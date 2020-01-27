MARKET REPORT
Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025
The Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Point of Care CT Imaging Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are Xoran Technologies, SOREDEX, CurveBeam, SCANCO Medical, Planmed, NeuroLogica, GENORAY, Carestream Health.
The Report covers following things
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Compact CT Scanners
Full-Sized CT Scan Systems
|Applications
|Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Radiology Centers
Clinics,
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Xoran Technologies
SOREDEX
CurveBeam
SCANCO Medical
More
The report introduces Point of Care CT Imaging Systems basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Point of Care CT Imaging Systems market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Point of Care CT Imaging Systems industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market Overview
2 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
UV Stabilizers Market Global Briefing
UV Stabilizers Market: Summary
The Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The factors responsible for the growth of the UV Stabilizer market include the demand increasing in Asia Pacific region and by building Infrastructure. However, there are certain restraint that has been face by the market are high production cost and volatility in price of raw materials.
UV Stabilizers are a group of additives that have been developed to decrease or avoid the damage to plastics caused by their exposure to heat, UV and other environmental elements. Some of the key players in the UV stabilizer market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, SI Group, Mayzo, Inc., MPI Chemic B.V, and Jade New Materials Technology among others.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UV stabilizer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- The primary types of global UV stabilizer that are covered in the report include hals, uv absorbers, quenchers and antioxidants.
- The segmentation by application includes coatings, plastic & polymers, adhesive & sealants and others.
- For opportunity analysis, the end-users that are covered in the report are automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as north america, south america, europe, apac, and the middle east and africa, with individual country-level analysis.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
UV Stabilizers Market, by Type
- HALS
- UV Absorbers
- Quenchers
- Antioxidants
UV Stabilizers Market, by Application
- Coatings
- Plastics & Polymers
- Sealants & Adhesive
- Others
UV Stabilizers Market by, End-Use Industry
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Agriculture
- Packaging
- Others
MARKET REPORT
Automated Turf Harvesters Market Show 12.6% CAGR to 2026 | FireFly Automatix, Kesmac, KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing
The global automated turf harvesters market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Automated turf harvesters are used to harvest turf in the form of rolls and slabs from turf cultivation farms. It is an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters and provide one-man operation for cutting, rolling and stacking of turf. The automated turf harvesters have features such as product quality monitoring, which rejects the defective roll or slab by sensing its weight and thickness.
Moreover, the automated turf harvesters are provided with remote monitoring and diagnostics features, cellular or wireless communication systems, bilingual interface and many other features. This propels the automated turf harvesters market growth significantly. Furthermore, the implementation of automated turf harvesters on turf cultivation farms increase harvesting speed by 20% and reduce fuel consumption as well. The customers, majorly sod farmers, are switching towards automated equipment in order to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of automated turf harvesters on sod farms. Furthermore, the major consumers of automated turf harvesters are from the developed nations like European and North American regions, mainly owing to the better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.
Key players profiled in the report include FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.
The shift of consumer preferences toward automated agricultural equipment is a major driver for the automated turf harvesters market. The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in farming has helped the cultivators to obtain better quality and more yield in less time. Thus, the farmers are inclining toward autonomy for various agricultural processes. Moreover, the lack of labor and high cost associated with labor intensive farming promotes the use of automated equipment for turf farming applications. The stacking of turf pallets is the most tedious task as each pallet weighs around 1,500 to 3,000 pounds, which requires maximum effort which can be eased with the use of automated turf harvesters, which provide automatic stacking. Automation enables high quality turf harvesting and reduces the time required for turf harvesting process. Furthermore, various sports federations are choosing natural turf over artificial turf to conduct various sports such as football, soccer, cricket and others. The artificial turf use has led to many negative results such as increased field temperature and is expected to contribute to on field injuries including fatigue, shortened career of the players and negative effect on life after retirement of the players, hence the sports organizations are choosing natural turf over the artificial turf which increase the requirement of turf cultivation and in turn, bolsters the automated turf harvesters market growth. On the contrary, high costs of automated turf harvesters is a major restrain for the growth of automated turf harvesters market. Also, the versatility of artificial grass is increasing its popularity over natural grass in the residential sector. However, the growth in construction of golf courses in countries such as China, creates a demand for turf cultivation and thereby, creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period.
The global automated turf harvesters market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. By product type, it is divided into roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The slab turf harvesters segment is anticipated to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market in the future, owing to the growth of residential construction activities mainly in the U.S. and the UK. By application, it is classified into residential, commercial, golf courses and sports/ athletics. The commercial segment is projected to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period. Also, the residential segment holds the highest share in the automated turf harvesters market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Product Type
Chapter 5: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Application
Chapter 6: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Region
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
8.1. Firefly Automatix, Inc.
8.2. Kesmac Inc.
8.3. Kwmi Equipment
8.4. Magnum Enp
8.5. Trebro Manufacturing, Inc.
8.6. Turf Tick Products Bv
MARKET REPORT
Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 to 2027
Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape
