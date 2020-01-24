Poultry Diagnostics Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2017 – 2025

Poultry Diagnostics Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Poultry Diagnostics market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis.

Noteworthy surge in the outbreak of avian diseases and rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases is expected to bode well for the growth of the global poultry diagnostics market in the coming years. Growing focus of consumers towards food safety coupled with the growing awareness regarding animal health are anticipated to fuel the uptake of poultry diagnostics over the forecast period. Growing trade such as export within the poultry industry and even outside it is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global market for poultry diagnostics. Other dynamics such as increasing demand for poultry-derived food merchandises across different regions and the growing animal healthcare expenditure in developed as well as emerging countries are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

However, the dearth of awareness regarding the health of animals across several regions is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the long run. Expensive production, rising costs of feed, and disputes related to trade in the poultry industry might inhibit the progress of this market to some extent over the forecast period.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a leading American multinational corporation that is engaged in the manufactures, development, and circulation of services and products for dairy, water testing, poultry and livestock, and companion animal veterinary market. It is a top drawer company in the poultry diagnostics as well is focusing on introducing other different services in order to maintain a strong hold over the market. Recently, it became the official supported of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI).

Region-wise, poultry diagnostic players can seek healthy opportunities in countries such as Brazil, India, and China. The rising outbreak of avian influenza in countries such as China, Canada, and the U.S is expected to push the adoption of poultry diagnostics in these countries. Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit a strong demand for poultry diagnostics owing to a sizeable livestock population and rising demand for poultry-based products.

The top companies operating in the global poultry diagnostics market are BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc., MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioChek, BioNote, Inc., AgroBioTek Internaciona, AffiniTech, LTD., IDvet, GD Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

