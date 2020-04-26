MARKET REPORT
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market To Garner Revenue Worth USD 1,167 Million By 2027
Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market By Flow Type (Continuous Flow and Pulse Flow), By Delivery Method (Fixed Minute Volume and Fixed Bolus Volume), and By End-User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals & Ambulatory Clinics, and Ambulance): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.
According to the report, the global portable oxygen concentrator market was valued at approximately USD 453 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,167 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.1 % between 2019 and 2027.
Portable oxygen concentrators are the medical equipment that helps people having a reduced proportion of oxygen in their blood. The equipment is powered by plugging them into an electrical outlet or through the usage of the battery. Moreover, the portable oxygen concentrator receives air and purifies it. Later, it distributes the purified air which consists of 5 to 10 percent of nitrogen and 90 to 95 percent of oxygen.
Rise in lung diseases to steer the market trends
Growing occurrence of chronic respiratory ailments like asthma, pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and occupational lung diseases is expected to culminate in the massive demand for portable oxygen concentrators over the forecast timeline. Reportedly, it has been gauged that nearly 235 million population across the globe are affected due to asthma and over 200 million persons suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary ailment. For the record, over 50 million persons are affected due to occupational lung diseases. All these aspects are likely to steer the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. Moreover, an increase in the number of cigarette smokers who are more susceptible to lung ailments will further proliferate the market expansion. Nevertheless, the high costs of the device will inhibit the surge of the market over the forecast timeline.
Continuous flow segment to contribute lucratively towards the market value
The growth of the continuous flow segment is due to rapid technological breakthroughs and product development. Apart from this, the segmental growth is credited to a rise in the occurrence of chronic breathing disorders along with the use of respiratory devices in oxygen treatments.
Homecare settings to lead the end-user segment over the forecast timeline
Development of new portable oxygen concentrators for personal usage for improving the quality of patient life will boost segmental growth during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, an aging patient population suffering from respiratory problems finds it tough to perform routine activities and this, in turn, will drive the portable oxygen concentrator demand. This, in turn, will impel the segment growth over the forecast timeline.
North America to lead the overall regional market growth in terms of revenue
The growth of the regional market is due to the presence of robust home healthcare services along with the growing occurrence of respiratory ailments in the region. In addition to this, the rise in the occurrence of respiratory ailments and favorable medical compensation policies will boost the regional market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, factors like the massive occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, changing lifestyles, rise in the geriatric populace, and rise in the levels of air pollution in the countries like the U.S. will magnify the expansion of the market in North America.
Key players in the portable oxygen concentrator industry include O2 CONCEPTS, LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. LTD., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GCE Group, Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd., Nidek Medical India, Inogen, CAIRE, Inc. (Chart Industries), ResMed, and Oxus America.
This report segments the portable oxygen concentrator market as follows:
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: By Flow Type Segment Analysis
- Continuous Flow
- Pulse Flow
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: By Delivery Method Segment Analysis
- Fixed Minute Volume
- Fixed Bolus Volume
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: By End-User Segment Analysis
- Homecare Settings
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Clinics
- Ambulance
Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
Live Cell Imaging Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2019 to 2025 | Olympus (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), BD (U.S.)
The report “Live Cell Imaging Market” will be useful to get a stronger and effective Business Outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies and clients operating in several regions. The Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
The global Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 9.60 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2019 to 2025.
Top Companies in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market:
Carl Zeiss (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), BD (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Nikon (Japan), Molecular Devices (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), BioTek Instruments (U.S.) and Others…
Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes.
The American region holds the major share of the global live cell imaging market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, and technological advancements.
The Asia Pacific live cell imaging market consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.
This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:
Equipment
Consumables
Software
Other
On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into:
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnological Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
Other
Regions covered By Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:
North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).
Impact of the Live Cell Imaging market report:
– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.
– Live Cell Imaging market ongoing developments and significant occasions.
– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.
– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.
– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.
– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.
Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Opportunities 2020-2026 with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand
“
Industry growth analysis 2020 with global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market size, share, trends, competitive landscape, investment trends and forecast by 2026.
The global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market. Each segment of the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
We can customize the report as per your requirements. Our analysts are experts in market research and analysis and have a healthy experience in report customization after having served tons of clients to date. The main objective behind preparing the research study is to inform you about future market challenges and opportunities. The report is one of the best resources you could use to secure a strong position in the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market.
Market Segmentation:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Ceramics Femoral Head
Ceramics Lining
By Application:
Hosiptal
Clinic
Other
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market are:
CeramTec
Microport
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Altimed
DePuy Synthes (J&J)
Smith & Nephew
Aesculap (B. Braun)
Exactech
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Ceramic Hip Prosthesis markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market?
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Knee Prosthesis Market Size 2020-2026 with Industry Growth Analysis, Size and Competitive Landscape
“
Research report on global Knee Prosthesis market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, key players, trends and forecast by 2026.
The global Knee Prosthesis market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Knee Prosthesis market. Each segment of the global Knee Prosthesis market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Knee Prosthesis market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.
We can customize the report as per your requirements. Our analysts are experts in market research and analysis and have a healthy experience in report customization after having served tons of clients to date. The main objective behind preparing the research study is to inform you about future market challenges and opportunities. The report is one of the best resources you could use to secure a strong position in the global Knee Prosthesis market.
Market Segmentation:
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Bone Cement Fixation Prosthesis
Biological Fixation Prosthesis
By Application:
Hosiptal
Clinic
Other
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Knee Prosthesis market are:
Zimmer Biomet
CeramTec Group
ChunLi
AK Medical
Double Medical
Kinetic
Stryker
Smith & Nephew
Wego Group
Johnson & Johnson（Depuy）
LINK Bio Corp
Exactech
Double Medical
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Knee Prosthesis markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Knee Prosthesis market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Knee Prosthesis market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Knee Prosthesis market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Knee Prosthesis market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Knee Prosthesis market?
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Knee Prosthesis market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Knee Prosthesis Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Knee Prosthesis market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Knee Prosthesis Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Knee Prosthesis market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
