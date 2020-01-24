POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Understand The Key Growth Drivers Developments And Innovations

The global market for cattle feed and feed additives will grow from $31.3 billion in 2017 to $34.2 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The term cattle refer to beef cattle/stock, dairy cows, calves and breeding stock. The cattle feed market, for the purposes of this report, includes animal feed largely classified as compound feed and simple feed blends. Although cattle feed can sometimes include hay and dried forage, the report does not include these details. Forage is natural food that is discovered and consumed by animals grazing (i.e., pasture grass, stems and plants). In some cases, cut forage, such as hay, is classified as fodder but we have not included it in this report.

Cattle feed includes complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of cattle and simple blends that are a blend of unprocessed or limited processed commodities with vitamins and nutritional supplements that are added on-site.

All market data pertain to the global market at the bulk wholesale or manufacturers’ level. Data are expressed in current U.S. dollars. The base year of the report is 2017 and forecast data are provided for 2022.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables and 34 additional tables

– An overview of the global cattle feed market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Analysis of the market by feed ingredient, indication (cattle population), and by geography

– Coverage of feed and feed additives for beef cattle, dairy cattle, and special cattle populations, such as calves, bulls, and breeding heifers

– Evaluate the demand and supply of cattle feeds, pricing trends, technology involved, regulatory concerns, and demand challenges

– A look at the impact of forage consumption as it pertains to the feed market

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Scope of Report:

Reasons for Doing This Study:

A thorough review of the cattle feed and feed additive market has revealed that today’s manufacturers face a rapidly changing and highly demanding global competitive environment. Manufacturers of animal feed and feed additives are experiencing an overall growth in the market as improved standards of living and increased disposable incomes lead to an overall increase in consumption of meat and dairy products.

A challenging aspect of the animal feed industry is the impact of consumer demand and the continuing trend of consumers express concerns about the conditions under which their daily food is produced. Consumers are becoming more health conscious, and demanding healthy and balanced diets. The growing trend of natural and organic food is creating a niche market opportunity for suppliers. By implementing a feeding plan that provides proper nourishment, efficient production and rich in vitamin and supplements, consumers enjoy additional nutritional benefits. Additionally, healthy feeding results in minimized impact on the environment.

The report reviews the global cattle feed industry, focusing on major segments of feed ingredients. It provides the most up to date information on quantities manufactured and consumed for the intended purpose, prices and market value developments. It enables the reader to understand the industry in general, provides, in particular, insight into the detailed market segments by type and by global region.