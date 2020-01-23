MARKET REPORT
Pour Point Depressants Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis
An outline on the chemicals industry with respect to the scenario of the pour point depressants market
Recycle and reuse practices are impacting the sales of virgin materials, resulting into lesser dependency on volume-driven growth. New materials are showcasing potential for driving value-based growth, but chemical companies are still some time away from achieving voluminous production, while maintaining high quality at the same time. Barring few exceptions, a majority of players are still prioritizing short-term volume growth over long-term value growth. Pressure on improving bottom-line is influencing manufacturers to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The impact of value-driven growth may not be visible in the short-term, but long-term outlook remains in favor of a balanced approach between value and volume.
Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to incorporate digital solutions in their offerings. Forward-thinking manufacturers are investing in technology to reduce human interference and streamline key operational aspects such as ordering and shipping. Resonating its influence over every industry, Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to transform and disrupt the chemical sector. Connectivity through IoT devices is gaining traction, whereas product-level sensors on dispensing equipment and barrels are helping manufacturers track their consignments digitally. Through assessment of long-term benefits, chemical companies are capitalizing on digitization by adopting digital platforms & processes that eliminate human error in profit-associated operations.
Manufacturers continue seeking low-priced feedstock in a bid to marginally reduce pre-production costs. Industry leaders are joining forces to replace fossil fuel-derived feedstock with bio-based alternatives. However, concerns related to producing affordable and sustainable feedstock at mass scale remains a challenge. Access to quality and affordable feedstock will continue to remain a focus area for manufacturers. Chemical manufacturing processes are running on limited energy, while volume of feedstock is getting stranded at ports as disapproval from import authorities keeps disrupting supply chains in sectors, such as oleochemicals and petrochemicals industries.
Chemical manufacturers have promised support and adherence to governments & regional authorities that are committing towards green, sustainable initiatives. Development of bio-alternatives is gaining momentum. Research & academic institutes are teaming up with manufacturers to formulate sustainable substitutes for commonly-used chemical substrates. Many companies are keeping a close eye on advancements in “green chemistry.” Shift towards eco-friendly chemicals will gain momentum in the future on the back of government regulations and end-user preference. Rising costs of fossil fuels will also instrument the upsurge for sustainable chemicals manufacturing.
List of factors tracked in the Chemicals and Materials Market Report
Chemical Industry Value Add
Chemical Sales
Per Capita Consumption
Standard Capacity Factors
Plastics Consumption Outlook
Glass Consumption Outlook
Policies and Regulations
Historical growth of top players
Growth in associated markets
Net trade scenario
Apparent production capacity
Research Methodology
XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.
Data Collection
XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.
Data Validation
In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.
Data Analysis and Projection
Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.
For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.
Standard Report Structure
Executive Summary
Market Definition
Macro-economic analysis
Parent Market Analysis
Market Overview
Forecast Factors
Segmental Analysis and Forecast
Regional Analysis
Competition Analysis
Target Audience
Production Companies
Suppliers
Channel Partners
Marketing Authorities
Subject Matter Experts
Research Institutions
Financial Institutions
Market Consultants
Government Authorities
Market Taxonomy
Chemical Compositions
Base Oil Additives
End Use Industry
Region
Poly Alkyl Methacrylate
Styrene Ester
Alkyl Aromatic Polymer
Alkylated Polystyrene
Others
Group I
Group II
Group III
Lubricants
Industrial
Automotive
Marine
Aviation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Production
Refining
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South East Asia
Japan
China
MEA
Aluminum Extrusion Market Report (2019-2024) | Global Industry Overview, Share, Size, Growth and Future Demand
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Extrusion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global aluminum extrusion market size reached 19.1 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Aluminum extrusion is defined as the process of transforming aluminum alloys into specific shapes by pushing them through a cross-sectional die. Extruded aluminum is exceptionally lightweight, cost-effective and corrosion resistant. It also offers high ductility, better electric conductivity and can be repeatedly recycled without losing its integrity. In addition to this, it is extremely durable and stable while being highly malleable in nature. Consequently, it is widely utilized for the transportation and disposal of mined materials and the manufacturing of various aircraft parts. Owing to the multiple advantages offered by aluminum extrusion products, they are also extensively utilized across numerous industrial verticals, which include automotive, electrical and construction.
Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends:
The growing preference for green construction is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Rising environmental consciousness has led to the widespread utilization of various eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials, including extruded aluminum in construction projects. Extruded aluminum is widely used in the construction of doors, windows, panels, ladders and bridges and forms a key component in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified green buildings. This, along with significant growth in the construction industry, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, as it is lightweight, it is extensively utilized in the automotive industry as a convenient alternative to steel. It also aids in improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles while resulting in lesser amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, extruded aluminum is also used in numerous home appliances as it is a good thermal conductor and is extremely cost-efficient. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a volume of 26.0 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5.1% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product Type:
1. Mill Finished
2. Anodized
3. Powder Coated
Based on the product type, the market has been divided into mill finished, anodized and powder coated. Among these, mill finished represents the leading segment.
Market Breakup by Alloy Type:
1. 1000 Series Aluminum Alloy
2. 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy
3. 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy
4. 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy
5. 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy
6. 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy
On the basis of the alloy type, the market has been segregated into 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 series aluminum alloy. At present, the 6000 series alloy dominates the market.
Market Breakup by End-User:
1. Building and Construction
2. Transportation
3. Machinery and Equipment
4. Consumer Durables
5. Electrical
6. Others
Based on the end user, the market has been categorized into building and construction, transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, electrical and others. The building and construction segment currently represents the largest end user of aluminum extrusion products.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. Asia Pacific
2. Europe
3. North America
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading players include Norsk Hydro ASA, Constellium SE, Gulf Extrusion Co. LLC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO), China Zhongwang Holdings Limited and Bonnell Aluminum, Inc.
Key highlights of the report:
1. Market Performance
2. Market Outlook
3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4. Market Drivers and Success Factors
5. SWOT Analysis
6. Value Chain
7. Competitive Structure
8. Profiles of Key Players
The Global Nicotine Polacrilex Market Insights 2025 Competitive Analysis by Types, Applications, Major Key Vendors- Cambrex Corporate, Nicobrand, Alchem Internation & More
This report provides in depth study of “Nicotine Polacrilex Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Nicotine Polacrilex Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization. The ‘Global Nicotine Polacrilex Industry, Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Nicotine Polacrilex Market with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Nicotine Polacrilex manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the international Nicotine Polacrilex Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and global import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Nicotine Polacrilex industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Nicotine Polacrilex Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2015-2025 global Nicotine Polacrilex market covering all important parameters.
Global Key Vendors
Bgp Healthcare
Cambrex Corporate
Nicobrand
Alchem International
Dixie Chemical
Fertin Pharma
Laboratorios Haymann
Mallinckrodt
Siegfried
Porton Fine Chemicals
Product Type Segmentation
High Purity
Low Purity
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Nicotine Polacrilex market in 2025?
What are the key factors driving the global Nicotine Polacrilex market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Nicotine Polacrilex market?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Nicotine Polacrilex market?
Who are the key manufacturers in Nicotine Polacrilex market space?
What are the Nicotine Polacrilex market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nicotine Polacrilex market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Nicotine Polacrilex market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Nicotine Polacrilex market?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Nicotine Polacrilex market?
Significant points in table of contents: Market Definition, Market Overview, Business Introduction, Segmentation (Region Level), Segmentation (Type Level), Segmentation (Industry Level), Segmentation (Channel Level), Market Forecast Year, Segmentation Type, Segmentation Industry, Market Cost Analysis, and Conclusion.
Report contents include
1 Analysis of the Nicotine Polacrilex Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
2 Historical data and forecast
3 Regional analysis including growth estimates
4 Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
5 Profiles on Nicotine Polacrilex including products, sales/revenues, and market position
6 Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Scroll Chillers Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)
The recent report titled “Scroll Chillers Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Scroll Chillers market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
“Global Scroll Chillers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 123 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Scroll Chillers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. Scroll Chillers Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Scroll Chillers across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Scroll Chillers market. Leading players of the Scroll Chillers Market profiled in the report include:
- Johnson Controls
- Daikin
- Carrier
- Trane
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Hitachi Appliances
- Dunham-Bush
- Mammoth
- Bosch
- Airedale
- LG
- Motivair
- TICA
- Many More…
This report listed main product type of Scroll Chillers market such as: By Capacity :<100 KW, 101 KW-300 KW, 301 KW-700 KW, >701 KW, By Cooling Method, Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers, Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Commercial, Industrial, Others.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).
Major Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
Reasons to buy the report:
- Producing an effective position strategy
- Expert views on your evaluation
- Know possible barriers to entry
- Informed and strategic decision making
- Understand how first movers work
- Plan to action on upcoming opportunities
