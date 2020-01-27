MARKET REPORT
Polysulphone (PSU) Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global and China Polysulphone (PSU) Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025 . This Global and China Polysulphone (PSU) market report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Polysulphone (PSU) market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global and China Polysulphone (PSU) market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Solvay, BASF, PolyOne Corporation, Omnia Plastica, RTP Company & Sigma-Aldrich etc.
If you are involved in the Polysulphone (PSU) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Mechanical, Food Industry, Electrical & Chemical], Product Types such as [, PSF & Polyarylsulfone and Polyethersulfone] and some major players in the industry.
The following points are involved along with an in-depth study of each point for Polysulphone (PSU) Market :
Manufacture Analysis – Manufacture of the Polysulphone (PSU) is analysed with respect to different applications, types and regions. Here, price for different key players for this market is also covered.
Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Polysulphone (PSU) Market. Import and export data are also given in this part.
Customization is also available on the basis of client requirements :
1- Free country level breakdown for any 5 countries of your choice.
2- Free Competitive breakdown of any market players.
3- One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost
In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2018
Base year – 2018
Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market illuminated below:
Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc
On the Basis of Product Types of Polysulphone (PSU) Market: , PSF & Polyarylsulfone and Polyethersulfone
The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Polysulphone (PSU) Market: Mechanical, Food Industry, Electrical & Chemical
Global and China Polysulphone (PSU) Competitive Analysis:
The key players are extremely aiming innovation in fabrication skills to increase efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as Solvay, BASF, PolyOne Corporation, Omnia Plastica, RTP Company & Sigma-Aldrich etc. includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.
Most important Highlights of TOC:
1 Introduction of Polysulphone (PSU)Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
2 Exclusive Summary
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Interviews
3.2 Data Mining
3.3 Validation
3.4 List of Statistics
4 Polysulphone (PSU) Market Segment & Geographic Analysis
4.1 By Type [2014 -2025]
4.2 By Application [2014-2025]
4.3 By Region [2014-2025]
5 Polysulphone (PSU) Market Outlook
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Opportunities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Drivers
5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Polysulphone (PSU) Market Competitive Landscape
6.1 Overview
6.2 Key Development Policies
6.3 Company Market Standing
Nafarelin Market Growth Analysis up to 2027
Global Nafarelin Market: Introduction
The global nafarelin market is deriving its growth from the increasing number of girls and boys reaching the age puberty and the augmenting incidence of endometriosis in women across the world. Nafarelin, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist (GnRH agonist), is mainly utilized to treat symptoms of endometriosis, such as menstrual cramps and pelvic pain. It is also useful in the treatment of central precocious puberty, that is, early puberty, in young girls and boys.
Apart from these, nafarelin finds extensive application in the treatment of uterine fibroids. It is also used to control the ovarian stimulation in in vitro fertilization (IVF) and as a part of transgender hormone therapy. All these result into a high demand for nafarelin, which leads to a thriving nafarelin market, globally.
In this research report, the global nafarelin market has been thoroughly evaluated, using quantitative and qualitative assessment techniques. It has estimated the market’s performance over the period from 2019 to 2027 on the basis of the key trends and market dynamics. It also offers precise evaluations of the main segments and each of the regional markets for nafarelin across the world.
Global Nafarelin Market: Notable Developments
The global nafarelin market is beaming with success. Although the vendor landscape is in a consolidated state, thanks to the presence of only a few players, the competition among them is intense. Pfizer, Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals, CPC Scientific, and Hangzhou Longshine Bio-Tech are the main participants in the worldwide nafarelin market.
Pfizer is the leading player in the global nafarelin market. It sells nafarelin under the brand name Synarel. With an established brand name and continued research in this field, the company is expected to remain on the top over the next few years. However, a few incidence of Synarel, or nafarelin acetate, causing serious side-effects in patients of endometriosis has reflected negatively on the reputation of Pfizer, which may slowdown the demand for Synarel in the near future. Other companies are also concentrating on research and development of their drugs in a bid to offer more efficient and less harmful medications to consumers.
Global Nafarelin Market Dynamics
Endometriosis has become a serious health issue among women across the world. If not treated in time, not just it causes extreme pain but also results into sterility in women. The high efficacy of nafarelin in treating endometriosis is leading to it high demand and resulting in a tremendous rise in the global nafarelin market. However, nafarelin treat endometriosis by stopping the release of hormones made by ovaries, which causes lowered level of estrogen that leads to premature menopause. This, in turn, minimizes the chances of conceiving and causes other hormonal issues. As the awareness regarding the side-effect of nafarelin increases among consumers, the sales of nafarelin may take a beating due to this factor in the years to come.
North America Leads Global Nafarelin Market
The global nafarelin market mainly records its presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, among these, has occupied the top position due to the increasing research activities, carried by leading players in this market. The U.S. and Canada are the main markets for nafarelin in North America, whereas, the Asia Pacific nafarelin market is led by India, China, and Japan.
Drug Overdose Market Research Report | Forecast Until 2027
Global Drug Overdose Market: Overview
The global drug overdose market is expected to witness decent growth, owing to the rapid rise in taking up of drugs by people in the age group 15-64 years. Drug overdose deaths comprise almost a third and a half of all the drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. Lifetime prevalence of witnessed overdose among drug users is around 70%.
Drug overdoses can be either accidental or intentional. Such incidents occur when a person takes more dose than what has been medically recommended. However, some people may be more sensitive to particular medications, so the low end of a drug may be dangerous for them; a dose that is still within the range of acceptable medical use could be too much for their bodies to adjust.
An upcoming report on global drug overdose market, Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on every aspect critical for growth in the market. The report’s details like key trends, challenges, opportunities, geographical analysis, and competitive dynamics are imortant for both existing and upcoming players who will soon make an entry in the global drug overdose market.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Notable Developments
In terms of notable development, global drug overdose market displays the following developments
- In 2018, Mundipharma has completed an asset purchase agreement with Vital Food Processors Limited, a New Zealand-based agricultural science company, for the global rights extending beyond New Zealand to commercialize Zyactinase™ . It is a clinically-proven gastrointestinal health product. Under this agreement, Mundipharma will initially focus on the commercialization of Zyactinase™ to establish a strong foothold in the US and Canada markets. It will continue to supply existing partners. It will then look to expand its distribution and marketing footprint worldwide.
- In 2017, Mucodel Pharma LLC announced the successful completion of a pilot clinical study that involved intranasal naloxone. It is a Mucodel product under development, which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
TherapeuticsMD Inc, Allergan Plc., Laboratories Vivacy SAS, GTO Pharmaceutical LLC, Hormos Medical Oy, Danderyds Sjukhus AB, and EndoCeutics Inc are some of the renowned names that adorn the global Drug Overdose market.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Key Trends
The global drug overdose market is likely to be driven by the following factors:
Growing Prevalence of Illicit Drugs Consumption Drives Market Growth
According to a report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), two-thirds of global drug deaths now from overdose of opioids. Illicit drugs are generally used to get high. It could be taken in overdose amounts when a person’s metabolism is unable to detoxify the drug fast enough to deter unintended side effects. Increased use of illicit drugs expand the global drug overdose market during the forecast period.
As per World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 275 million people worldwide (5.6 per cent of the total global population aged between 15 to 64 years) used drugs at least once during 2016. Amongst them, around 34 million people took opioids and about 19 million used opiates. Nearly 27 million people suffered from opioid use disorders in 2016.
The cause of a drug overdose is either by intentional misuse or by accidental overuse. Accidental overdoses come from an adult either with impaired mental abilities or young child swallowing a medication left within their grasp. Adults, particularly seniors or people who take many medications, can mistakenly take the wrong dose of a medication or ingest the incorrect medication. Purposeful overdoses are for a desired effect, either to harm oneself or get high.
Global Drug Overdose Market: Geographical Analysis
In terms of region, the global drug overdose market is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Incidences of increased opioid use have been found in North America , Asia, Africa, and Europe. Higher cannabis consumption is quite prevalent in Asia, North America, and Latin America. Such high prevalence of drug consumption is fuelling the global drug overdose market. The manufacture of cocaine is mostly from Latin America and so the region contributes considerably towards the global drug overdose market. Cocaine production in Latin America reached an all-time high in 2017, with an estimated production of 2,000 tons happened in 2017. It was up by a quarter on the previous year.
Powder Free Gloves Market Rising Trends and New Technologies
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Powder Free Gloves market, the report titled global Powder Free Gloves market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Powder Free Gloves industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Powder Free Gloves market.
Throughout, the Powder Free Gloves report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Powder Free Gloves market, with key focus on Powder Free Gloves operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Powder Free Gloves market potential exhibited by the Powder Free Gloves industry and evaluate the concentration of the Powder Free Gloves manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Powder Free Gloves market. Powder Free Gloves Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Powder Free Gloves market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Powder Free Gloves market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Powder Free Gloves market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Powder Free Gloves market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Powder Free Gloves market, the report profiles the key players of the global Powder Free Gloves market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Powder Free Gloves market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Powder Free Gloves market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Powder Free Gloves market.
The key vendors list of Powder Free Gloves market are:
MAPA Professionnel
Showa Best Glove
MCR Safety
Dastex
Sempermed
Ansell Occupational Healthcare
DOU YEE
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Powder Free Gloves market is primarily split into:
Latex Gloves
Rubber Gloves
Plastic Gloves
Other
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Sterile Laboratory
Treatment Room
Electronics Factory
Othe
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Powder Free Gloves market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Powder Free Gloves report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Powder Free Gloves market as compared to the global Powder Free Gloves market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Powder Free Gloves market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
