Plastic Strapping Materials Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

The Plastic Strapping Materials market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Plastic strapping are available in different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyester and composite. Plastic strapping materials find application in various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, transportation & logistics, building & construction, textile and others. The consumer products industries such as food, beverages and electronics are expected to witness inclination in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. In plastic strapping materials, polypropylene is most widely preferred strapping material by end-user industries due to easy availability and compatibility for most of the applications. Polyester strapping is used in heavy load applications due to its high breaking strength. Composite strapping is made up of polyester and polypropylene which provides more tenacity and breaking strength to the plastic strapping material. The composite plastic strapping materials market is projected to grow with higher CAGR as compared to other strapping materials during the forecast period. Plastic strapping materials are expected to witness rise in demand owing to its economical availability, easy handling and several other properties, coupled with the increasing demand of unitizing solutions for globally rising manufacturing output.

List of key players profiled in the Plastic Strapping Materials market research report:

Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP, Scientex Berhad, Teufelberger Holding AG, M. J. Maillis group, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, FROMM Holding AG, GRANITOL akciová spole?nost, Messersi’ Packaging Srl, Dynaric Inc.

By material

Polyester, Composite, Polypropylene

By Application

Corrugated Boxes, Heavy Loads, Skids & Pallets, Others,

By End Use

Consumer Electronics, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Textile, Transportation & Logistics, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Other Industrial,

The global Plastic Strapping Materials market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Plastic Strapping Materials market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Plastic Strapping Materials. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Plastic Strapping Materials Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Plastic Strapping Materials market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Plastic Strapping Materials market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Plastic Strapping Materials industry.

