Polyester Tire Cord Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2030

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Battery Additives market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Battery Additives market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Battery Additives among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segmentation and several applications of battery additives.

Global Battery Additives Market: Drivers and Restraints

In recent times, there has been an increase in the adoption of battery-powered electric vehicles. This has led to a rise in the demand for lithium-ion batteries as they have high energy density. Such a demand has resulted in an increase in the production of these batteries, thereby supporting the growth of battery additives market. The lithium-ion battery segment is perceived to see tremendous expansion in future owing to the multiple benefits it offers.

Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and the penetration of battery additives in the end-use industries have led to a spur in the global battery additives market. Also, lead acid batteries are finding several applications in consumer electronics and automotive industry. This has positively impacted the battery additives market favorably leading to its expansion.

In addition to this, initiatives taken by governments to promote the use of alternative fuel vehicles have fuelled the global battery additives market. An increasing environmental awareness and rise in demand for renewable energy sources have further driven the industry’s growth. Moreover, extensive use of rechargeable batteries has boosted the sale of battery additives resulting in the market’s expansion.

However, along with the drivers there are a certain restraints posing a threat to the market’s growth.

An inadequate support infrastructure for electric vehicles and safety issues related to battery additives may hamper growth of the global battery additives market. Nonetheless, companies are working on enhancing the durability and efficiency of battery additives. This factor will broaden its scope of use, consequently leading to an expansion in the market.

Global Battery Additives Market: Geographical Distribution

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in the global battery additives market. In this region, emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia have contributed to the market’s growth. The growth in this region can be attributed to a high demand of electric vehicles. The market in the U.S. is expected advance significantly during the forecast period owing to an increasing adoption of electric forklift technologies. The battery additives market in Europe is expected to grow moderately. Strict environmental regulations and increasing electric vehicle sales majorly contribute to the market’s growth in Europe.

Global Battery Additives Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players operating in the global battery additives market include 3M, Cabot Corporation, HOPAX, SGL Carbon, PENOX, Hammond and Imerys. These companies are investing in R&D activities to improve the shelf life of their products, consequently increasing their revenue share in the market. They are also adopting new marketing strategies to increase product awareness and improve their customer base.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

