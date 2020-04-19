MARKET REPORT
Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market to be at Forefront by 2027
Global PVDF Market: Analysis
The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued more than US$ 750.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report titled ‘Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is driven by the rise in demand for PVDF in various chemical industries. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for PVDF coatings in the chemical processing industry for handling harsh, corrosive environment in the region.
Rise in Demand for PVDF in Various Chemical Processing Industry to Drive PVDF Market
PVDF is a versatile material used for handling acids, chlorides, and mixtures of chemicals. PVDF is used in various chemical processing industries in various applications such as mechanical components, fabricated vessels, tanks, pumps, valves, filters, heat exchangers, tower packing, and piping systems. PVDF offers high thermal and chemical corrosion resistance for applications in tanks for storing liquids. It is widely used as metallic coatings in galvanic plants, especially in electrochemical process to increase their chemical resistance. It finds application in steel-pickling plants, water treatment plants, ventilation plants, and exhaust-air cleaning plants. PVDF offers tremendous resistance to harsh halogenated chemicals such as chlorine, NaOCl bleach, chlorine dioxide, chloramines & acids, peroxides, aromatics, ozone, and oxidants. These factors are propelling the demand for PVDF in chemical processing industries. Additionally, rising applications of PVDF in the pulp & paper industry to provide resistance against bleaching agents, in the metal preparation industry to provide corrosion resistance, in the mining industry to provide abrasion resistance, in the food & beverage industry to provide resistance to steam cleaning and acidic foods, in nuclear waste processing to provide high thermal stability, etc., is projected to drive the global polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period.
Increase in Demand for PVDF in Lithium-ion Batteries Electrode Formulations to Offer Opportunities in PVDF Market
In the past few years, energy storage technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and solar panels have rapidly gained momentum. Demand for lithium-ion batteries in various short duration applications such as peak load management, renewable integration, and diesel reduction is rising due to the improvement in performance and reduction in their prices. High performing lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and have high energy storage capacity and are a key component of portable devices such as laptops, smart phones, and electric vehicles. A lithium-ion battery comprises positive electrode, negative electrode, electrolyte, and battery separator. The battery separator accounts for 40% of the total cost of battery production, as it determines battery safety and service life. PVDF is utilized in high performance separator sheets, and plays an important role in increasing the separator’s life cycle, as it provides certain benefits such as improvement in battery abuse tolerance, good electrode adhesion, high voltage stability, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, longer life cycle, and high heat shrinkability. PVDF is also used as a binder in electrode formulations of lithium-ion batteries. PVDF-based binder offers high adhesion to electrodes, high dimensional stability, controlled crystallinity, and low swelling levels in common solvents and electrolytes. These factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in PVDF Market during the forecast period.
High Production Cost and Stiff Competition from Substitutes to Hamper Market
PVDF is a white, semi-crystalline, and semi-opaque engineering thermoplastic that can be processed by melting. Vinyldiene fluoride (VF2) is used as a monomer and a key raw material to manufacture homopolymer and copolymer of PVDF. VF2 is an extremely flammable liquefied gas, which is difficult to transport and is highly toxic in nature. VF2 can form explosive mixtures when combined with air. This is likely to restrain the polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period. PVDF faces strong competition from other fluoropolymers such as PTFE, modified PTFE, polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) polymers, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and PEEK, which possess similar characteristics as PVDF. PVDF, being more crystalline, is likely to form high number of voids at the time of molding process which may create problems with shrinkage rate and flow direction. Additionally, high cost and inert to modification limits its application in many fields. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for PVDF during the forecast period.
Powder Segment to Dominate Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market
The global polyvinylidene fluoride PVDF market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segregated into powder, pellet, and latex. The powder segment leads the global market. The powder form of PVDF finds applications in coatings and piping & fittings. It is widely used to coat metal substrates such as aluminum, galvanized steel, and aluminized steel for providing outstanding chemical resistance. It is used in metal roofing and siding, window and door frames, curtain walls, and various metal trim and components. It also finds application in building & construction, automotive, solar, pharmaceutical, mining & mineral, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries.
Based on type, the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market has been bifurcated into homopolymer and copolymer. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into chemical processing, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, solar, automotive, building & construction, and others.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market
Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2018. Consumption of PVDF is high in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are likely to boost the demand for PVDF in chemical processing and building & construction industries. Rise in demand for electric vehicles and increase in FDI in photovoltaic, especially in China, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for PVDF manufacturers. Increase in demand for solar panels in emerging economies in the region such as India, Thailand, and ASEAN is driving the demand for PVDF in the region. Rising demand for PVDF coatings for solar panels due to its characteristic features such as high UV resistance is boosting the market in the region. Growth in the building & construction industry in China, India, and ASEAN is boosting the demand for PVDF coatings in architectural applications. PVDF provides protection against the harsh effects of UV radiation, chemical and airborne pollutants, and severe weather conditions to the buildings. New product launches and production capacity expansion in the region are some factors that are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Arkema Group expanded its production capacity for its PVDF product line Kynar in Changshu complex near Shanghai, China. The company expanded its production capacity by 25%.
High Degree of Competition among Established Players
Key players profiled in the report include Kureha Corporation, 3M Company, Arkema Group, Solvay Group, Rochling Group, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, The Quadrant Group of Companies, Daikin Industries Ltd, RTP Company, Ensinger GmbH, Ambofluor GmbH & Co. KG, Shanghai San Ai Fu New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.,Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd., and Juhua Group Corporation. Major players operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market have adopted various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018, Solvay Group introduced new next-generation Solef 90615/2002 PVDF to enhance protection and performance of rigid and flexible pipes that are used in oil and gas recovery.
Global White Oils Market Insights on Future Scenario, 2019 to 2024
Industry Research Report On Global White Oils Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
Fior Markets has freshly done a market study, Global White Oils Market which employs both primary and secondary research techniques analyze segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. The report explains the market by presenting the combinations, methods, summarized study, and gathering data from various sources. Moreover, the report gives thorough research, improvement, and assessment of information from various sources. It studies and investigates market performance across different product categories and geography to determine the size, share, and development rate White Oils market.
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive door latch market are profiled in this report to give a better competitive analysis and these include: Sonneborn, ExxonMobil, Adinath Chemicals, Eni, SIP, Repsol, Apar Industries Limited, AP Oil, Penreco, Lub Line, Tulco Oils, H＆R, Chevron
In this report, the market has been bifurcated based on various parameters such as organizations, development improvement and end-customer applications for an ordinary estimation of well-organized data from 2019 to 2024. Authenticate estimations offered in this report enables clients to grow universally by competing among themselves and provides agreeable administrations. Major influential factors taken into consideration in this report include changing dynamics, geographic trends, pricing structure, market fluctuations, and demand-supply proportions.
Dealing With Competition And Competitors:
The report has included organizations, vendors, firms, & manufacturers in the White Oils industry. The report also traces the key market players’ production, capacity, price, market share, cost, revenue, gross margin, consumption, growth rate, export, and import. Additionally, a complete seller-buyer scenario, along with a SWOT analysis of the chief market players has been covered in the report.
The market acquires a number of areas of making the growth of the market. Manufacturers try to obtain massive profit and revenue from these areas that are why the market broadcasts its arm in various regions and countries such as: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
In full, The Report Highlights:
- The report pinpoints the segments of the market value chain
- The report explores the biggest challenges firms face in implementing their adoption strategy.
- It highlights key players in the White Oils market.
- Discusses how firms can overcome the major barriers to adoption in order to fully capitalize their revenue in the industry.
Furthermore, various plan matrices utilized in assessing the global market would supply stakeholders, manufacturers, vendors as well as government companies, consulting and research firms, new entrants, and fiscal analysts, important inputs to create strategic decisions so. In short, the report rescues time on the entry-level analysis because the report serves very crucial info regarding White Oils market growth, size, key players and segments of the business.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global White Oils consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of White Oils market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global White Oils manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the White Oils with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of White Oils submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Global LED Ceramic Substrates Market 2019 Status and Ongoing Development Trends
LED Ceramic Substrates Market Research Report gives you a detailed Idea about the Major Manufacturers, Applications, Regions, Company Profile, Industry Growth, Revenue, Gross margin, Consumption Value/Volume, Sale price, Import, Export, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Product Picture and Specifications for the Forecast period 2018-2023 covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Global LED Ceramic Substrates Market 2018 Research Report LED Ceramic Substrates replete with all-inclusive analysis through a deep research, answering all the questions that limits the industry development, market size, operation situation, futuristic developments, pathways and trends of LED Ceramic Substrates industry. These all are the final outcomes of learning the present situation of the industry, mainly for 2018.
The report thoroughly describes and maps the LED Ceramic Substrates Market with a flawless discernment on the existing situation of competition in the market. This will ultimately be helping investors as well as manufacturers if the industry, in better understanding the current and future directions, the LED Ceramic Substrates Market will be headed in.
The Leading players in each Country Included : Vishay, Kyocera, Maruwa, TA-I Technology, ICP TECHNOLOGY, Chaozhou Three-Circle, Leatec Fine Ceramics,
Moreover, the report also provides the market size, trends and forecast from 2019 to 2024 for the LED Ceramic Substrates Market, detailing a thorough market analysis along with the market growth. The research report also comprises of all the crucial aspects of the LED Ceramic Substrates Market with respect to the regional market share, volume and insights of the market over the major regions in the world.
It is reported in the document that in 2018, the LED Ceramic Substrates Market was valued at USD XX million, which the major industry players have projected to cross USD XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX %, considering 2018 as the base year and forecast period between 2019 and 2024.
Production, revenue and consumption data for the LED Ceramic Substrates Market across the major regions are also added to the report, covering all the key market vendors and manufacturers of the industry. however,the report has underwent through a deep individual analysis of the revenue data, pricing and production price accompanied with the market share, in order to provide a thorough comprehension of the industrial competitive landscape.
List of Chapters: Snapshot
• Product Overview
• Research Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Global Market Analysis
• Market Size, Share and Forecast
• Market Segmentation
• Company Profiles
• Supply Chain Analysis
• Market Dynamics
• Market Trends and Developments
• Policy and Regulatory Landscape
• Competitive Landscape
• Strategic Recommendation
Global LED Ceramic Substrates market status within world’s major regions is also analyzed in the research report that includes product price, capacity, profit, demand, supply, forecast, market growth rate and production. In addition, the SWOT analysis, investment return analysis and investment feasibility analysis have also been added at end of the report.
Global Compost Turners in Agriculture Market 2019 Status and Ongoing Development Trends
Compost Turners in Agriculture Market Research Report gives you a detailed Idea about the Major Manufacturers, Applications, Regions, Company Profile, Industry Growth, Revenue, Gross margin, Consumption Value/Volume, Sale price, Import, Export, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Product Picture and Specifications for the Forecast period 2018-2023 covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Global Compost Turners in Agriculture Market 2018 Research Report Compost Turners in Agriculture replete with all-inclusive analysis through a deep research, answering all the questions that limits the industry development, market size, operation situation, futuristic developments, pathways and trends of Compost Turners in Agriculture industry. These all are the final outcomes of learning the present situation of the industry, mainly for 2018.
The report thoroughly describes and maps the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market with a flawless discernment on the existing situation of competition in the market. This will ultimately be helping investors as well as manufacturers if the industry, in better understanding the current and future directions, the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market will be headed in.
The Leading players in each Country Included : Terex, Vermeer, Eggersmann Anlagenbau, SCARAB International, Midwest Bio-Systems, Brown Bear, ALLU Finland, EZ Machinery, Komptech Group, Mid Valley Manufacturing, HCL Machine Works, IWK-Maschinenbau,
Moreover, the report also provides the market size, trends and forecast from 2019 to 2024 for the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market, detailing a thorough market analysis along with the market growth. The research report also comprises of all the crucial aspects of the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market with respect to the regional market share, volume and insights of the market over the major regions in the world.
It is reported in the document that in 2018, the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market was valued at USD XX million, which the major industry players have projected to cross USD XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX %, considering 2018 as the base year and forecast period between 2019 and 2024.
Production, revenue and consumption data for the Compost Turners in Agriculture Market across the major regions are also added to the report, covering all the key market vendors and manufacturers of the industry. however,the report has underwent through a deep individual analysis of the revenue data, pricing and production price accompanied with the market share, in order to provide a thorough comprehension of the industrial competitive landscape.
List of Chapters: Snapshot
• Product Overview
• Research Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Global Market Analysis
• Market Size, Share and Forecast
• Market Segmentation
• Company Profiles
• Supply Chain Analysis
• Market Dynamics
• Market Trends and Developments
• Policy and Regulatory Landscape
• Competitive Landscape
• Strategic Recommendation
Global Compost Turners in Agriculture market status within world’s major regions is also analyzed in the research report that includes product price, capacity, profit, demand, supply, forecast, market growth rate and production. In addition, the SWOT analysis, investment return analysis and investment feasibility analysis have also been added at end of the report.
