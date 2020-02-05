MARKET REPORT
Polymer Concrete Market Analyzed in a New Research Study
In 2029, the Polymer Concrete market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Polymer Concrete market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Polymer Concrete market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Polymer Concrete market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Polymer Concrete market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Polymer Concrete market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Polymer Concrete market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
the demand for specialised applications where polymer concrete could be used; for instance residential and commercial applications. To underscore this point, we can consider the example of Asia Pacific, where there has been a significant rise in demand for sewerage pipes. The increasing population has been necessitating the need for upgrade of sewerage systems to higher capacities, which is expected to drive the demand for polymer concrete products, which in turn would drive the global polymer concrete market in the near future. Also, the construction of new roads, dams, bridges and upgrade of sewerage systems in countries such as China and Latin American countries is expected to present an attractive opportunity for the growth of the polymer concrete market in these regions. In addition, in the Middle East, there has been a considerable use of polymer concrete in infrastructure building such as in the construction of buildings, solid surface countertops in home interiors, roadways, bridges, pipes, tunnel liners and in other civic infrastructure.
High cost of polymer concrete restraining market growth
Due to the relatively high cost of polymer concrete as compared with other materials, its end use has been restricted only for special needs. Also, end users prefer surface layer applications of polymer concrete over entire polymer concrete constructions due to the high costs associated with polymer concrete, and also due to the fact that the surface application servers the purpose of polymer concrete applications well. Also, specific types of plastics have been proving to be a cheaper alternative to polymer concrete. All these factors are restraining the market for polymer concrete across the globe.
Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis by Material Type
Presently, polyester is the preferred choice for manufacturing polymer concrete products. The Polyester segment by material type is estimated to hold more than 25% of the global market share in 2017. This is primarily owing to the low cost benefit offered by polyester when compared to vinyl ester, epoxy and other resins. However, Future Market Insights estimates the Polyester material type segment to lose 90 BPS by the end of 2027. The Polyester segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 80 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 87.0 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The Others segment is expected to gain significant BPS due to ongoing research in the use of new and advanced ingredients such as Methyl Methacrylate, Polyurethane, and Urea Formaldehyde resin. However, the rate of adoption is expected to remain relatively low.
Rising industrial end uses of polymer concrete fuelling market growth
Polymer concrete is finding increasing industrial applications on account of improved properties such as rapid curing, ability to form complex shapes, and brilliant vibration damping properties. These advantages in applications across the industrial sphere are expected to drive the global polymer concrete market in the near future. For example, there has been an increase in industrial applications of polymer concrete such as in waste containers, pump bases, industrial flooring blocks, chemical containments and trench drains. In Europe, the energy and utilities, chemicals, metallurgy and pulp and paper industries have been extensively using polymer concrete in flooring applications as an effective means to resist chemical attack and prevent corrosive effect of chemicals.
The Polymer Concrete market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Polymer Concrete market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Polymer Concrete market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Polymer Concrete market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Polymer Concrete in region?
The Polymer Concrete market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Polymer Concrete in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Polymer Concrete market.
- Scrutinized data of the Polymer Concrete on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Polymer Concrete market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Polymer Concrete market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Polymer Concrete Market Report
The global Polymer Concrete market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Polymer Concrete market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Polymer Concrete market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
