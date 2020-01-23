Polyethylene terephthalate glycol Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 860.0 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players – Eastman, SK Chemical, Liaoyang Petrochemical

Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market overview:

The report ” Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Feature to the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0218786193084 from 700.0 million $ in 2014 to 780.0 million $ in 2019, Matket analysts believe that in the next few years, Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) will reach 860.0 million $.

The Global Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market is sub segmented into Extruded Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Blow Molding Grade. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market is sub segmented into Sheet, Film, Bottle/Container, Extruded Profile.

Considering the regional trends Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market is in its growth phase, APAC market is expected to dominate the global Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market in terms of both value and volume owing to the presence of large no of end use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and packaging, among others. Growth in these end use industries in the region is expected to directly contribute to the overall growth of Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market. North America is the second largest market for Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) followed by Europe. APAC, North America and Europe are the three key markets for Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) and account for a major share in overall global PETG market.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Market are Eastman, SK Chemical, Liaoyang Petrochemical

Latest Industry Updates:

Eastman:- Took a significant and definitive step forward to accelerate the circular economy. The company has begun commercial operation of an innovative chemical recycling technology that will help solve one of the world’s most pressing problems – waste plastic.

Eastman’s carbon renewal technology breaks down waste plastics into molecular building blocks like carbon, oxygen and hydrogen. Carbon renewal technology is a game-changer for recycling because it provides an end-of-life solution for many plastics from a variety of sources, such as single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet, that traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot process. As a result, many of these plastics are landfilled or incinerated. Eastman expects to use up to 50 million pounds of waste plastic in carbon renewal technology operations in 2020, and projects are currently underway to significantly expand that amount.

“Eastman is a company of problem solvers, and our people have the capabilities to tackle the world’s biggest problems,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “Closing the loop of waste plastics is a complex problem that has to be solved with innovative solutions. With the right people, world-class technologies and our unique vertical integration, Eastman is uniquely positioned to scale up this solution quickly. With carbon renewal technology, we will revolutionize recycling at the molecular level.”

Carbon renewal technology is operated in Kingsport, home to the company’s largest manufacturing site and world headquarters. Eastman modified the front end of its acetyls and cellulosics production processes to accept waste plastic, reducing the amount of fossil feedstocks required. Carbon renewal technology has a significantly improved carbon footprint compared to the use of fossil feedstocks, according to preliminary lifecycle analysis studies by Eastman scientists.

In the carbon renewal technology process, waste plastic feedstocks are broken down to the molecular level and then used as building blocks, which are indistinguishable from virgin, to produce products used in Eastman markets, including textiles, cosmetics and personal care, and ophthalmics markets. With carbon renewal technology, waste plastics can be recycled an infinite number of times without degradation of quality. This means recycled materials will have more possible end uses.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

