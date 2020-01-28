MARKET REPORT
Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027
Global PVDF Market: Analysis
The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued more than US$ 750.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report titled ‘Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is driven by the rise in demand for PVDF in various chemical industries.
Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for PVDF coatings in the chemical processing industry for handling harsh, corrosive environment in the region.
Rise in Demand for PVDF in Various Chemical Processing Industry to Drive PVDF Market
PVDF is a versatile material used for handling acids, chlorides, and mixtures of chemicals. PVDF is used in various chemical processing industries in various applications such as mechanical components, fabricated vessels, tanks, pumps, valves, filters, heat exchangers, tower packing, and piping systems. PVDF offers high thermal and chemical corrosion resistance for applications in tanks for storing liquids.
It is widely used as metallic coatings in galvanic plants, especially in electrochemical process to increase their chemical resistance. It finds application in steel-pickling plants, water treatment plants, ventilation plants, and exhaust-air cleaning plants. PVDF offers tremendous resistance to harsh halogenated chemicals such as chlorine, NaOCl bleach, chlorine dioxide, chloramines & acids, peroxides, aromatics, ozone, and oxidants. These factors are propelling the demand for PVDF in chemical processing industries.
Additionally, rising applications of PVDF in the pulp & paper industry to provide resistance against bleaching agents, in the metal preparation industry to provide corrosion resistance, in the mining industry to provide abrasion resistance, in the food & beverage industry to provide resistance to steam cleaning and acidic foods, in nuclear waste processing to provide high thermal stability, etc., is projected to drive the global polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period.
Increase in Demand for PVDF in Lithium-ion Batteries Electrode Formulations to Offer Opportunities in PVDF Market
In the past few years, energy storage technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels have rapidly gained momentum. Demand for lithium-ion batteries in various short duration applications such as peak load management, renewable integration, and diesel reduction is rising due to the improvement in performance and reduction in their prices.
High performing lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and have high energy storage capacity and are a key component of portable devices such as laptops, smart phones, and electric vehicles. A lithium-ion battery comprises positive electrode, negative electrode, electrolyte, and battery separator. The battery separator accounts for 40% of the total cost of battery production, as it determines battery safety and service life.
PVDF is utilized in high performance separator sheets, and plays an important role in increasing the separator’s life cycle, as it provides certain benefits such as improvement in battery abuse tolerance, good electrode adhesion, high voltage stability, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, longer life cycle, and high heat shrinkability. PVDF is also used as a binder in electrode formulations of lithium-ion batteries. PVDF-based binder offers high adhesion to electrodes, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, and low swelling levels in common solvents and electrolytes. These factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in PVDF Market during the forecast period.
High Production Cost and Stiff Competition from Substitutes to Hamper Market
PVDF is a white, semi-crystalline, and semi-opaque engineering thermoplastic that can be processed by melting. Vinyldiene fluoride (VF2) is used as a monomer and a key raw material to manufacture homopolymer and copolymer of PVDF. VF2 is an extremely flammable liquefied gas, which is difficult to transport and is highly toxic in nature. VF2 can form explosive mixtures when combined with air.
This is likely to restrain the polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period. PVDF faces strong competition from other fluoropolymers such as PTFE, modified PTFE, polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) polymers, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and PEEK, which possess similar characteristics as PVDF. PVDF, being more crystalline, is likely to form high number of voids at the time of molding process which may create problems with shrinkage rate and flow direction. Additionally, high cost and inert to modification limits its application in many fields. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for PVDF during the forecast period.
Powder Segment to Dominate Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market
The global polyvinylidene fluoride PVDF market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segregated into powder, pellet, and latex. The powder segment leads the global market. The powder form of PVDF finds applications in coatings and piping & fittings. It is widely used to coat metal substrates such as aluminum, galvanized steel, and aluminized steel for providing outstanding chemical resistance.
It is used in metal roofing and siding, window and door frames, curtain walls, and various metal trim and components. It also finds application in building & construction, automotive, solar, pharmaceutical, mining & mineral, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries.
Based on type, the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market has been bifurcated into homopolymer and copolymer. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into chemical processing, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, solar, automotive, building & construction, and others.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market
Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2018. Consumption of PVDF is high in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are likely to boost the demand for PVDF in chemical processing and building & construction industries. Rise in demand for electric vehicles and increase in FDI in photovoltaic, especially in China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for PVDF manufacturers.
Increase in demand for solar panels in emerging economies in the region such as India, Thailand, and ASEAN is driving the demand for PVDF in the region. Rising demand for PVDF coatings for solar panels due to its characteristic features such as high UV resistance is boosting the market in the region. Growth in the building & construction industry in China, India, and ASEAN is boosting the demand for PVDF coatings in architectural applications. PVDF provides protection against the harsh effects of UV radiation, chemical and airborne pollutants, and severe weather conditions to the buildings.
New product launches and production capacity expansion in the region are some factors that are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Arkema Group expanded its production capacity for its PVDF product line Kynar in Changshu complex near Shanghai, China. The company expanded its production capacity by 25%.
High Degree of Competition among Established Players
Key players profiled in the report include Kureha Corporation, 3M Company, Arkema Group, Solvay Group, Rochling Group, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, The Quadrant Group of Companies, Daikin Industries Ltd, RTP Company, Ensinger GmbH, Ambofluor GmbH & Co. KG, Shanghai San Ai Fu New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.,Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd., and Juhua Group Corporation.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market
Major players operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market have adopted various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018, Solvay Group introduced new next-generation Solef 90615/2002 PVDF to enhance protection and performance of rigid and flexible pipes that are used in oil and gas recovery.
Sports Medicine Market Market Growth Report, Segments, Product Type, Application and Key Trends Forecast to 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global sports medicine market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2018. Sports medicine is a branch of medicine which focuses on aiding individuals in improving their athletic performance. It also aims to assist people who are suffering from sports injuries and preventing future injuries like strains, sprains, fractures, dislocations, concussions, exercise-induced asthma, tendonitis and overtraining syndrome. The healthcare providers who specialize in sports medicine are trained to aid sports enthusiasts and professional athletes to achieve their training goals efficiently, as well as to provide advice on nutrition and supplements.
Request for a sample copy of this report:
Global Sports Medicine Market Trends:
An overall increase in the participation in sports across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Prevalence of various lifestyle and chronic diseases have resulted in increasing inclination toward a physically active lifestyle. This has consequently accelerated the participation rate in sports and associated physical activities, which in turn is driving the market for sports medicines. An increase in the organization of and participation in marathons and related sports events, which often aim to spread awareness about important issues, is also contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the presence of opportunities like scholarships and corporate funding, as well as vast scope in the field of sports, have stimulated many individuals to choose sports as a career, which is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, such as rising preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries among athletes and an increase in the incidence of sports injuries, along with the growing government funding to develop new facilities and enhance the existing sports infrastructure, are creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024.
Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables:
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product
1. Body Reconstruction
2. Body Support and Recovery
On the basis of the product, the market has been divided into body reconstruction (fracture & ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, implants, orthobiologics and prosthetics) body support and recovery (braces & supports and physiotherapy), body monitoring and evaluation (cardiac monitoring, respiratory monitoring, hemodynamic monitoring, musculoskeletal monitoring), compression clothing, and accessories (bandages, disinfectants, tapes and others). Amongst these, body reconstruction represents the largest segment in the market.
Market Breakup by Application
1. Knee Injuries
2. Shoulder Injuries
3. Foot & Ankle Injuries
4. Hip & Groin Injuries
5. Elbow & Wrist Injuries
6. Back & Spine Injuries
7. Others
Based on the application, knee injuries exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Other major segments include shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, hip & groin injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries and others.
Market Breakup by End-User
1. Hospitals
2. Orthopedic Specialty Clinics
3. Fitness and Training Centers
4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
5. Others
On the basis of the end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, orthopedic specialty clinics, fitness and training centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others. At present, hospitals account for a majority of the total market share.
Market Breakup by Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some these companies include Arthrex, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Wright Medical Group, Bioventus LLC, Stryker Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine, RTI Surgical Holdings, Breg, Conmed Corporation, Performance Health International Limited, Bauerfeind AG, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
Global Chemical Analysis Services Market 2020: What will open doors for market players?
“””
Los Angeles, United State, January 28th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Chemical Analysis Services Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Chemical Analysis Services market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Download PDF template of this report:
Key companies functioning in the global Chemical Analysis Services market cited in the report:
American Assay Laboratories, American Research & Testing Inc., S & N Labs, Process Technology Consulting, Imagineering Finishing Technologies, Applied Chemical Technology, Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., US Waste Industries, Inc., SKF USA Inc., SGS North America, Rockwell Automation, Lowcountry Environmental Services, PK Companies, AVEKA, Inc., EAG Laboratories, Analytical Process Laboratories, Inc. (APL Inc.), Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., C.G. Laboratories, Inc., Modern Industries, Inc., Metallurgical Technologies, Inc., ORC Expert Services, ARRO Laboratory, Inc., Washington Mills Electro Minerals
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Chemical Analysis Services market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Chemical Analysis Services Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Chemical Analysis Services market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Request for Customization @
Global Chemical Analysis Services Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Chemical Analysis Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
Get Complete Global Chemical Analysis Services Market Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD 3,900 :
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a900f20bcc8e890fb819cd942c5ecfa9,0,1,Global-Chemical-Analysis-Services-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Chemical Analysis Services market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Chemical Analysis Services market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Chemical Analysis Services market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Chemical Analysis Services market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services Market 2020: Which factor is propelling market growth?
“””
Los Angeles, United State, January 28th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Download PDF template of this report:
Key companies functioning in the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market cited in the report:
American Research & Testing Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., Analytical Process Laboratories, Inc. (APL Inc.), Plastics Services Network (PSN), Spectrochemical Testing, Inc., Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., US Waste Industries, Inc., American Assay Laboratories, SGS North America, EAG Laboratories, Atlas Pressed Metals
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Request for Customization @
Global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
Get Complete Global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services Market Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD 3,900 :
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fd07ddfa202f2482ecb47ed3c6e5f483,0,1,Global-Barcode-Analysis
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Barcode Analysis & Consulting Services market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
