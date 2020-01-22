MARKET REPORT
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2016 – 2026
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a medical diagnostic technique that is used to examine metabolic activity of the tissue inside the body using a radiotracer that is administered intravenously. PET scanners comprise sensitive detectors that capture gamma ray emissions from inside the body creating 3-D images of the tracer concentrations within the body. The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market was valued at US$ 903.1 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 935.7 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.6%.
Increasing occurrences of chronic disorders and rising penetration of PET machines is expected to drive market growth
Rising demand for effective diagnostic techniques across the globe, increased Medicare coverage for PET scanning, and expanded applications for PET in the field of oncology are expected to boost the growth of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market over the forecast period. The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing availability of value based, technologically advanced PET machines especially in developed countries. However, a short half-life and low supply of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.
Introduction of technologically advanced PET scanning machines such as machines exhibiting increased granularity in imaging, greater storage capacity, and increased efficiency with respect to reduction in scanning time are the main factors manufacturers are focussing upon to integrate in their PET scanning machines. Leading manufacturers are expected to invest more on technological advancements and better product designs in order to increase their sales.
Market segmentation
Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/879
The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).
Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026
The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.
Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment
The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.
Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market
Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/879
The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.
Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026
The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.
North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026
The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning
General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.
Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/879/SL
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022 - January 22, 2020
- Spinal Stenosis ImplantsMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects - January 22, 2020
- Gellan Gum Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2016 – 2026 - January 22, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Robot Lawn Mowers Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2030
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Robot Lawn Mowers Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Robot Lawn Mowers Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Robot Lawn Mowers market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2640
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- Bosch
- Denna
- Husqvarna
- LawnBott
- Robomow
- WOLF-Garten International
- Worx Landroid
- Hybrid
Region-wise share:
|Regions
|2018
|2020
|2022
|2024
|2026
|2028
|2030
|North America
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Europe
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|APAC
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Rest of the World
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
The Report can be Segmented as:
- By Type (Programmable, Smartphone Remote Control, and Others)
- By Application (Commercial Used, and Household Used)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure for report overview @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/2640
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Robot Lawn Mowers Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Robot Lawn Mowers Market?
- What are the Robot Lawn Mowers market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Robot Lawn Mowers market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Robot Lawn Mowers market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Robot Lawn Mowers Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Get In-depth TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Robot-Lawn-Mowers-Market-2640
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]
Browse Similar Reports:
https://www.openpr.com/news/1895689/mass-notification-system-market-2020-industry-outlook
https://www.openpr.com/news/1895702/geographic-information-system-market-expected-to-witness
https://www.openpr.com/news/1895710/fiber-to-the-home-market-size-share-trends-analysis-report
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022 - January 22, 2020
- Spinal Stenosis ImplantsMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects - January 22, 2020
- Gellan Gum Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2016 – 2026 - January 22, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Thermal Desorption Instruments Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Thermal Desorption Instruments market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market.
The Thermal Desorption Instruments market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2550783&source=atm
The Thermal Desorption Instruments market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market.
All the players running in the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market are elaborated thoroughly in the Thermal Desorption Instruments market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Thermal Desorption Instruments market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alpha MOS
Airsense
Odotech
Sensigent
Electronic Sensor Technology
Brechbuehler
Scensive Technology
The Enose Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
MOS
CP
QCM
Others
Segment by Application
Process and Production Departments
Environmental Monitoring
Health and Security
Others
Reports at discounted rates exclusively for new entrants!!! Offer end by midnight!!!
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2550783&source=atm
The Thermal Desorption Instruments market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Thermal Desorption Instruments market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market?
- Why region leads the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Thermal Desorption Instruments in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Thermal Desorption Instruments market.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2550783&licType=S&source=atm
Why choose Thermal Desorption Instruments Market Report?
- Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
- Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
- A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
- Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022 - January 22, 2020
- Spinal Stenosis ImplantsMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects - January 22, 2020
- Gellan Gum Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2016 – 2026 - January 22, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Veterinary Medical Devices Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application Forecast Report 2019-2026
The ‘Veterinary Medical Devices Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Veterinary Medical Devices market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Veterinary Medical Devices market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2548170&source=atm
What pointers are covered in the Veterinary Medical Devices market research study?
The Veterinary Medical Devices market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Veterinary Medical Devices market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Veterinary Medical Devices market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flame Retardant PP Granules :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2548170&source=atm
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Veterinary Medical Devices market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Veterinary Medical Devices market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Veterinary Medical Devices market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2548170&licType=S&source=atm
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Veterinary Medical Devices Market
- Global Veterinary Medical Devices Market Trend Analysis
- Global Veterinary Medical Devices Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Veterinary Medical Devices Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022 - January 22, 2020
- Spinal Stenosis ImplantsMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects - January 22, 2020
- Gellan Gum Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2016 – 2026 - January 22, 2020
Robot Lawn Mowers Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2030
Thermal Desorption Instruments Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025
Vehicle Performance Monitor Market Robust pace of Industry during 2019 – 2026
Veterinary Medical Devices Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application Forecast Report 2019-2026
Biopsy Devices Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022
Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2030 Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research with Top Key Players.
Baby Clothing Market Trends, Substantial Growth, Rising Preferences, Future Expectations
Inspection Robotics in the Oil & Gas Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players 2020-2030
A latest research provides insights about Overrunning Clutches Market
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research