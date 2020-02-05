Potassium Formate Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027



This report provides a forecast analysis of the global timber wrap films market. It provides the historical data of 2014-2018 and forecast from 2019-2029 in terms of market revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes). The global timber wrap films market is expected to attain a CAGR of approximately 4.0% during the period 2019-2029. The report on timber wrap films market includes market outlook and macroeconomic indicators on the packaging industry, timber industry, and the global logistics industry. Moreover, it also includes market dynamics such as drivers, recent trends, restraints, and opportunities associated with the timber wrap films market. The timber wrap films market report includes the study of market prospects for the manufacturers of timber wrap films and comprises of an exhaustive value chain analysis.

The global market for timber wrap films is further segmented as per thickness and material type. On the basis of thickness, the timber wrap films market is segmented as up to 75 microns, 76 – 150 microns, 151 – 225 microns, and above 225 microns. On the basis of material type, the timber wrap films market is segmented into polyethylene (including high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene) and polypropylene.

To ascertain the size of the timber wrap films market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key timber wrap film manufacturers and their respective manufacturing capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the timber wrap films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current timber wrap films market with the help of the parent market.

We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research. Also, we form the basis of how the timber wrap films market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the timber wrap films market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the timber wrap films market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The report is compiled under different chapters, overview of each chapter is given as follows:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

It includes the gist of the report, highlighting key insights of the timber wrap films market.

This section also includes XploreMR analysis and recommendations pertaining to the timber wrap films market. The timber wrap films market report also provides a unique analysis framework through the wheel of opportunity, which enables readers to evaluate the most lucrative segments.

Chapter 2: Market Overview

It includes the definition of the global timber wrap films market and related market taxonomy, providing users a brief overview of the research report.

Chapter 3: Demand Analysis (Volume)

This chapter includes demand analysis of the global timber wrap films market in terms of volume, global market along with Y-o-Y, and incremental growth during 2019-2029.

Chapter 4: Market Overview

Pricing analysis for the timber wrap films market is highlighted for each region. Average selling price is taken by thickness for the timber wrap films market.

Chapter 5: Demand Analysis (Value)

This chapter includes the demand analysis of the global timber wrap films market in terms of value, represents global market along with Y-o-Y, and incremental growth during 2019-2029.

Chapter 6: Market Background

It includes a comprehensive analysis on the interplay of key factors influencing the global timber wrap films market. This provides readers with in-depth value chain analysis and profitability margin along with key trends pertaining to the timber wrap films market, which will help readers to make informed decisions. Key drivers and restraints are also given in the report to understand the current market scenario.

Chapter 7 & 8: Segmentation

These chapters include timber wrap films market analysis associated segments – thickness and material type respectively. It covers the scope of the report with key segmentations along with historical and forecast analysis.

Chapter 9: Analysis by Region

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the global timber wrap films market by region. The report also includes intensity mapping in each region to help readers recognize key manufacturers and distributors operating in the target region and impact of their sales and distribution.

Chapter 10: North America Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the North American timber wrap films market. North America analysis is presented for the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 11: Latin America Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the Latin American timber wrap films market. The analysis is presented for key countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Chapter 12: Europe Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the Western Europe timber wrap films market. Western Europe analysis is presented for Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and Benelux.

Chapter 13: MEA Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the MEA timber wrap films market. MEA analysis is presented for GCC countries, North Africa, and South Africa.

Chapter 14: East Asia Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the East Asia timber wrap films market. East Asia analysis is presented for China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 15: South Asia Market Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the South Asia timber wrap films market. South Asia analysis is presented for India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. South Asia analysis is presented for China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 16: Oceania Analysis

This chapter contains comprehensive revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis on the Oceania timber wrap films market. Oceania analysis is presented for Australia & New Zealand.

Chapter 17: Emerging Countries Analysis

This chapter includes analysis for emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico. It provides segment level analysis of the timber wrap films market for each country mentioned in the section.

Chapter 18: Market Structure Analysis

This chapter provides a comprehensive analysis on the market structure of manufacturers operating in the global timber wrap films market. It provides tier analysis of top players operating in the global timber wrap films market.

Chapter 19: Competition Analysis

This chapter comprises of a market dashboard of key manufacturers of timber wrap films with their comprehensive company profiles, which include revenue, product portfolio, market share, and SWOT analysis along with key market strategies.

Major players operating in the global timber wrap films market are – RKW SE, Balcon Plastics Limited, Ab Rani Plast Oy., Polytarp Product, SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC, InterWrap Inc., Flexpak Corp., Inteplast Group, Multifab Packaging, Trioplast Industrier AB, Polymax, Inc., Davidson Plastics Ltd., Flexoplas Packaging Limited, Polyprint Packaging Limited, Pak-Line Limited, Pakaflex Pty Limited, Tri Pac Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Chapter 20: Assumptions & Acronyms

This section includes a list of all assumptions & acronyms used in the report.

Chapter 21: Research Methodology

This section includes a detailed description of robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report – timber wrap films market, is based on a 3-dimensional model. We conduct about 45–60 min duration detailed interviews with timber wrap film manufacturers, end-user companies, and other channel partners, apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts.

