MARKET REPORT
Plastic-to-fuel Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization
Plastic-to-fuel technology is expected to be a game changer in the energy market. There are three revenue models in the U.S. plastic-to-fuel market:
1. Revenue from sale of processors
2. Revenue from sale of fuels produced using waste plastic processors
3. Revenues from royalties earned by sharing proprietary technology.
Drivers & Trends
The global need for an alternative fuel technology due to depleting natural resources, and increasing use of plastic are among the key drivers of the market. Increasing waste plastic generation necessitates for a recycling technology, which reduces landfill waste in addition to converting waste into combustible fuel meeting environmental standards. Abundant raw material availability coupled with their low cost (sometimes zero cost) attracts more players in this market. However, complexities in the conversion technology as well as high initial setup cost for plastic to fuel conversion facility are witnessed as key constraints for the growth of the U.S. plastic-to-fuel.
U.S. Plastic-to-fuel Market Segmentation by End Product
The U.S. plastic-to-fuel market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 98.26 million in 2020 from US$ 42.78 million in 2015. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 6.79% through 2016 to 2020. The fuels produced using conversion technologies are further sub-segmented as crude oil and diesel, wherein crude oil is anticipated to account for leading market share in 2015. Plastic-to-fuel conversion technologies primarily include pyrolysis, depolymerisation and gasification. Key players in plastic-to-fuel market utilize pyrolysis technology to convert waste plastic into fuel. However, all the players are have incorporated certain modifications in the process, which they have patented as a proprietary technology. In some of the processes, pre-processing of waste plastic is necessary, however, market players are developing technologies in order to reduce pre-processing. This is due to the fact that pre-processing incurs costs and in order to increase the profit margin, pre-processing costs needs to be minimum.
U.S. Plastic-to-fuel Market Segmentation by Revenue Generating Model
The U.S. plastic-to-fuel market has been segmented in to three revenue generating models, wherein the market revenues can be generated through sale of processors, sale of fuels and royalties earned by companies with proprietary technologies. The revenue generated through sale of processors accounted for the leading share in 2020.
U.S. Plastic-to-fuel Market: Key Players
The U.S. plastic-to-fuel market is dominated by major players, such as Plastic2Oil, Agilyx Corporation, Vadxx Energy, Green Envirotec Holdings LLC and RES polyflow. This players in the market are joining hands with waste plastic feedstock providers such as industries generating waste plastic, local municipalities, etc. Most of the companies have expansion plans in coming years, which is likely to increase the revenues generated in the U.S. plastic to fuel market.
U.S. Plastic-to-fuel Market: Government Grants
As far as the government grants for recycling technologies is concerned, Pyrolysis, which is widely used to convert waste plastic into fuel is not eligible for recycling grants offered by state governments. This is due to the fact that the technology is not categorized under recycling technology and is called conversion technology. However, it can still fetch government grants for green job creation and credits incentives for starting a unit in rural area.
MARKET REPORT
Loader Crane Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2027
Loader Crane Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Loader Crane market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Loader Crane market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Loader Crane market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Loader Crane market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Loader Crane market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Loader Crane market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Loader Crane Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Loader Crane Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Loader Crane market. Key companies listed in the report are:
competitive landscape of the global market. In this section, the loader crane report provides market share analysis and provides information and analysis of key companies and manufacturers operating across the value chain and their presence globally. Some of the players reported in this study on the global Loader Cranes market are PALFINGER AG, Cargotec (Hiab), Fassi Gru S.p.A., ATLAS Group, Tadano Ltd., Cormach S.r.l., PM Group S.p.A., Next Hydraulics s.r.l., Hyva Group, Prangl GmbH, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and XCMG.
Loader Crane Research Methodology
The loader crane market’s volume has been derived through in-depth research and validated by industry experts and key manufacturers/solution providers through interviews. Perspectives of the industry experts were thoroughly analyzed and the average loader crane market volume was deduced and reconfirmed before being incorporated in the loader crane report. To offer accurate loader crane market analysis, we have considered 2017 as a base number and loader crane sale and forecast has been made for the years 2019 to 2028. The market size of loader crane has been calculated in terms of different lifting moment, platform, boom length, end-use and their selling price in various regions. Further, data points, such as sales split, end-use split and regional split, along with qualitative inputs from the primary research, have been incorporated to provide precise loader crane market analysis. Valuable insights offered in this report estimate the total revenue expected to be generated in the loader crane market over the forecast period.
This report on loader crane offers forecast in terms of CAGR and analyzes market on the basis of Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. Market analysis on the basis of CAGR and Y-o-Y growth incorporated in the loader crane report will allow readers to identify lucrative growth opportunities and growth prospects in the global loader crane market. Valuable insights provided in the loader crane report also offer detailed information pertaining to the potential resources and key trends in the global loader crane market. Insights compiled in the loader crane report have been provided in terms of absolute dollar opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS). In addition, market intelligence pertaining to growth prospects and patterns of various segments of loader crane have been derived through loader crane market attractive index.
Global Loader Crane Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
MARKET REPORT
Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market to Observe Strong Development by2018 – 2028
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Automated Breast Ultrasound System market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The Automated Breast Ultrasound System market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Important regions covered in the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).
The Automated Breast Ultrasound System market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System across the globe?
The content of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Automated Breast Ultrasound System market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Automated Breast Ultrasound System over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Automated Breast Ultrasound System and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
On the basis of component, the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market report covers the following segments:
Key Trends
Across the world, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the automated breast ultrasound system market. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the prevalence of breast cancer is 25% higher than other types of cancers in women.
Environmental changes and lifestyle changes are increasing the susceptibility to several diseases among women, which includes breast cancer. Chemicals found in plastics, polychlorinated biphenyls, cosmetics, and pesticides contain estrogen properties, which increases the risk of breast cancer. Moreover, escalating unhealthy habits such as drinking and smoking is leading to considerable rise in cancer, fuelling growth of the automated breast ultrasound system market.
Initiatives undertaken by several governments around the world for increasing awareness about breast cancer have resulted in an increased number of women undergoing screening. Not only this, several charity organizations are also engaged in creating awareness for the disease and availability of advanced diagnostics for early detection of the same.
Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Market Potential
Advances in breast imaging devices have helped doctors diagnose breast cancer at an early stage and more effectively. In this context, Hologic, is a market leader in the manufacture of equipment for breast cancer detection. In the U.S., 62% of the mammography systems used are manufactured by Hologic.
Hologic’s detectors have been significantly important for technological breakthrough in mammography over the last two decades. The first major leap came in the early 2000s when mammography jumped from film to digital.
In a next major leap, in 2011, Hologic was the first company to receive FDA approval for the commercial launch of 3-D imaging process called digital tomosynthesis. The technology, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard is replacing single, two –dimensional images from conventional mammograms with a multitude of X-ray images that are taken a few millimeters at a time.
Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Regional Outlook
The global market for automated breast ultrasound system can be broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, the U.S. contributed a significant revenue to the regional market due to high prevalence of breast cancer and favorable government initiatives for the use of advanced diagnostic techniques.
Germany accounts for a significant revenue contribution to the Europe ABUS market. As per the Immunological & Oncological Center, the region records almost 70,000 breast cancer cases each year. With the introduction of screening programs and their effective monitoring, clinical cancer registries have been equipped for the early diagnosis and quality care for cancer.
In Asia Pacific, the rising awareness for the early detection of breast cancer and technological advancements for improved screening systems is expected to fuel growth of this market.
Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Competitive Analysis
Some of the key companies operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, and SonoCine. Key players in this market are focused on the development of innovative and advanced systems in order to stay competitive in this market.
All the players running in the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market are elaborated thoroughly in the Automated Breast Ultrasound System market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Automated Breast Ultrasound System market players.
Why choose TMRR?
- Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements.
- Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small.
- Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research.
- Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources.
MARKET REPORT
SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Latest Report on the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market
PMR recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
As per the report, the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.
Essential findings of the report:
- Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments
- Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions
- Y-o-Y growth of the global SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market over the forecast period 2016 – 2026
- Key developments in the current SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market landscape
The report aims to address the following queries related to the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market:
- What are the most notable trends in the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market in 2019?
- How can prospective market players penetrate the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market in region 3?
- What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2026?
- Which market players are expected to launch new products in the SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation Market?
- How are companies marketing their products?
key players and product offerings
