Plastic Recycling Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Plastic recycling is a process of cleaning, sorting and processing of pre-consumer or post-consumer plastic waste into resins for various applications. This plastic scrap can be rigid, like bottles, containers, furniture etc., or non-rigid, like films, wrappers, pliable sheets etc. The plastic recycling market is also segmented based on resin type as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, PS, PVC, and others. PET is largely recycled into PET fibers and yarns for textile applications. However, most of the plastics end-up as construction products such as plastic lumber, landscaping furniture, and roof & floor tiles.

List of key players profiled in the report:

By Source

Rigid Plastics, Non-rigid Plastics

By Material

PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, PS, PVC, Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate etc.)

By Application

Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Textile, Others (industrial, consumer goods etc.)

The report analyses the Plastic Recycling Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Plastic Recycling Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Plastic Recycling market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Plastic Recycling market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Plastic Recycling Market Report

Plastic Recycling Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

