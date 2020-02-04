Global Market
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA), Rubber | Global Adhesives and Sealants Market an Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Global Industry Scenario by 2024
Adhesives & Sealants Market: Summary
The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is estimated to reach USD 64.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Adhesives are a group of nonmetallic compounds, which are used to bind the surfaces by means of adhesive bonding processes. Whereas, sealants are referred to as the substances that are used to block the passage or gaps amongst any two materials. These substances are formulated by mixing the additives such as fillers, pigments, plasticizers to deliver the desired outcome with desired requirement. Among both, the adhesives possess higher strength whereas, sealant have longer elongation. These adhesives and sealants are widely used in automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, healthcare, electronics and many other industries.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Demand from Automotive and Construction Sector
The demand for adhesives and sealants are escalating worldwide owing to the rise in the adoption in the automotive and construction sector. Higher demand for stronger adhesives and fast curing sealants across the construction and automotive sector to the boost efficiency in lesser time is another factor fueling the growth of this market. Ongoing urbanization, betterment in living standard, growing global population, with an increase in spending over construction sector is anticipated to push the market growth uphill. The growing construction activities in the developing and developed economies is projected to raise the demand for adhesives and sealants. As per the Global Construction 2030 report, by 2030 the volume of the global construction is expected to grow by 85%, wherein, China, US and India, would account for 57% of the global growth.
Aforementioned factors are expected to the drive the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.
Growing Packaging Industry
Adhesives and sealant are crucial in the modern packaging owing to advent of new materials. The packaging industry is predominantly growing owing to the increasing penetration of internet, leading to rise in e-commerce sector. Increasing adoption of reusable and sustainable packaging with the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions is boosting the growth of packaging sector. Increasing usage of adhesives and sealants in the packaging applications for better protection is projected to push the market growth.
Thus, the growth in the packaging sector is likely to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Environmental Regulations
The environmental issues are the key point of concern for the entire world and has gained importance since last few years. For adhesives and sealants market, regulation over the VOC emissions imposed by the governments of emerging and emerged markets is expected to act as a roadblock. The key manufacturers need to meet the safety standards while manufacturing the adhesives and sealants for varied application areas, in order to minimize the VOC emissions. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed restriction on the manufacturing and sale of the certain adhesives and sealants with the prime focus to reduce the VOC content.
Hence, the stringent regulation to limit VOC emissions is projected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming timespan.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Source: Natural and Synthetic
- Key Segments by Resin: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA), Rubber, Cyanoacrylates, Silicone and Others
- Key Segments by Adhesive Type:Reactive Adhesives and Non-Reactive Adhesive
- Key Segments by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Furniture and Wood Related Products, Medical, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Paints and Coatings andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Adhesives And Sealants Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA)
- Rubber
- Cyanoacrylates
- Silicone
- Others
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Adhesive Type
- Reactive Adhesives
- Non-reactive Adhesive
- Drying Adhesive
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
- Contact Adhesives
- Hot Melt Adhesives
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application
- Automotive and Transportation
- Packaging
- Construction
- Furniture and Wood Related Products
- Medical Equipment
- Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Paints and Coatings
- Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Immunosuppressants Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Immunosuppressants Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Immunosuppressants historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Immunosuppressants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Immunosuppressants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Immunosuppressants offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Immunosuppressants market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for Immunosuppressants. This contains opportunity analysis which provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Immunosuppressants.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. A global overview has been presented for Immunosuppressants products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Immunosuppressants market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Immunosuppressants market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
- Corticosteroids
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Anti-Proliferative Agents
- Others
By Indication:
- Organ Transplantation
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Drug Class
- North America, by Indication
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Drug Class
- Western Europe, by Indication
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Drug Class
- Asia Pacific, by Indication
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Drug Class
- Eastern Europe, by Indication
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Drug Class
- Middle East, by Indication
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Drug Class
- Rest of the World, by Indication
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Kaposi Sarcoma Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Kaposi Sarcoma historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Kaposi Sarcoma during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of a Kaposi Sarcoma to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Kaposi Sarcoma offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for a Kaposi Sarcoma. This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Kaposi Sarcoma.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. A global overview has been presented for Kaposi Sarcoma products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Kaposi Sarcoma market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
-
Liposomal Anthracyclines
-
Alkaloids
-
- Immunotherapy
- HAART
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Multispecialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Treatment
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Treatment
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Treatment
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Treatment
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Treatment
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Treatment
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. A global overview has been presented for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Assay Type:
- cAMP Assays
- Calcium Level Detection Assays
- GTPÎ³S Binding Assays
- Reporter Gene Assays
- Receptor Internalization Assays
- cGMP Assays
By Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular System
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory System
- Immune System
- Reproductive System
- Oncology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Assay Type
- North America, by Therapeutic Areas
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Assay Type
- Western Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Assay Type
- Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Areas
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Assay Type
- Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Assay Type
- Middle East, by Therapeutic Areas
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Assay Type
- Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Areas
- Rest of the World, by Country
