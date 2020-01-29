MARKET REPORT
Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) Resin Market 2019 Overall Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Competitor Analysis & Forecast up to 2028
The research study presented in this report provides a complete and intelligent analysis of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market’s competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographic advancement. The research study was prepared using in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyzes from the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). On the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) we have also received absolute dollar opportunities and other forms of market analysis.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, cost of manufacturing, prices, and other key factors associated with the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). All findings and data provided in the report on the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you identify key opportunities for the globally available market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) in different regions and nations.
For more information, download sample of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-58310?utm_source=SATPR%2FSDG
The report’s authors have segmented the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) by product, application, and region. Global market segments for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) will be analyzed based on market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players in the global market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), taking into account their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, covered areas, product portfolios and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments include- Market trends and dynamics, Supply and demand market size, Current trends / opportunities / challenges, Competitive technological breakthroughs, Value chain, and stakeholder analysis.
Click here to get detailed scope of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-58310?utm_source=SATPR%2FSDG
The report was compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and seasoned analysts ‘ observations) and secondary research (that involves reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a full qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data collected from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the value chain of the industry.
A separate analysis of prevailing parent market trends, macro- and micro-economic indicators, as well as regulations and mandates is included under the study’s scope. The report thus projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- Comprehensive background analysis, including parent market assessment Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to second or third level
- Historical, current and projected market size from a value and volume perspective
- Reporting and evaluation of recent developments in the industry
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Objective market trajectory assessment
- Recommendations for firms to strengthen market footing
As far as the region is concerned, this research report covers nearly all major regions around the globe, such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Pacific. Regions in Europe and North America are expected to show an upward growth in the coming years. While in Asia Pacific regions the market for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecast period. Cutting-edge technology and innovations are the North America region’s most important traits and that’s why most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Also expected to grow in the near future is polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market in the South, America region.
This market report for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) provides a comprehensive market overview that provides the competitive market scenario among the industry’s major players, a proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Market Report on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) will help a business or individual to take appropriate business decisions and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth limiting factors, market risks, market situation, competitor market estimation.
The expected market growth and development status of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) can be better understood through the five-year forecast information presented in this report This Market Research Report on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) helps as a broad guideline that provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals
Inquire/Speak To Expert for Further Detailed Information About Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-58310?utm_source=SATPR%2FSDG
Major Market Players:
Toray, SK Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Tosoh Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Chengdu Letian Plastic Co. Ltd., Albis Plastic GmbH, and SABIC.
Market Segmentation:
By Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Healthcare
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Application
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Application
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Application
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Application
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Application
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Application
- Rest of the World, by Country
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
MARKET REPORT
Win-Loss Analysis Services Market 2019-2026 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players are Clozd, Primary Intelligence, Anova Consulting Group, Cascade Insights, Doublecheck Research, Egress Solutions, Fletcher/CSI
Global Win-Loss Analysis Services Market Forecast 2019-2026
This report provides in depth study of “Win-Loss Analysis Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Win-Loss Analysis Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Win-Loss Analysis Services Market Research Reports provides information regarding market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, revenue, gross profit, business distribution and forecast 2024.
The key manufacturers covered in this report are Clozd, Primary Intelligence, Anova Consulting Group, Cascade Insights, Doublecheck Research, Egress Solutions, Fletcher/CSI, Graff Group, Porter Research, PSP Enterprises.
Get Attractive Discount on Win-Loss Analysis Services Report
This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Win-Loss Analysis Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Win-Loss Analysis Services industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Win-Loss Analysis Services market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Win-Loss Analysis Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
In addition to this, regional analysis is conducted to identify the leading region and calculate its share in the global Win-Loss Analysis Services market. Various factors positively impacting the growth of the Win-Loss Analysis Services market in the leading region are also discussed in the report. The global Win-Loss Analysis Services market is also segmented on the basis of types, end users, geography and other segments.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Win-Loss Analysis Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Win-Loss Analysis Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Win-Loss Analysis Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Win-Loss Analysis Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Win-Loss Analysis Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Place a Direct Order of Win-Loss Analysis Services Market Report
Table of Content:
Chapter One Industry Overview of Win-Loss Analysis Services
Chapter Two Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
Chapter Three Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Win-Loss Analysis Services
Chapter Four Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
Chapter Five Win-Loss Analysis Services Regional Market Analysis
Chapter Six Win-Loss Analysis Services Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
Chapter Seven Win-Loss Analysis Services Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
Chapter Eight Win-Loss Analysis Services Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Nine Development Trend of Analysis of Win-Loss Analysis Services Market
Chapter Ten Marketing Channel
Chapter Eleven Conclusion
About us
Market research is the new buzzword in the market, which helps in understanding the market potential of any product in the market. This helps in understanding the market players and the growth forecast of the products and so the company. This is where market research companies come into the picture. Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.
Contact Us:
Sanjay Jain
Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing
Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)
MARKET REPORT
Manned Security Services Market Overview, Demand, Size, Industry Growth, Worldwide Analysis and Forecast 2024
A new business intelligence Report Global Manned Security Services Market is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Manned Security Services Market over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Manned Security Services Market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Manned Security Services Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.
Top Key Players:
G4S, Securitas, Allied Universal, US Security Associates, SIS, TOPSGRUP, Beijing Baoan, OCS Group, ICTS Europe, Transguard, Andrews International, Control Risks, Covenant, China Security & Protection Group, Axis Security, DWS
Are You A Start-Up On The Way To Make It Vast? Grab an Free Exclusive Sample Copy of Manned Security Services Report Here @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-57159/
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Manned Security Services market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Manned Security Services market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Manned Security Services market.
Manned Security Services Market Statistics by Types:
- Service
- Equipment
Manned Security Services Market Outlook by Applications:
- Commercial Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
Want To Institute Strategies For Upcoming Years? Our Reports Can Assist You To Plot Superior. Inquire Here @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/pre-order-enquiry/es-57159/
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Manned Security Services Market?
- What are the different marketing and delivery channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Manned Security Services Market?
- What are the Manned Security Services market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Manned Security Services market?
- What are the key consequences of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis techniques?
- What is the Manned Security Services market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Reasons to Buy the Report:
Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Manned Security Services market size based on value and volume
Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Manned Security Services market
Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Manned Security Services market
Regional Analysis: Inclusive analysis of the potential regions and their countries in the global Manned Security Services market is provided in this part of the report
Segmental Analysis: Here, key segments comprising product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size are discussed in detail
Competitive Landscape: Market participants will get an overview of the business strategies considered by their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This analysis will help the players to make informed business decisions in future.
Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-57159/
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Manned Security Services
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Manned Security Services Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Manned Security Services market, by Type
6 global Manned Security Services market, By Application
7 global Manned Security Services market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Manned Security Services market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
About Us:
eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.
Contact Us:
Name: Jason George
Email: [email protected]
Call : USA: +1 408 757 0510
Organization: eSherpa Market Reports
MARKET REPORT
Laminated Steel Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Size, Types and Competitors by 2024
Recent study titled, “Laminated Steel Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Laminated Steel market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Laminated Steel Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Laminated Steel industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Laminated Steel market values as well as pristine study of the Laminated Steel market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2020 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
Top Key Players:
Toyo Kohan, NSSMC, Tata steel, JFE, TCC Steel, ORG, Lienchy, ThyssenKrupp Steel., Guangyu, Gerui Group, Metalcolour, Leicong, Arena Meta
Are You A Start-Up On The Way To Make It Vast? Grab an Free Exclusive Sample Copy of Laminated Steel Report Here @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-59564/
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Laminated Steel market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Laminated Steel market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Laminated Steel market.
Laminated Steel Market Statistics by Types:
- Fusion method Laminated Steel
- Bonding agent Laminated Steel
Laminated Steel Market Outlook by Applications:
- Food & Beverages
- Chemical industry
- Consumer Goods
Want To Institute Strategies For Upcoming Years? Our Reports Can Assist You To Plot Superior. Inquire Here @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/pre-order-enquiry/es-59564/
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Laminated Steel Market?
- What are the different marketing and delivery channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Laminated Steel Market?
- What are the Laminated Steel market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Laminated Steel market?
- What are the key consequences of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis techniques?
- What is the Laminated Steel market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Reasons to Buy the Report:
Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Laminated Steel market size based on value and volume
Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Laminated Steel market
Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Laminated Steel market
Regional Analysis: Inclusive analysis of the potential regions and their countries in the global Laminated Steel market is provided in this part of the report
Segmental Analysis: Here, key segments comprising product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size are discussed in detail
Competitive Landscape: Market participants will get an overview of the business strategies considered by their competitors to stay ahead of the curve. This analysis will help the players to make informed business decisions in future.
Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-59564/
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Laminated Steel
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing Laminated Steel Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global Laminated Steel market, by Type
6 global Laminated Steel market, By Application
7 global Laminated Steel market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global Laminated Steel market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
About Us:
eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.
Contact Us:
Name: Jason George
Email: [email protected]
Call : USA: +1 408 757 0510
Organization: eSherpa Market Reports
Win-Loss Analysis Services Market 2019-2026 Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players are Clozd, Primary Intelligence, Anova Consulting Group, Cascade Insights, Doublecheck Research, Egress Solutions, Fletcher/CSI
Market Study: Lancets Market manufacturer, Research Report by manufacturer, Gross Margin, Profit Margin, Revenue, Forecast 2024
Manned Security Services Market Overview, Demand, Size, Industry Growth, Worldwide Analysis and Forecast 2024
Laminated Steel Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Size, Types and Competitors by 2024
Opaque Polymers Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)
Face Color Cosmetics Market Summary, Regional and Restraint Analysis By 2025
Laboratory Chemical Reagents Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2024
Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2020 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report
Wealth Management Platform Market Research, Key Players, Trade Segments And Forecast To 2020 – 2025
Laboratory Furniture Market Analysis by Raw Materials Sources, Major Manufacturers, Export and Import by Regions
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before