace resulting in skilled and mobile workforce.
- Rising collaborations between employees and enterprises.
- Safety and security concern of organizational data.
- High cost of implementation and EFSS solutions.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Regional Growth Analysis:
All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]
MARKET REPORT
Market Research on Static-free Packaging Market 2019 and Analysis to 2027
Static-free Packaging Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Static-free Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Static-free Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Static-free Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
* Miller Packaging
* Desco Industries
* Dou Yee
* BHO TECH
* DaklaPack
* Sharp Packaging Systems
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Static-free Packaging market in gloabal and china.
* Anti-Static Bag
* Anti-Static Sponge
* Anti-Static Grid
* Others
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Electronic Industry
* Chemical Industry
* Pharmaceutical Industry
* Others
Reasons to Purchase this Static-free Packaging Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Static-free Packaging Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Static-free Packaging Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Static-free Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Static-free Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Static-free Packaging Market Size
2.1.1 Global Static-free Packaging Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Static-free Packaging Production 2014-2025
2.2 Static-free Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Static-free Packaging Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Static-free Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Static-free Packaging Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Static-free Packaging Market
2.4 Key Trends for Static-free Packaging Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Static-free Packaging Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Static-free Packaging Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Static-free Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Static-free Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Static-free Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Static-free Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Static-free Packaging Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….
