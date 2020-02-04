MARKET REPORT
Polyamide in E-Mobility: Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 to 2028
Polyamide in E-mobility: Explanation on Lucrative Avenues of Growth and Opportunities for Market Players
XploreMR recently published a market research report titled “Polyamide in E-mobility: Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2028”. The XploreMR report on polyamide in e-mobility market is a comprehensive representation of the most important growth parameters of the polyamide in e-mobility market. Readers can find qualitative and quantitative information on how the polyamide in e-mobility market will grow during the forecast period 2018-2028.
On understanding the information featured in the report, readers will be able to identify the lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the polyamide in e-mobility market. This report can also help them to comprehend other factors that may influence the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the report also helps readers to understand the regional outlook of the polyamide in e-mobility market to plan appropriate business strategies in order to capitalize on lucrative business opportunities in leading regional markets. The report also presents important information about the polyamide in e-mobility market in chapter-wise manner and in the most comprehensible way for the better understanding of readers.
Chapter 1 – Polyamide in E-Mobility Market – Executive Summary
This chapter features the market summary and highlights to help readers to get the overview of the growth of the polyamide in e-mobility market during the assessment period. This chapter also provides an analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders that may help readers to plan the outline of their upcoming strategies. With the information featured in this chapter, readers can get a better idea of how the polyamide in e-mobility market will grow during 2018-2028.
Chapter 2 – Electric Vehicle & Polyamide Market Outlook
This chapter focuses on the electric vehicle (EV) market and growth prospects of the polyamide market to identify how these two markets will make an impact on the demand for polyamide in e-mobility market. The chapter provides important information about planned EV manufacturing facilities & e-mobility scenario, EV sales forecast by region, and electric vehicle production forecast to help readers to understand the applications of polyamide in e-mobility market.
In addition, the chapter also focuses on the growth of the polyamide market, applications of plastic in electric vehicle, and demand for polyamide in electric vehicle. This can help readers to understand a variety of critical factors that can make a significant impact on the demand for polyamide in e-mobility market.
Chapter 3 – Polyamide in EVs – Associated Indicator Assessment
This chapter focuses on macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that are influencing the global demand for polyamide in e-mobility market. It also provides the information about value chain analysis, market drivers, restraints, investment feasibility matrix, opportunities, and key regulations & standards that may impact demand for polyamide in e-mobility market in the upcoming years.
Chapter 4 – Polyamide in E-mobility – Global Market
Readers can find growth parameters of the polyamide in e-mobility market based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (tons) during 2013-2018 and 2018-2027. The XploreMR report divides the polyamide in e-mobility market into its five broad sub-segments – vehicle types, applications of polyamide in e-mobility, and regions.
Based on the vehicle types, polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into three main types – hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and electric vehicles (EVs). According to its applications, polyamide in e-mobility market is broadly segmented into four categories – electric/electronic components, under-bonnet components, vehicle exterior, and vehicle interior. Based on regions, the polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into four main geographical regions – North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific region Excluding Japan.
This chapter provides historical and future value (US$ million) and volume (Tones) projections on the growth of the polyamide in e-mobility market based on the sub-segments – vehicle types, applications of polyamide in e-mobility, and regions.
Chapter 5 – Polyamide in E-mobility – North America Market
The growth prospects of and demand for polyamide in e-mobility market in North America are featured in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). This chapter includes detailed information about of the growth of the North America polyamide in e-mobility market and the country-wise market growth analysis in U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional trends, and market growth based on vehicle types, applications of polyamide in e-mobility, and regions of polyamide in e-mobility products in the North American region.
Chapter 6 – Polyamide in E-mobility – Europe Market
The growth prospects of the polyamide in e-mobility market in European countries are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). This chapter includes important growth prospects of the polyamide in e-mobility market based on vehicle types and applications of polyamide in e-mobility markets in leading European countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, UK, and other leading countries in Eastern Europe. Micro and macroeconomic factors such as key drivers, pricing analysis, and regional trends are analyzed thoroughly to find conclusions on how the polyamide in e-mobility market will growing in the European region.
Chapter 7 – Polyamide in E-mobility – Japan Market
The growth parameters of the Japan market for polyamide in e-mobility are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). In this chapter, readers can find all the important micro and macroeconomic factors that are impacting the demand for polyamide in e-mobility market in Japan, based on the leading market segments, during the assessment period. This chapter also provides the overview of maker dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulations, and trends in the Japan polyamide in e-mobility market. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on vehicle types and applications of polyamide in e-mobility market in the country.
Chapter 8 – Polyamide in E-mobility – APEJ Market
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth prospects of the polyamide in e-mobility market in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) during the period 2013-2028. China, India, ASEAN, and South Korea are the leading countries in the APEJ region that are the prime subject of focus in this chapter, which helps readers to comprehend growth parameters of polyamide in e-mobility market in the APEJ region, in this chapter. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on vehicle types and applications of polyamide in e-mobility markets in each country in the region.
Chapter 9 – Polyamide in Electric Vehicle – RoW Market
This chapter provides readers with the most important and leading regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on vehicle types and applications of polyamide in e-mobility markets across the rest of the world. The growth parameters of the market and demand for polyamide in e-mobility markets across the rest of the world are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons).
Chapter 10 – Polyamide in Electric Vehicle Battery – Global Market
This chapter focuses on the applications of polyamide in electric vehicle batteries and growth prospects of the global market are mentioned in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons).
Chapter 11 – Polyamide in Electric Vehicle Charging Station – Global Market
This chapter helps readers to understand whether demand for polyamide in electric vehicle charging station will increase or decrease in the upcoming years. The growth prospects of the global market are mentioned in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons).
Chapter 12 – Company Profile – Polyamide Manufacturer
This chapter helps readers to understand the information about market structure, competitive share analysis, and key participants in the polyamide in e-mobility market is included in this chapter. Additionally, competitive environment in the polyamide in e-mobility market is elucidated for the readers with the help of a dashboard overview of recent developments in the market, in this chapter.
In the report, polyamide in e-mobility, the prominent players are divided into polyamide suppliers and manufacturers of automotive parts/components. Suppliers of polyamide in e-mobility featured in the report are Arkema SA, Lanxess AG, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, EMS Group, and UBE Industries Ltd.
Chapter 13 – Company Profile – Component Manufacturer
Component manufactures featured in the report on polyamide in e-mobility market are Ashok Minda Group, CIE Automotive, Teijin Limited, Flex-N-Gate, IAC Group LLC, Magna International, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, and Nifco Inc.
Chapter 14 – Appendix
Important disclaimers and accronyms are featured in the last chapter of the XploreMR report on polyamide in e-mobility market, which can help readers to ensure to appropriate understanding of the information featured in the report.
Trends in the Ready To Use Flare Gas Recovery System Market 2019-2022
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Flare Gas Recovery System Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global Flare Gas Recovery System market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Flare Gas Recovery System market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Flare Gas Recovery System market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Flare Gas Recovery System market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Flare Gas Recovery System from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Flare Gas Recovery System market
competition landscape.
In the next section, FMI covers the flare gas recovery system market performance in terms of global new unit installations and revenue split since this is detrimental to growth of flare gas recovery system market. This section also includes FMIÃ¢â¬â¢s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal clear decision making insights.
The next section of report highlights, flare gas recovery system market analysis based on its capacity or volume of flare gas handled. FMI has segmented them under small, medium, large and very large capacity systems.
Following sectionÃ¢â¬â¢s primary focus is to analyse the flare gas recovery system market by adoption among various regions; the primary data points referred under the scope of this section include natural gas re-injection trends, carbon emission reduction targets, natural gas production trends and concentration of oil and gas facilities. Furthermore, the market is also studied on the basis of adoption of different systems based on their respective capacities. The study presents key regional trends contributing to the growth of global flare gas recovery system market, further the study analyses the degree at which drivers and restraints influence the market on regional basis. For this report, Key regions assessed are North America, Eurasia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific.
Next section presents qualitative data on flare gas recovery system market by application and also analyses the performance parameters of aforementioned components.
All the above sections, by region and by capacity evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of flare gas recovery system market for the period 2014-2020. The report has considered 2013 as base year with market values estimated for year 2014 and forecast developed from 2014 onwards.
To calculate the market size, the report considers average selling price of flare gas recovery system based on its capacity across geographies. The system cost excludes cost of designing, installation and commissioning. Carbon emission reduction targets and increasing re-injection rates have been considered to arrive at new installations across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by capacity, average prices and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume (new installations) of flare gas recovery system. When developing the forecast of flare gas recovery system market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of parent market. However, quantifying the market across capacity segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.
In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the flare gas recovery system market.
As previously highlighted, the market for flare gas recovery system is split into various sub categories based on region and capacity. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in flare gas recovery system market.
Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key flare gas recovery capacity segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the flare gas recovery system market.
Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of flare gas recovery systems, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report, flare gas recovery system landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in flare gas recovery system product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include Zeeco, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, UOP Honeywell, Ro-Flo Compressors Inc., MPR Industries, Wartsila and Nash (Gardner Denver).
In this study, we analyze the flare gas recovery systems market from 2014-2020. We focus on:
ÃÂ· Market size and forecast, 2012-2020
ÃÂ· Key drivers and developments in flare gas recovery system
ÃÂ· Key Trends and Developments of flare gas recovery system
ÃÂ· Key macro-economic indicators and governing factors
Key Geographies/ Countries Covered
North America, Europe, Eurasia, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa
Other Key Topics
ÃÂ· Natural gas production, policies and regulations, carbon emission, top flaring countries
Examples of key CompaniesCovered
Zeeco, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, MPR Industries, and UOP Honeywell
The global Flare Gas Recovery System market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Flare Gas Recovery System market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the Flare Gas Recovery System Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Flare Gas Recovery System business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Flare Gas Recovery System industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the Flare Gas Recovery System industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Flare Gas Recovery System market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Flare Gas Recovery System Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Flare Gas Recovery System market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Flare Gas Recovery System market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Flare Gas Recovery System Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Flare Gas Recovery System market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Kitchen Paper Towel Market Global Size, Demand-sales, Suppliers by Key Applications 2019 Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes
The global Kitchen Paper Towel market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Kitchen Paper Towel market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Kitchen Paper Towel market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Kitchen Paper Towel market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Kitchen Paper Towel market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Hengan Group
Vinda
SCA
Georgia Pacific
Kimberly-Clark
Cascades
Kruger
Metsa Tissue
Heng An
WEPA
Asaleo Care
C&S Paper
Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
Oasis Brands
Seventh Generation
Golden Hongye Group
Kitchen Paper Towel market size by Type
Wood Pulp
Primary Slurry
Kitchen Paper Towel market size by Applications
Convenience Store
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Wholesalers
The Grocery Store
E-tailers
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Kitchen Paper Towel market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Kitchen Paper Towel market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Kitchen Paper Towel market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Kitchen Paper Towel market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Kitchen Paper Towel market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Kitchen Paper Towel market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Kitchen Paper Towel ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Kitchen Paper Towel market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Kitchen Paper Towel market?
Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities
Global Healthcare Sector Outlook
Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.
A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.
Parent Indicators Healthcare Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs) Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs) Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts) Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts) Total hospital beds, per 1000 population Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population
Research Methodology
XploreMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, to obtain precise market estimations and insights on Molecule and Drug Classes, API Formulations and preferred modes of administration. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.
Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the age specific disease epidemiology, diagnosis rate and treatment pattern, as per disease indications. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.
Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists who provide valuable insights on trends and clinical application of the drugs, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and compliance rate.
Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.
On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.
Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.
Market Taxonomy
Drug Type
Indication
Route of Administration
Distribution Channel
Region Anti-VEGF Corticosteroids Immunosuppressant Biologics Others Non-infectious Uveitic Macular Edema Diabetic Macular Edema Retinal Vein Occlusion with Macular Edema Oral Parenteral Topical Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies North America Latin America Europe Japan MEA APAC
