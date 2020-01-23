Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Powder Coating Equipment Market 2016 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures And Forecast 2024

Published

2 hours ago

on

Regional analysis concludes that Asia Pacific will remain a fertile market for powder coating equipment throughout the assessed period; it will possibly remain the largest as well as fastest growing regional market through 2024. A fundamental shift from liquid spray to powder coating is predicted to boost gradual sales of powder coating equipment during the period of forecast.

Persistence Market Research analyzes the global powder coating equipment market over an eight-year period, 2016-2024. According to a recent report outlook titled “Powder Coating Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” the US$ 2,127.7 Mn market for powder coating equipment is likely to expand moderately over the forecast period, reaching a value of US$ 3,275.2 Mn by 2024 end.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8110

Key Driver Insights

  • The consumption of powder coating equipment will possibly increase by 1.6X through the aforementioned period, attributed to soaring adoption by end-use industries.
  • Although the market is expected to face extremely high competition from other surface treatment technologies, stringent favorable regulations will continue to sustain the sales in near future.
  • Increasing preference for powder coating technique as a superior, economic, viable, operationally and functionally effective technology is identified to be the key factor fueling the demand for powder coating equipment over the next few years.
  • In addition to surging adoption by various industries, prominent consumption by general metal and automotive manufacturing sectors will remain the crucial factors escalating the sales.

Key Trend & Opportunity Insights

  • Soaring demand for automated powder coating systems for batch manufacturing is a growing trend.
  • Increasing demand by architectural and furniture businesses will also push the sales.
  • The market is likely to benefit from the introduction of color-handling solution to encompass a diverse range of commercial applications.
  • Launch of vertical recirpocator units will also hold a positive influence on market growth.
  • Adoption of MDF material for applications in furniture industry within developing Asian and Middle Eastern and African markets will create a slew of opportunities through 2024.

Key Component Insights

By component, booths and system segment will remain dominant, accounting for over 38% share of the total revenues in 2024, followed by gun and oven segments. Booths and system segment will reportedly witness a relatively higher CAGR over 2016-2024. Within this segment, automatic sub-segment is likely to remain dominant but manual sub-segment will witness higher growth through 2024.

Key Application Insights

Based on application, general metal will continue to lead in terms of consumption, capturing a revenue share of more than 33% in 2024, witnessing a gain by 460 BPS over the forecast period. Automotive will continue to represent the second largest segment with over 15% market value share in 2024. Others, appliances, and agriculture and construction will be the next key application segments; however, the fastest growth will be seen in the general metal segment.

Key Region Insights

On the basis of regional analysis, with a gain of over 250 BPS during the assessment period, APAC will retain the top regional market position. This region will account for nearly 38% share of the total revenues in 2024. China, India, and ASEAN countries will remain the prominent markets within APAC. North America will also be a key market, followed by Europe.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology [email protected]  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/8110

Key Vendor Insights

Among the leading companies profiled in Persistence Market Research’s global powder coating equipment market report, tier 1 companies will continue to capture around half of the market revenue share.

Some of the key players partaking in the market are

  • Nordson Corporation.
  • Gema Switzerland GmbH
  • Sames Technolgies
  • J. Wagner GmbH
  • Parker Ionics
  • MS Oberflächentechnik AG
  • Asahi Sunac Corporation
  • Koryo Coating Machine Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsuba Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ENERGY

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to reach USD 77.75 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Geography

Government initiatives to improve sanitation is the major factor driving the global market. Rising rapid urbanization and increased disposable income will boost the ceramic sanitary ware market. Improved standard of living in the urban regions is also boosting the market. Slow growth in the residential real estate sector may hinder the ceramic sanitary ware market growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3344/

Wash basins, toilet sinks/water closets, cisterns, urinals and others are type segment of ceramic sanitary ware market. Toilet sinks/water closets holds major share owing to government initiatives to improve sanitation and hygiene in emerging countries for different types of sanitary ware products.

Based on technology, ceramic sanitary ware market has been segmented into slip casting, tape casting, pressure casting and isostatic casting. Slip casting is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial segment is leading the market among application segment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period. This is due to large infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region that is further contribute to the rising demand for ceramic sanitary ware products in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3344/

Scope of the report:

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type:
• Toilet Sinks/Water Closets
• Wash Basins
• Cisterns
• Urinals
• Others

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology:
• Slip Casting
• Tape Casting
• Pressure Casting
• Isostatic Casting

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application:
• Commercial
• Residential

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:
• Roca Group (Spain)
• Toto Inc. (Japan)
• LIXIL Corporation (Japan)
• Geberit Group (Switzerland)
• Rak Ceramics (UAE)
• HSIL (India)
• Duravit AG (Germany)
• Villeroy & Boch (Germany)
• Ideal Standard International S.A. (Luxembourg)
• Duratex S.A. (Brazil)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ceramic Sanitary Ware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ceramic Sanitary Ware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Sanitary Ware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ceramic Sanitary Ware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ceramic Sanitary Ware by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ceramic-sanitary-ware-market/3344/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

The Market For Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Is Expected To Witness Rapid Expansion By The End Of 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

“This report is a fundamental reference for who searches for nitty gritty data on Crop Protection Chemicals market. The report covers information on Global markets including authentic and future patterns for supply, advertise size, costs, exchanging, rivalry and worth chain just as significant sellers. Notwithstanding the information part, the report likewise gives diagram of Crop Protection Chemicals market, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market elements.

Key Points of this Report:

* The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis
* The report covers Global and country-wise market of Crop Protection Chemicals
* It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
* Comprehensive data showing Crop Protection Chemicals capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided
* The report indicates a wealth of information on Crop Protection Chemicals manufacturers
* Crop Protection Chemicals market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices.
* Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included
* Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Based On Profile & Business Performance Outstanding Competitors In The Market Are –
BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

By Type
Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others,

By Origin
Synthetic, Biopesticides,

By Form
Liquid, Solid,

By Mode of Application
Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others,

Request for Sample with TOC @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/140317

The Crop Protection Chemicals market in Globe segmented by countries:
* China
* India
* Japan
* United States

Important points mentioned in this report
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Distribution Channel sales Analysis by Value
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of Contents
Chapter One Crop Protection Chemicals Overview
1.1 Crop Protection Chemicals Outline
1.2 Classification and Application
1.3 Manufacturing Technology

Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Value Chain Analysis
2.2 Porter Five Forces Model Analysis
2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three Market Dynamics of Crop Protection Chemicals Industry
3.1 Latest News and Policy
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges

Chapter Four Global Market of Crop Protection Chemicals (2014-2019)
4.1 Crop Protection Chemicals Supply
4.2 Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size
4.3 Import and Export
4.4 Demand Analysis
4.5 Market Competition Analysis
4.6 Price Analysis
4.7 Country-wise Analysis

Get Exclusive Discount, Click Here: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/140317

Chapter Five Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)
5.1 Crop Protection Chemicals Supply
5.2 Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size
5.3 Import and Export
5.4 Demand Analysis
5.5 Market Competition Analysis
5.6 Price Analysis
5.7 Country-wise Analysis

At long last, a customization report is also available, so as to meet client’s necessities.

About Us:
Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

Contact Us:
Alexa Reports
Ph no: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939
Email: [email protected]

Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report
https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc
https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Latest newfangled report of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market with outstanding growth by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

“Worldwide Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market to 2024 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The report accompanies estimations concerning the Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services advancement, subordinate and draws in the distinguishing proof of their industry status.

Companies Mentioned:-
Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Paraxel International Corporation, Pra Health Sciences, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Icon PLC, Inventiv Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Inc Research Holdings, Inc., Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

By Type
Clinical Research Services, Early-Phase Development Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services,

By Application
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/140316

What the report features:-

  • Global analysis of Industry from 2017 – 2024 illustrating the progression of the market.
  • Forecast and analysis of the Market by Product Type, Sales Channel and Application from 2017 – 2024
  • Forecast and analysis of the Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Product Type, Sales Channel and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Industry with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, sales channel, and geography. The global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report studies factors affecting Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services industry from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America and also evaluates political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services market in these regions.

Major Elements features about the Report:
• Global Market Overview by type
• Economic Impact on Market
• Market Competition
• Global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Industry Analysis by Application
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
• Global Market Forecast

Avail discount while purchasing this report: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/140316

Key Questions Answered in Report:
• What are the key of Market?
• What are factor which lead this market to next level?
• What are the opportunities to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market in future?
• What will the market Demand and what will be Growth?
• What are the strengths of the key players?
• More…

About Us:
Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

Contact Us:
Alexa Reports
Ph no: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939
Email: [email protected]

Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report
https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc
https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

SaaS Online Video Platform Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2020
ENERGY1 min ago

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

The Market For Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Is Expected To Witness Rapid Expansion By The End Of 2024
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Latest newfangled report of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Services Market with outstanding growth by 2024
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Medical Elevator Market Bring Opportunities and Challenges with Profiling Key Players: Mitsubishi Electric, Canny Elevator, Hangzhou Xiolift, Sicher Elevator, SJEC, Shenyang Brilliant Elevator, SANYO
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Sports Sunglasses Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2024
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Global Electronic Cloth Market 2020: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

E-Fabric Market, Advancement Strategy, Top Players, and 2026 Forecast Analysis
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

E-Cloth Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2026 | Global Forecasts Study
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2019 Industry Overview, Regional Analysis, Key Players (CARRE, Deere & Company, F. Poulsen Engineering, Naio Technologies) and Future Forecast Report 2025

Trending