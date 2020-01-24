Polystyrene Films Market by Region, Product, Application and Forecast To 2026

Polystyrene Films Market: Overview

Polystyrene (PS) is a naturally transparent thermoplastic which is available in the solid and foam form. Polystyrene film is lightweight, strong, and durable. Polystyrene plastic is used in a variety of consumer products and for commercial packaging. Three major types of polystyrene include polystyrene foams, regular polystyrene plastics, and polystyrene films. Polystyrene films is often be vacuum formed, and stretched out over a specific product and sealed to prevent air from leaking in or out. Polystyrene films are used for a variety of packaging, laminating, and printing applications. Some grades of these films are also approved for direct food contact. Key applications of polystyrene films include windows in various envelops and cartons, posters and sign laminates, high gloss packaging, protective films for display screens, and dash board automotive components.

In terms of grade, the global polystyrene films market can be bifurcated into biaxially oriented polystyrene (BOPS) and Oriented polystyrene (OPS). BOPS are commonly used for thermoforming and shrink film products due to their stiffness and transparency. BOPS have excellent transparency and high thermoforomability and printability. OPS have excellent dimensional stability and high tensile strength for print applications. These films have superior clarity and stiffness and are available in gloss & matte grades and clear & custom colors. Oriented Polystyrene (OPS) is a polystyrene film that is stretched to reduce haziness and improve stiffness, producing plastic sheet that is incredibly strong and clear. OPS is a relatively inexpensive material that is used in bakery, and freezer applications.

Based on application, the global polystyrene films market can be segmented into packaging, food & beverage, electronics, and others. Packaging and electronics are major segments of the global polystyrene films market. In electronics, polystyrene films are used to protect display screens. These films are used in dash board components in the automotive industry. Polystyrene films are also used in capacitors that provide high insulation, low distortion, high frequency ranges, and good temperature stability.

These capacitors are extensively used in a variety of electronic goods. Polystyrene films are known for their high permeability to water vapor and gases which makes it suitable for packaging fresh food products. In food and beverage industry, polystyrene films are used for their insulating benefits and light weight. These films can be silicone coated as well as with an anti-fog coating. Polystyrene films are also used in window envelopes, as these have good thermal shrinkage and excellent tear resistance. All window envelope polystyrene films are printable and compatible with any inks and printing technique. The polystyrene films can be used as window envelope patches for Cd´s, Dvd´s, Birthdays cards and any other size and format envelopes.

Polystyrene Films Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global polystyrene films market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global polystyrene films market, followed by North America. The global polystyrene films market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increase in demand from end-user industries. Expansion of the global polystyrene films market can be attributed to the increase in industrialization and globalization across the region. China is anticipated to be the largest global polystyrene films market in region. Asia Pacific dominates the global polystyrene films market owing to the increase in plastic consumption and rapid urbanization in this region.