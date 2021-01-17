Plastic Lancet Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations 2019 – 2027

Global Plastic Lancet market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Plastic Lancet market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Plastic Lancet market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Plastic Lancet market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Plastic Lancet market report:

What opportunities are present for the Plastic Lancet market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Plastic Lancet ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Plastic Lancet being utilized?

How many units of Plastic Lancet is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market: Segmentation

The global plastic lancet market is segmented as follows –

By Application Type, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Cholesterol Test

Glucose Test

Others

By Product Type, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Personal lancet

Push button safety lancet

Side button safety lancet

Pressure activated safety lancet

By End user, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare

Others

Plastic Lancet Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe is expected to witness a positive growth towards plastic lancet market during the forecast period. It is due to rise in prevalence of diabetes in Europe with around 60 million people are suffering from diabetes, according to WHO. North America is also expected to be the prominent market for plastic lancet, it is due to increasing need for diabetic diagnosis and increasing need for safe blood glucose test in hospitals. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing cost and also low labor cost.

Recent Development in Global Plastic Lancet Market

In 2017, Abbott Laboratories S.A. announced that it FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System for adults is been approved by US Food and Drug Administration. This approval enhance the product offering of the company.

In January 2017, Catalent Inc. collaborated with Roche on Smartag(TM) technology. It is a research collaboration that will help Roche on Smartag(TM) technology to develop new product.

Plastic Lancet Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global plastic lancet market are as follows –

Sarstedt AG & Co

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Abbott Laboratories S.A.

Becton Dickinson and Co

F.L. Medical SRL

LifeScan

Nipro Medical Corporation

Terumo Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Plastic Lancet market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country.

Key findings of the Plastic Lancet market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Plastic Lancet market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Plastic Lancet market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Plastic Lancet market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Plastic Lancet market in terms of value and volume.

The Plastic Lancet report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

