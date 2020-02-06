Industry Analysis
Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: Mitsui Chemicals, Cytec Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp, etc.
The Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Mitsui Chemicals, Cytec Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp, Lubrizol, Hauthaway, Incorez, Covestro, Essential Polymers, Alberdingk Boley, Chase, Chemtura, Coim, ICAP-Sira Chemicals and Polymers, Lamberti, Capital Resin Corporation, BW Resins, Quaker Color.
2018 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Report:
Mitsui Chemicals, Cytec Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp, Lubrizol, Hauthaway, Incorez, Covestro, Essential Polymers, Alberdingk Boley, Chase, Chemtura, Coim, ICAP-Sira Chemicals and Polymers, Lamberti, Capital Resin Corporation, BW Resins, Quaker Color.
On the basis of products, report split into, Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Coating, Adhesives, Sealant, Elastomer, Other.
Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview
2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Global Market
Blockchain in Retail Market Impact of Drivers, Challenges and Forecast 2019-2024
The Global Blockchain in Retail Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 86.6%. Growing digitalization with customer support and rising flexible to run on any cloud expected to drive the blockchain in retail market. However, data security issues act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period growing perfectly encrypted anti-theft storage is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in retail market.
Blockchain is refer to a structure in which individual list of ordered record is called block and when it linked to a network is called as a blockchain. blockchain in retail are used for record the transactions, for faster processing of data, and for the security.
Some key players in blockchain in retail IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Bit fury Group Limited., Cegeka, Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Coin base, and ModulTrade Ltd among other.
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in retail market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into Omni channel marketing, customer centric merchandising and digital supply chain.
- By application the blockchain in retail market is segmented into financial service, consumer industries, service industries and others.
- By organisation type the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (smes) and large enterprises.
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Scope
The report on the blockchain in retail market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Retail market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Cegeka
- Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd
- Coinbase
- ModulTrade Ltd
- Other Key Companies
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain in Retail Market, by Component
- Omnichannel Marketing
- Customer Centric Merchandising
- Digital Supply Chain
Blockchain in Retail Market, by Application
- Financial Service
- Consumer Industries
- Service Industries
- Others
Blockchain in Retail Market by, Organisation Type
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Blockchain in Retail Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Blockchain in Retail Market Providers
- Blockchain in Retailmarket Solution and Services Suppliers, DIstributors, and Dealers
- End-users of Varied Segments of Blockchain in Retail Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
Blockchain in Energy Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2020
The Global Blockchain In Energy Market is estimated to reach USD 6.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 72.5%. Increasing smart infrastructure and electrical vehicles and inclination of governing authorities towards smart cities is expected to drive the blockchain in energy market during the forecast period. However, complexity of combining blockchain with existing system and high initial capital cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growing investment in blockchain technology is expected to become an opportunity for blockchain in energy market.
Blockchain is safe, secure data ledger simultaneously used by multiple entities via distributed network. Blockchain in energy sector is collaborating blockchain technology with existing energy system. Blockchain in energy improves the efficiency of current system and delivers better outcomes. Some key players in blockchain in energy market are SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, and LO3 Energy among others.
Blockchain in Energy Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in energy market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into public, private and consortium.
- By provider, the blockchain in energy market is segmented into platform and services.
- By application, blockchain in energy market is segmented into energy trading systems, peer-to-peer energy trading, electric vehicle charging, project financing and others.
- By end use industry, blockchain in energy market is segmented into power and oil & gas.
Blockchain in Energy Market: Report Scope
The report on the blockchain in energy market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire in energy dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Energy market include:
- SAP SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Accenture Plc
- IBM Corporation
- LO3 Energy
- Power Ledger Pty Ltd
- GridPlus, Inc.
- Drift Marketplace, Inc.
- Electron
- Greeneum
- Other Key Companies
Blockchain in Energy Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain in Energy Market by Type
- Public
- Private
- Consortium
Blockchain in Energy Market by Provider
- Platform
- Services
Blockchain in Energy Market by Application
- Energy Trading Systems
- Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading
- Electric Vehicle Charging
- Project Financing
- Others
Blockchain in Energy Market by End Use Industry
- Power
- Oil and Gas
Blockchain in Energy Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Automotive Wheel Market To Have Good Business Opportunities In The Coming Years
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
