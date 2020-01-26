MARKET REPORT
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2025
The “Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.
The worldwide Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market is an enlarging field for top market players,
Market segmentation
The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).
Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026
The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.
Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment
The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.
Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market
The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.
Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026
The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.
North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026
The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning
General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.
This Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.
The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-
- To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.
- To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.
- To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.
Finally, the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.
Global ?Microcars Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)
?Microcars Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global ?Microcars industry. ?Microcars market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the ?Microcars industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of ?Microcars Market.
PARA1
List of key players profiled in the report:
Daihatsu
Suzuki Motor
Honda
Hyundai
Maruti
Nissan
Toyota Motor
Fiat
PSA
Daimler AG
Renault S.A.
Grecav Auto
Tata Motors
Changan
ZOTYE
SAIC
Chery
BYD
Geely
JAC
The ?Microcars Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
Fuel Cars
Electricity Cars
Hybrid Cars
Industry Segmentation
Personal Cars
Commercial Cars
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
The report analyses the ?Microcars Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of ?Microcars Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of ?Microcars market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the ?Microcars market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the ?Microcars Market Report
?Microcars Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
?Microcars Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
?Microcars Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
?Microcars Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
?Digital Intraoral Scanner Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
The ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Planmeca USA, Inc
Luminous Dental Studio
3shape
Align Technology
Carestream Dental
Dental Wings
Dentsply Sirona
Guangdong Launca Medical Device
The ?Digital Intraoral Scanner Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation (White Light, Laser, , , )
Industry Segmentation (Dental Clinic, Hospital, , , )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
?Digital Intraoral Scanner Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the ?Digital Intraoral Scanner market.
Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019 – 2027
TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) ?
- What R&D projects are the Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market by 2029 by product type?
The Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market.
- Critical breakdown of the Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Voice Switching and Control System (VSCS) market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
Why go for TMR?
TMR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.
