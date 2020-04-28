Point To Point Microwave Antenna Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2018 – 2026

With growth in the growing number of smart devices over the years, the number of connections to a particular network has risen, which is surging the demand for enhanced communication over each network. Point-to-point microwave antenna plays an important role in communication systems, which are used to transmit and receive data. Point-to-point microwave antenna operate over various frequencies and are used in one-way and two way broadcasting in television and communication satellites. Point-to-point microwave antenna are also used as backhaul carriers in cellular networks where they link the base transceiver station to the base station controller and the base station controller to the mobile switching center.

Point-to-point microwave antenna enables wireless communication between a set of devices and their associated networks, converting the radio waves into electrical power and vice versa. Point-to-point microwave antenna are used in satellite, radar, radio astronomy, and others. The ongoing technological advancements in communication systems are projected to boost the growth of the global point-to-point microwave antenna market in near future. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of wireless connections are also one of the major driving force of the point-to-point microwave antenna market in various developed and developing countries.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for the advanced communication infrastructure is positively supporting the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market. At present, 5G technologies are completely transforming the telecom industry and projected to have a positive impact on the point-to-point microwave antenna market. 5G technologies are gaining momentum in most of the developed and developing countries and almost in deployment phase. Therefore, the point-to-point microwave antenna market is anticipated to create potential growth opportunities for the point-to-point microwave antenna manufacturers.

Due to ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry is positively affecting the growth of the global point-to-point microwave antenna market. Investment on driverless vehicles and autonomous cars are creating demand for the advanced radar and communication systems. This is resulting in the demand of point-to-point microwave antenna.

Challenges

Worldwide financial uncertainties, government policies, and instability of the economy in developing regions may hinder the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market worldwide. Furthermore, strict government policies related to industrial emission is projected to negatively affect the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market during the forecast time period. On the other hand rapid changing network technologies is expected to pose the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market across the globe.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Segmentation

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna market has been classified based on the basis of application.

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Aviation

Telematics

Television

Satellite communication infrastructure

Mobile Communication

Wireless telecommunications infrastructure

Radar & Satellite Communication

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Key Players

The prominent players in the global point-to-point microwave antenna market are

Linx Technologies

Motorola Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation.

Qualcomm Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. and other point-to-point microwave antenna manufacturers.

Regional Overview

By geography, the North America region is creating potential and new revenue models for the point-to-point microwave antenna manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in United States and Canada is the key growth factor of the point-to-point microwave antenna market in North America. Furthermore, Due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the point-to-point microwave antenna market in European countries has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the point-to-point microwave antenna manufacturers.

Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business environment for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the point-to-point microwave antenna market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced technologies in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the point-to-point microwave antenna manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Segments

Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Solutions Technology

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Value Chain of the Market

Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the global point-to-point microwave antenna market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.