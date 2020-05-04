Potting Mix Additives Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2018-2028

In 2019, the market size of Potting Mix Additives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Bark Products

Plant Byproducts Alfalfa Meal Coconut Fiber Cottonseed Meal Seaweed Soybean Meal Others

Animal Byproducts Blood Meal Bone Meal Worm Castings Fish Meal Others

Rocks & Minerals Byproducts

Others

On the basis of nature, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Flowers

Fruits & Vegetables

Lawns

Succulents

Trees & Shrubs

On the basis of end-use, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Gardening Specialty Stores Independent Small Stores Others

Online Retailer

Global Potting Mix Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global potting mix additives market are Green Fingers Potting Mix Company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Tasteful Garden Company, Grow Green Mi Company, Mosser Lee Company, Sun Bulb Company, Inc., Dr. Earth, Inc., Vermont Organics Reclamation, Earth Juice, Inc., and others

Consumers are inclined towards premium products for garden products, growing trends towards online purchases is driving demand for buying garden products, and benefits associated with the potting mix additives such as soften soil, increase microbial activity, and it helps in delivering plants a rich source of nutrient such as calcium, nitrogen, and iron and these are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global potting mix additives market. Moreover, companies are focused on adopting aggressive marketing strategies to expand their market footprint and enhance their customer base through developing new distribution channel.

Opportunities for Global Potting Mix Additives

With the increasing trend of clean label products, consumers are demanding for nutritional food to lead better and healthier lives. Further, growing companies are focusing on venturing into developing countries and forming partnerships with local farmers to develop healthier food products. These factors are expected to drive the revenue growth of the potting mix additives market at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Moreover, rising consumer interest in edible gardening, owing to increasing health concerns, is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the potting mix additives market.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

