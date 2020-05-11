ENERGY
Position Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)
Position Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 4.15 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.67 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2017 and 2024. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)
Position sensor marketPosition sensor market is segmented on the basis of Type, Contact Type, Output, Application, and Industry. Growth in adoption of wearable medical devices and need for high-performance sensors, growing demand of position sensors in manufacturing of high-tech aerospace and military equipment, increased awareness regarding vehicle safety and technological advancements, increasing demand for measurement and inspection applications in the manufacturing industry, and growing requirement of time-proven positioning sensing technology and highly customized solutions for mission-critical needs in military and aerospace applications are the major factors driving the position sensor market.
However, lacking procedures to measure performance standards of position sensors and lack of product differentiation are the key restraining factors for the market growth.
position sensor is a device that allows position measurement. It may either be an absolute position sensor or can be a relative one otherwise known as a displacement sensor. Position sensors are linear, angular, or maybe multi-axis. A position sensor is used for measuring the total distance traveled by anybody starting from a reference position. It helps in measuring linear or angular position in comparison to a fixed point or any other arbitrary reference. The sensor can also be used to detect the presence or absence of an object. If the position or proximity information is combined with time measurements, then speed, velocity, and acceleration can be calculated for motion control.
Globally position sensors have large applications across developed and developing economies. The Asia Pacific market command the fastest growth globally for position sensors. It is the utility and application of the position sensors in the manufacturing sector along with the presence of a large number of sensor manufacturers that has resulted in the Asia Pacific forming the largest regional market globally.
Further key findings from the report:
• Position sensor market for robotics application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2024. Position sensors are used in robotics to obtain position feedback of robot’s moving parts such as the wheel or moving arm. With the increase in use of robots in various industries, demand for position sensors in a robotic industry is expected to increase
• Position sensor market for digital output is anticipated to grow at the highest rate by 2024. A shift of market from analog output to digital output owing to advantages offered by digital output such as less susceptibility to potential interference and higher quality of measurement outputs
• From the application segment, Packaging application to account for the largest share of the position sensor market by 2024 owing to the rising use of sensors in automation in the packaging industry to improve efficiency. Position sensors are useful for detecting the location of label applicator, monitor moving equipment or packages in the packaging industry.
• Among the geographical region, APAC is anticipated to dominate the overall position sensors market between 2017 and 2024 growing at a CAGR of over 6%. Owing to the presence of well-established major market players in APAC countries such as China, and India market for position sensors in this region is expected to witness higher growth rates
Key Highlights:
• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Position Sensor Market
• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Position Sensor Market on the basis of type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography
• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities
• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain
• Analysis of the Position Sensor Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business
• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Position Sensor Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business
Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:
• Base Year – 2016
• Estimated Year – 2017
• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2024
For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered
Research Methodology
The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Position Sensor Market.
Key Players in the Position Sensor Market Are:
• AMS AG
• MTS Systems Corporation
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• TE Connectivity Ltd.
• Renishaw PLC.
• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Panasonic Corporation
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Bourns, Inc.
• Allegro Microsystems, LLC
• Siko GmbH
• Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH
• Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer Ohg
Key Target Audience:
• Position sensor manufacturers
• Raw material suppliers and distributors
• Position sensor traders/suppliers
• End-users/enterprise-users
• Research institutes and organizations
• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms
• Market research and consulting firms
• Enterprise data center professionals
The scope of the Position Sensor Market:
Research report categorizes the Position Sensor Market based on type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Position Sensor Market with key developments in companies and market trends.
Position Sensor Market, By Type:
• Rotary Position Sensor
• Linear Position Sensor
Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type:
• Contact
• Non-Contact
Position Sensor Market, By Output:
• Digital
• Analog
Position Sensor Market, by Application:
• Robotics
• Material Handling
• Test Equipment
• Machine Tools
• Motion Systems
• Packaging
Position Sensor Market, By Industry:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Aerospace
• Packaging
• Manufacturing
Position Sensor Market, By Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, By Product, and Region.
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.
The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.
Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.
Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.
In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.
Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.
The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.
Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.
Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• Iron & Steel
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:
• Scrubbers
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Converters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD
• Joriki Engineering
• Alfa Enterprises
• Rieco Industries Limited
• Horizon Services
• Others
Global Water Softener Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.
Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.
Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.
Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.
Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.
North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.
The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:
Global Water Softener Market, By Product:
• Salt Based
• Salt Free
Global Water Softener Market, By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Water Softener Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player Analyzed in the Report:
• 3M
• AO. Smith
• Culligan
• EcoWater Systems
• Haier
• Kinetico UK Ltd
• NuvoH2O, LLC
• US Water System, Inc.
• Ecowater System, LLC.
• BWT AG
• Culligan International Company
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Pentair Residential Filtration
• EcoWater Systems
• Ion Exchange Ltd.
• Canature Water Group
• Fountain Softener
• K-water Corporation
• Axel Johnson Inc.
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• KCD IP, LLC
• Waterboss Inc.
• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
• Hague Quality Water International
• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.
• GE Appliances
• MECO Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Pelican Water Systems
• Kenmore
• Advance Water Softener Ltd.
• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung
Global Acetone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Acetone Market was valued US$ 6.11 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1 %.
Rise in demand for the application of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market and increasing use of polycarbonate in the automotive industry is estimated to be a major driver for the market of acetone in the forecast period. Commercialization of the bio based acetone is estimated to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil limits the market growth. An increasing demand for bio based acetone and strict government regulations is expected to slow the market growth of acetone. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness which in turn may hamper the market growth.
Bisphenol-A is the dominant application segment due to its extensive usage in the automotive industry. However, demand is expected to grow at slow pace owing to increasing regulations on its usage. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. Methyl Methacrylate is majorly used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl Methacrylate is also used in conformal coatings to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Printed circuit boards are increasingly used in automotive sector.
Electronics industry is the major end use industry of acetone market. Acetone derived methyl methacrylate is used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl methacrylate is also used in printed circuit boards to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Growing demand for PCB’s is expected to drive the electronics segment growth in acetone market during the forecast period. Automotive is the second largest market for acetone attributed to increased use of PCBs.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetone grabbing a market share of nearly 46 %, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was largest revenue generating owing to the development of automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical sector in China and India is expected to propel the demand for acetone. North America and Europe have been largest market for acetone owing to the increasing demand for electrical & electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, as well as to the increasing expenditure in innovation in health care and cosmetic products, coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding acetone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in acetone market.
Scope of Global Acetone Market
Global Acetone Market, by Application:
• Methyl methacrylate
• Bisphenol-A
• Aldol chemicals
• Solvent
Global Acetone Market, by End-Use Industry:
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
Global Acetone Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• INEOS Phenol
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Sasol
• Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
• Domo Chemicals
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
• CEPSA Quimica
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
• EMCO Limited
