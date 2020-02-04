Global Market
Polyurethane Foam Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2024
The Global Polyurethane Foam Market is estimated to reach USD 77 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.1%.
Polyurethane is referred to as the special class of polymers which are obtained through a synthetic blend of organic compounds. Polyurethane foams are the foams which are obtained through a reaction between the polyol and diisocyanate through continuous reaction process or batch process. These foams are known for their versatility and thus are used in car cushioning and automotive interiors, mattresses, bedding and furniture, carpet, medical dressings, soundproofing systems, thermal insulation, clothing and many more application areas.
Polyurethane Foam Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand from Construction and Automotive Application
The polyurethane foam market is growing on the grounds of rising demand for the polyurethane foam from the end-user industries especially from the building and construction and automotive sector. Rising spending on construction activities owing to higher demand for a residential apartment, increasing per capita income, and ongoing urbanization are expected to fuel the growth of the product market. Shifting consumer taste towards comfortable, light and better mattress and automotive seats are factors projected to spur the market demand higher.
Emergence of Bio-based Polyurethane Foam
Bio-based polyurethane foams are produced from the Natural oil polyols (NOPs) and sugars, which possess similar characteristics and properties that of conventional polyurethane foam. Due to this, it is used in automotive, consumer goods, construction and other applications, which is anticipated to boost the growth of PU foam market. Additionally, favourable government support is also boosting the market growth.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Emission Standards Imposed On PU Foams Production
The PU foam market is experiencing growth at a remarkable pace, however, the strict emission regulation imposed by the regulatory authorities is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Regulatory authorities such as National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) regulated the use of methylene chloride in order to reduce air pollution. Methylene chloride is extensively used as an auxiliary blowing agent in the production of PU foams and regulation on methylene chloride usage is likely to impact market growth.
Polyurethane Foam Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into: Rigid PU Foam, Flexible PU Foam, and Spray Foam
- On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into: Transport and Automotive, Sports and Leisure, Consumer Goods, Construction, Healthcare, Electronics, Packaging, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Polyurethane Foam market include:
- BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Dow Inc.
- Covestro AG
- I. Du Pont De Nemours
- Arkema S.A
- NMC Group
- Armacell GmbH
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Lanxess AG
- Bayer AG
- Other Key Companies
Polyurethane Foam Market: Report Scope
The report on the polyurethane foam market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Polyurethane Foam Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Polyurethane Foam Market, by Type
- Rigid PU Foam
- Flexible PU Foam
- Spray Foam
Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application
- Transport and Automotive
- Sports and Leisure
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Packaging
- Others
Polyurethane Foam Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Immunosuppressants Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Immunosuppressants Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Immunosuppressants historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Immunosuppressants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Immunosuppressants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Immunosuppressants offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Immunosuppressants market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for Immunosuppressants. This contains opportunity analysis which provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Immunosuppressants.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. A global overview has been presented for Immunosuppressants products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Immunosuppressants market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Immunosuppressants market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
- Corticosteroids
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Anti-Proliferative Agents
- Others
By Indication:
- Organ Transplantation
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Drug Class
- North America, by Indication
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Drug Class
- Western Europe, by Indication
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Drug Class
- Asia Pacific, by Indication
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Drug Class
- Eastern Europe, by Indication
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Drug Class
- Middle East, by Indication
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Drug Class
- Rest of the World, by Indication
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Kaposi Sarcoma Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Kaposi Sarcoma historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Kaposi Sarcoma during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of a Kaposi Sarcoma to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Kaposi Sarcoma offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for a Kaposi Sarcoma. This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Kaposi Sarcoma.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. A global overview has been presented for Kaposi Sarcoma products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Kaposi Sarcoma market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
-
Liposomal Anthracyclines
-
Alkaloids
-
- Immunotherapy
- HAART
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Multispecialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Treatment
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Treatment
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Treatment
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Treatment
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Treatment
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Treatment
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. A global overview has been presented for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Assay Type:
- cAMP Assays
- Calcium Level Detection Assays
- GTPÎ³S Binding Assays
- Reporter Gene Assays
- Receptor Internalization Assays
- cGMP Assays
By Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular System
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory System
- Immune System
- Reproductive System
- Oncology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Assay Type
- North America, by Therapeutic Areas
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Assay Type
- Western Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Assay Type
- Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Areas
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Assay Type
- Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Assay Type
- Middle East, by Therapeutic Areas
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Assay Type
- Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Areas
- Rest of the World, by Country
