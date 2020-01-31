Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2031

The global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market report on the basis of market players

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the POS machine market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the POS machine supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of POS machine providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the POS machine market. Some of the key market participants in the global POS machine market report include Verifone; Ingenico Group; PAX Technology Limited; Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.; SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.; BBPOS Limited; Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.; New POS Technology Limited; Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.; Castles Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd.; Aures Group; and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Key Segments

By POS Terminal Type – Fixed POS Terminals Mobile POS Terminals Pocket POS Terminals POS GPS/GPRS

By Industry – Retail & Consumer Goods Travel & Hospitality BFSI Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare Others



POS machine Market Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



POS MACHINE Market Key Companies

Verifone

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology Limited

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd

BBPOS Limited

Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd

New POS Technology Limited

Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

Castles Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd

Aures Group

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Besides this PMR has also profiled companies offering display panel providers in the POS machine market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Phoenix Display International, Inc.

BOE VARITRONIX Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Sharp Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

