Polyethylene Glycol Ester Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The global Spices and Seasonings market was valued at USD 12.08 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The packaged food category is the major consumer of spices and seasonings. These product not only add flavor to the products but also play a major role in improving shelf life of products. The changing lifestyles and eating habits is expected to boost the demand for spices and seasonings.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for convenience foods

1.2 Rising usage of spices in preservation of meat products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Adulteration of spices

2.2 Products are prone to microbial contamination

Market Segmentation:

The global Spices and Seasonings market is segmented on the type, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Capsicum

1.2 Pepper

1.3 Ginger

1.4 Cinnamon

1.5 Cardamom

1.6 Cumin

1.7 Coriander

1.8 Cloves

1.9 Mace and Nutmeg

1.10 Turmeric

1.11 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Beverages

2.2 Frozen Products

2.3 Dressings, Sauces and Soups

2.4 Poultry and Meat Products

2.5 Convenience Foods and Snacks

2.6 Confectionery and Bakery

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SHS Group

2. Olam International

3. Mccormick and Company

4. Kerry Group PLC

5. Worlee Group

6. Sensient Technologies

7. Ariake Japan Co. Ltd.

8. Dohler Group

9. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

10. Associated British Foods PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

