Potato Protein Market Top Trends, Present, History, Future and Forecast 2028
TMR Research delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Potato Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.
Potato protein is an industrial byproduct of the potato starch, obtained during starch separation, which can also be extracted from the tuber itself. These potato proteins have been shown to be equally as nutritious as soy and egg proteins, and due to well-balanced pattern of amino acids and high digestibility, they are considered to be highly suitable for feed applications. In addition, increasing consumer inclination toward vegan diet has led to surge in the demand for potato proteins extracted from organic potatoes which are more sustainable than animal proteins and can be used to make macarons, meringue, mayonnaise, and improved textures in cake. Moreover, rising demand for animal protein substitutes in sport nutrition and nutritional supplements has been envisaged to directly influence the development of potato protein market.
Potato Protein Market – Notable Developments
Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), Agrana, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, KMC Ingredients, AKV Langholt, Emsland Group, Roquette, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Group plc., Cargill, Südstärke, Peppes Group, Meelunie, Tereos, PPZ Niechlow, Royal Ingredients Group, WPPZ S.A., Kemin Industries, Agridient, Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated and Cyvex Nutrition are some of the key players participating in the potato protein market.
- In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, announced its acquisition of Western Polymer, a potato starch manufacturer for food and industrial applications. According to Ingredion, the new acquisition will expand its potato starch manufacturing capacity, improve processing capabilities, and broaden its high-quality specialty ingredients business and customer base.
- In November 2018, Avebe, a key player in the potato protein market, received the ‘Bridge2Food Protein Award 2018’ for its product Perfectasol D520. This product combines potato starch and potato protein in a unique way to make it possible to produce 100% plant-based pizza cheese.
- In October 2018, Avebe entered into partnership with Novasep, one of the leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, to industrialize its purification unit to produce high-quality potato protein for the food industry.
Potato Protein Market Dynamics
Gradual increase in the demand for potato protein can be attributed to its widening range of application in nutritional supplements, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery products, and animal nutrition for its highly functional and excellent nutritive value. In addition to high nutritional profile of potato protein, rising consumer awareness about food allergens in various products is expected to drive the growth of potato protein market. Consumer allergies to egg, milk, and soy have directly impact the demand for potato protein in various regions across the globe. Further, changes in lifestyle habits, especially among health conscious demographic, along with escalating demand for plant-based protein is likely to propel the future expansion of potato protein market.
Europe to Take Center Stage in Potato Protein Market
Europe is predicted to contribute significant revenue share to the potato protein market, owing to concentration of potato starch and protein manufacturers in the region. Rising demand for alternative to meat and other animal products in various nations across Europe will possibly complement the potato protein market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is also foreseen to earn high traction in the potato protein market due to rapid rise in livestock population and feed consumption.
Although the potato protein market is likely to have a positive outlook, high costs associated with the production of such proteins and their limited consumption in both food and feed industries may remain a significant challenge for players in the potato protein market.
Potato Protein Market Segmentation
Based on type, the potato protein market can be segmented into:
- Potato Protein Concentrates
- Potato Protein Isolates
Based on application/end use, the potato protein market can be segmented into:
- Food and Beverages (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Foods, Dairy, Meat, and Others
- Feed Industry
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
South Korea Information Technology (IT) Market Technology Advancements and Business Outlook 2020 – 2026
MarketResearchNest.com adds “South Korea Information Technology (IT) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 70 pages with table and figures in it.
Global Information Technology market is growing at a rapid pace year over year. “The global information technology industry will grow at a rate of 4.0% in 2019” notes OGAnalysis.
Increasing software AI and automation, adoption of Data Analytics in end-user industries, along with the scope and potential for the global information technology market are likely to have a significant rise in the forecast period. Growing acquisitions in the IT industry is significantly impacting the growth of the IT industry over the last decade.
This report studies the Information Technology (IT) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Information Technology (IT) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
South Korea’s information technology is estimated to be one of the emerging markets in the future, which requires hardware, software and other IT services. Through database management, IT technology is used in libraries, hospitals, banks, shops, prisons, hotels, airports, train stations, and others.
Private and government consumption will further support IT spending in South Korea. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things are vital for market expansion over the medium term, due to their immense potential for industrial growth. The industry’s IT software and service segment experienced the fastest growth in the past decade, which has strengthened by strong government support. Furthermore, wide usage of computers and growing access to the internet and rising internet penetration are driving the market demand in South Korea.
Information technology Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications and widening product portfolio. This OGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Information Technology Market for 2016-2026.
The Information Technology Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s Information Technology Market. Key trends and critical insights into Information Technology Markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
South Korea Hardware, South Korea Personal Computer, South Korea IT Software, and Services markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026.
The information technology Market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of South Korea on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Information technology, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America information and technology market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
South Korea population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Information Technology Markets.
Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Information Technology companies in South Korea detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.
A new study offers detailed examination of Rental Industrial Pump Market 2019 – 2027
About global Rental Industrial Pump market
The latest global Rental Industrial Pump market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Rental Industrial Pump industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Rental Industrial Pump market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.
Key Players Operating in the Rental Industrial Pump Market:
The rental industrial pump market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.
- These players are expected to take advantage of the rising industrial expenditure and new infrastructure development driven by increase in the number of power plants in the region. The players are focusing on increasing mergers and acquisitions to gain an edge over competitors
- Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers.
A few of the key players operating in the global Rental Industrial Pump market are:
- Cornell Pump Company
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Holland Pump
- Integrated Pump Rental
- MWI
- Selwood Limited
- Tsurumi America, Inc.
- Thompson Pump
- United Rentals
Global Rental Industrial Pump Market: Research Scope
Global Rental Industrial Pump Market, by Type
- Centrifugal Pump
- Submersible Pump
Global Rental Industrial Pump Market, by Application
- Dewatering
- Pipeline Bypass
- Water Transfer & Supply
Global Rental Industrial Pump Market, by Industry
- Construction
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Water & Wastewater
- Municipal
- Oil & Gas
- Others
The report on the global rental industrial pump market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
The Rental Industrial Pump market report answers some of the important questions, including:
- What value is the Rental Industrial Pump market estimated to register in 2019?
- What are the challenges and opportunities the Rental Industrial Pump market hold for the stakeholders?
- How is the global Rental Industrial Pump market distributed among the vendors?
- What tactics are the Rental Industrial Pump market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
- Why is the growth of the global Rental Industrial Pump market slowing down over the forecast period?
The report provides the following data:
- Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Rental Industrial Pump market across various regions.
- Market revenue, and production capacity of the Rental Industrial Pump market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
- Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Rental Industrial Pump market.
- The pros and cons of Rental Industrial Pump on environment and human health.
- Adoption pattern of Rental Industrial Pump among various end use industries.
The Rental Industrial Pump market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Rental Industrial Pump market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.
Image Processing Systems Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Image Processing Systems Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global Image Processing Systems market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Image Processing Systems market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Image Processing Systems market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Image Processing Systems market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Image Processing Systems from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Image Processing Systems market
Barco
DELTA
GOPEL Electronic
Datalogic Automation
CARL ZEISS Industrielle Messtechnik
IBG Automation
IMAGO Technologies
Planar Systems
SCANLAB
Visicontrol
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Digital
Analogy
Segment by Application
Medical
Industrial
Military
Others
The global Image Processing Systems market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Image Processing Systems market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the Image Processing Systems Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Image Processing Systems business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Image Processing Systems industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the Image Processing Systems industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Image Processing Systems market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Image Processing Systems Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Image Processing Systems market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Image Processing Systems market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Image Processing Systems Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Image Processing Systems market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
