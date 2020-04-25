MARKET REPORT
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market 2017 Current Scenario and Future development by Manufacturers 2025
Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Snapshot
Applications of gas chromatograph techniques have witnessed a tremendous rise in areas such as production monitoring, research, petrochemical, quality check in the chemicals industry, effluent management in the industrial sector, and forensic science. While the conventional stationary, laboratory desk-top, process at-line and on-line chromatographs of a variety of sizes and configurations are still ubiquitous across key application sectors, the increased need for effective on-field analytical tools has led to the vast rise in adoption of portable gas chromatographs in the recent times.
In areas such as homeland security, environment sustenance, and legal proceedings, especially, the demand for portable gas chromatographs for purposes such as trace analysis and analyte identifications has witnessed significant rise over the years. The use of advanced portable instruments in these areas allow for quick analysis, which helps in retaining the sample’s integrity and curtailing potential delay in sample analysis. The rising demand for portable gas chromatographs from such and a variety of other areas where field analysis plays a big role in deciding the authenticity or effectiveness of analysis has compelled companies to develop a variety of portable instruments.
Most devices in the portable gas chromatograph market presently can be segmented into two broad classes: small-sized instruments that can be manually carried to the site or can be held in hands for the qualitative analysis of the sample and medium-sized instruments (needing some form of transportation to be carried to the desired site) for a much broader, quantitative analysis. With a vast rise in the number of environment sustenance norms being implemented across the globe, the demand for advanced portable gas chromatographs, of both handheld as well as transportable varieties, is expected to significantly rise in the next few years.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Overview
A portable gas chromatograph (GC) is an analytical instrument used for separating the different components of a mixture and analyzing them. The components that are separated can be made to vaporize without decomposing and the methods of separation mainly use various inert gases such as helium, argon, nitrogen, and hydrogen across a solid stationary phase. The instrument typically consists of a sample injector, flow controller, column oven, GC column, and a detector. Rise in government spending across regions along with importance of chromatography test in various end-use industries are the factors expected to boost the growth of the portable gas chromatograph market across various regions.
Increasing number of conferences to create awareness about modern gas chromatography techniques and emerging application of portable in gas chromatograph in healthcare industries will keep the market evolving. Portable gas chromatography can be used as a standalone application or may be combined with other mass spectrometers to enhance its performance. The major end-use industries where portable gas chromatograph are widely used are oil and gas, food and agriculture, and environmental biosciences.
This report, prepared with the help of extensive primary and secondary research, provides detailed insight into current market scenario, key manufacturing processes, emerging development trends, and competitive dynamics impacting the growth of the market in various regions. The research provides major technology advancements in chromatograph equipment and highlights the market share and size of the key segments such as accessories and consumables and instruments across the major regions. The findings and insights of the report help manufacturers and vendors devise impactful strategies to strengthen and expand their market positions.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Increasing investments by various governments and rise in public sector funding on the application of chromatography in different end-use industries are the crucial factors driving the growth of the portable gas chromatograph market. Coupled with this, recent product enhancements leading to equipment getting more portable and multi-functional, is expected to stimulate the demand for portable gas chromatograph for various applications, especially in food testing.
The portable gas chromatograph market players are likely to witness challenges due to the high cost of equipment and the need for professional expertise to operate modern portable gas chromatographs, particularly field gas chromatograms. Analysts have noted that increasing government concerns for environmental safety have led to new applications of portable gas chromatographs in environmental biosciences; this has opened up lucrative growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the demand for autosamplers, such as process integrated gas chromatographs, is expected to provide momentum to the growth of the portable gas chromatograph market.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Regional Outlook
The major regions in the portable gas chromatograph market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a prominent region in the market portable gas chromatograph. The developments in this region are driven by the high awareness of portable gas chromatograph technologies for various end-use industries and rising investment in new product developments in countries such as South Korea and India. Technology advancements in developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are the factors expected to offer immense growth opportunities to market players in these regions.
Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Competitive Landscape
The key strategies adopted by players to consolidate their market shares are mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, and agreements. Major companies operating in the portable gas chromatograph market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Emersion Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Seimens AG, SRI Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, and Elster Group GmbH.
Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market Is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing By 2026
The worldwide electronic circuit board level underfill material is foreseen to develop at a high rate amid the appraisal time frame. Amid the 2012-2016 timetable, the worldwide electronic circuit board level underfill material market mirrored a similarly moderate development rate, however it is anticipated to develop at a solid CAGR.
The underfill segment in the product type classification is foreseen to develop at a critical pace in the coming years. This section mirrored a higher market share since past years and commanded the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market within the forecast period. It is probably going to proceed with this pattern in the coming years and keep up its business as before.
The underfill section is anticipated to develop at a high esteem CAGR in the forthcoming yearsas it is a f avored innovation and has an appeal in the flip chips board type. This is the most worthwhile segment from both revenue share promotion development points of view.
This report is a complete analysis of upcoming upgradation and trends in the electronic circuit board level underfill material market, industry development drivers, and limitations. It gives market projections for future years. It incorporates details about recent innovations, improvements, Porter’s five force model analysis profiles of best industry players. The report likewise incorporates a survey of miniaturized scale and large scale factors basic for the current market players and new participants alongside point by point esteem chain examination.
Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Trends and Opportunities
The improvement of underfill innovation is boosted by the advances of the flip-chip innovation and are mainly epoxies that are stacked with a filler, for example, silica. Underfill materials offer pressure relieving to repair joints, expanding lifetime of gadgets and thermal aging. Underfill innovation is utilized to redistribute and deliver the thermo-mechanical pressure made by the mismatch of Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) between the organic substrate and silicon chip. These underfill are produced using distinctive materials, for example, silica, epoxy, urethane alumina, and numerous others.
The most recent and inclining necessity in electronic board level underfill material is sans lead bind glue material which is much of the time utilized in electronic manufacturing ventures, giving a sizable climb to the separate market.
Utilization of Underfill and epitome material for Wafer level and flip chip Underfill is expanding due to quickening request of tablets and advanced mobile phones. Chip Underfill is the most established sort of Underfill and exemplification material in this way shares greatest offer of the Electronic board level Underfill and epitome material market yet because of staggering expense it is relied upon to be supplanted by shaped Underfill in future.
Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Regional Analysis
Asia pacific is fueling in the electronic circuit board level underfill material market because of popularity of underfill material in china based electronic enterprises. Asia pacific possesses a huge market because of surging demand of high end packaging.
Further, Europe and North America is encountering a colossal growth in the electronic board level underfill material market because of consistent launch of new electronics every year. Globalization, financial advancement are factors driving the electronic circuit board level underfill material market in the Middle East and Africa and is anticipated to see great rise in future as well.
Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players leading in the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market are MASTERBOND, B. Fuller Company, Won Chemical Co. Ltd., NAMICS CORPORATION, VINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC, Zymet, AIM Metals & Alloys LP, Epoxy Technology, Inc, and Henkel.
Ultrasound Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Mobisante, Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Ultrasound is a medical device which is used to perform imaging diagnostics. An ultrasound system uses high-frequency sound waves to capture live images from the inside of your body. It is helps to diagnose causes of pain, infection or swelling in the internal organ. Moreover, the system is used to examine a baby in pregnant women and the hips and brain in infants. In addition, the ultrasound system helps to guide surgeons’ movements during medical procedures, such as biopsies.
The ultrasound market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing technological advancements and increasing geriatric population. However, the increasing incidences of injuries in tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and other internal organs is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the ultrasound market.
The key players influencing the market are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., CARESTREAM HEALTH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, ESAOTE SpA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and Mobisante
Ultrasound Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.
Ultrasound Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a detailed study of Ultrasound\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- In-depth coverage of the global Ultrasound\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.
- This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.
- Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Ultrasound market is provided.
Powered Wheelchair Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Pride Mobility Products , Sunrise Medical (US) , Medical Depot
Powered wheelchairs are driven with the help of an electric motor other than manual efforts. Powered wheelchairs help in the mobility of patients with joints. Unlike the manual wheelchairs, powered ones enable mobility with ease and come along with different modes of seating such as tilted, reclining or even standing. A powered wheelchair comes along with controls such as, joysticks, touchpads, switches and others, by means of which it becomes easy for a patient to maneuver.
Rise in the incidence of orthopedics cases such as spine injuries, coupled with the rise in the rate of accidents is anticipated to drive the powered wheelchair market during the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements in the industry in order to offer easy mobility to the patients is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.
The key players influencing the market are:
Invacare Corporation, Ottobock, Permobil, Hoveround Corporation, MERITS CO. LTD., MEYRA Group, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Medical Depot, Inc., and LEVO
Powered Wheelchair Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.
Powered Wheelchair Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a detailed study of Powered Wheelchair\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- In-depth coverage of the global Powered Wheelchair\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.
- This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.
- Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Powered Wheelchair market is provided.
