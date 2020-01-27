Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025

The global automated turf harvesters market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Automated turf harvesters are used to harvest turf in the form of rolls and slabs from turf cultivation farms. It is an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters and provide one-man operation for cutting, rolling and stacking of turf. The automated turf harvesters have features such as product quality monitoring, which rejects the defective roll or slab by sensing its weight and thickness.

Moreover, the automated turf harvesters are provided with remote monitoring and diagnostics features, cellular or wireless communication systems, bilingual interface and many other features. This propels the automated turf harvesters market growth significantly. Furthermore, the implementation of automated turf harvesters on turf cultivation farms increase harvesting speed by 20% and reduce fuel consumption as well. The customers, majorly sod farmers, are switching towards automated equipment in order to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of automated turf harvesters on sod farms. Furthermore, the major consumers of automated turf harvesters are from the developed nations like European and North American regions, mainly owing to the better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.

Key players profiled in the report include FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.

The shift of consumer preferences toward automated agricultural equipment is a major driver for the automated turf harvesters market. The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in farming has helped the cultivators to obtain better quality and more yield in less time. Thus, the farmers are inclining toward autonomy for various agricultural processes. Moreover, the lack of labor and high cost associated with labor intensive farming promotes the use of automated equipment for turf farming applications. The stacking of turf pallets is the most tedious task as each pallet weighs around 1,500 to 3,000 pounds, which requires maximum effort which can be eased with the use of automated turf harvesters, which provide automatic stacking. Automation enables high quality turf harvesting and reduces the time required for turf harvesting process. Furthermore, various sports federations are choosing natural turf over artificial turf to conduct various sports such as football, soccer, cricket and others. The artificial turf use has led to many negative results such as increased field temperature and is expected to contribute to on field injuries including fatigue, shortened career of the players and negative effect on life after retirement of the players, hence the sports organizations are choosing natural turf over the artificial turf which increase the requirement of turf cultivation and in turn, bolsters the automated turf harvesters market growth. On the contrary, high costs of automated turf harvesters is a major restrain for the growth of automated turf harvesters market. Also, the versatility of artificial grass is increasing its popularity over natural grass in the residential sector. However, the growth in construction of golf courses in countries such as China, creates a demand for turf cultivation and thereby, creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period.

The global automated turf harvesters market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. By product type, it is divided into roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The slab turf harvesters segment is anticipated to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market in the future, owing to the growth of residential construction activities mainly in the U.S. and the UK. By application, it is classified into residential, commercial, golf courses and sports/ athletics. The commercial segment is projected to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period. Also, the residential segment holds the highest share in the automated turf harvesters market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Automated Turf Harvesters Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Firefly Automatix, Inc.

8.2. Kesmac Inc.

8.3. Kwmi Equipment

8.4. Magnum Enp

8.5. Trebro Manufacturing, Inc.

8.6. Turf Tick Products Bv

