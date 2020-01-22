Polyamide Films Market Report Analysis 2019-2026

Pipeline monitoring systems are used to provide quick and accurate on-line monitoring of internal & external corrosion activities in pipelines. The global pipeline monitoring systems market was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013367

The pipeline monitoring systems market growth is driven by the increased oil & gas leakages, stringent government regulations concerning safety & monitoring, and growth in prevention of large storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments made in pipeline infrastructure are expected to propel the pipeline monitoring systems market growth. However, political instability is expected to hamper the pipeline monitoring systems market growth.

Pipeline monitoring systems are used to collect samples without production of hazardous waste and thus take precautionary measures for both onshore and offshore oil fields.

The global pipeline monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of pipe, technology, end user, and geography. Based on pipe type, itis bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic pipe. By technology, itis categorized into ultrasonic testing, pipeline inspection gauges (PIGs), smart ball, magnetic flux leakage technology, and others.

The pipeline monitoring systems market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of large number of pipeline networks. In addition, North America is preventing pipelines from terrorist attacks and other uncertain disasters, thereby investing high amounts on pipeline safety and monitoring systems. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to upcoming pipeline projects undertaken by China, Japan, Malaysia, and India among others.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in this pipeline monitoring systems market such as Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Inc., and Pentair PLC.

The other prominent players in the pipeline monitoring systems industry include Atmos International, Clampon AS, ABB Group, Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar Inc., Syrinix, Radiobarrier, TTK, Krohne Group, and Thales Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global pipeline monitoring systems market along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the market illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers to formulate effective growth strategies.

Key market players and their strategies are provided.

The current trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Pipe



Metallic Pipe

Non-metallic Pipe

By Technology



Ultrasonic Testing

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

PIGs

Others

By End User



Petroleum

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Geography

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013367

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Pipeline Monitoring Systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in the global market.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.