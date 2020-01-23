Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Potato processing Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Potato processing Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Potato processing Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Potato processing Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Potato processing in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/19213

The report segregates the Potato processing Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Potato processing Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Potato processing Market.

Key findings of the report:

  • Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Potato processing Market
  • Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Potato processing in different geographies
  • Influence of technological advancements on the Potato processing Market
  • SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
  • Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Potato processing Market:

  • Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
  • Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
  • What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Potato processing Market?
  • What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
  • Which market player is expected to dominate the Potato processing Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/19213

Key Players:

Some of the key players of Potato Processing market are J.R. Simplot Company, Burts Potato Chips Ltd, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Agristo NV, Pepsico,  Farm Frites International B.V., Herr Foods, J.R. Short Milling Company, Calbee, Inc., Idahoan Foods, LLC., and Aviko B.V.

 The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Potato Processing market Segments
  • Potato Processing market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2015-2016
  • Potato Processing market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
  • Potato Processing market Supply & Demand Value Chain
  • Potato Processing market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Players Competition & Companies Involved in Potato Processing market
  • Potato Processing market Technology
  • Potato processing market Value Chain
  • Potato processing market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Potato Processing market includes

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Argentina & Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other the Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

In order to get a strategic overview of the market, Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/19213

Reasons to buy from PMR

  • Exceptional round the clock customer support
  • Quality and affordable market research reports
  • Safe, secure, and easy ordering process
  • Tailor-made reports according to the client’s requirements
  • Data collected from trusted primary and secondary sources

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Flow Meters Market is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide | Siemens AG & Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Flow Meters Market: Summary

The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Flow Meters Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-sample-pdf/

Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries

The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.

Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.

Market Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment

Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.

 Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Flow Meters Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-request-methodology/

Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

  • Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter andOthers
  • Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper andOthers
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Flow Meters Market: Report Scope

The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Consult With an Analyst of Global Flow Meters Market for More Information @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Flow Meters Market, by Type

  • Turbine Flow Meter
  • Metal Tube Rotameter
  • Mass Flow Meter
  • Differential Pressure Flow Meter
  • Venturi Meter
  • Orifice Meter
  • Ultrasonic Flow Meter
  • Vortex Flow Meter
  • Others

Flow Meters Market, by End User

  • Oil and Gas
  • Power and Utility
  • Food and Beverage
  • Waste Water and Biogas
  • Chemicals
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Others

Flow Meters Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • The Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Purchase Global Flow Meters Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Drilling Tools Market Opportunities 2019 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost, highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.

Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort. It is frequently used in household applications, factories, workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.

Need a sample!!! Get Sample Copy of Drilling Tools Market Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-sample-pdf/

Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others.
  2. Based on Application includes onshore and offshore.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope

The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Drilling Tools market include:

  • Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Halliburton
  • Weatherford
  • Baker Hughes
  • DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL
  • COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS
  • RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED
  • Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
  • Other Key Companies

Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type

  • Drill Bit
  • Drilling Tubulars
  • Drilling Collars
  • Drill Swivel
  • Drill Stabilizers and Reamers
  • Drill Jars
  • Mud Motors
  • Mechanicial Thrusters
  • Others

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/oil-gas-drilling-tools-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Read Press Release of Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-to-reach-usd-2-23-billion-in-2024/

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/drilling-tools-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.

Need a sample!!! Get Sample Copy of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-sample-pdf/

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene.
  2. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials market include:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
  • JFE Chemical Corporation
  • Umicore
  • Targray Technology International Inc.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • XGSciences
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Other Key Companies

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material

Lithium Titanate

Carbon

  • Graphite
  • Hard Carbon
  • Soft carbon

Silicon Composites

Graphene

Others

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application

  • Cylindrical Cell
  • Prismatic Cell
  • Pouch Cell
  • Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Read Press Release of Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-to-reach-usd-9-0-billion-in-2024/

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/lithium-ion-anode-materials-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending