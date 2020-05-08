Powdered Beverages Market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of XX% between 2019 – 2029

The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Powdered Beverages Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Powdered Beverages Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Powdered Beverages Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Powdered Beverages across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Powdered Beverages Market during the assessment period 2019 – 2029.

Key players operating in the powdered beverages are introducing new and novel products with the high protein content, targeting health and wellness enthusiast. As the trend of health wellness has brought numerous products in the marketplace, such as fusion beverages, plant-based beverages, and organic drinks, manufacturers are targeted towards fortifying powdered beverages with nutritious ingredients. Moreover, a growing number of consumers are seeking for organic and natural products, consisting of plant-based ingredients. Powdered beverage manufacturers are tapping into the current need of the market, coming with the innovative solutions. For instance, incorporation of pea protein in powdered beverages is gaining traction, as it is marketed to offer various health benefits.

As aversion of consumers towards synthetic or chemical ingredients has been evident, manufacturers are using natural food preservatives to extend shelf life of powdered beverage. Such factors are expected to create a positive outlook of the powdered beverages market.

Powdered Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

North America and European continue to maintain leading position in the powdered beverages market. Strong presence of key market players and greater awareness and availability of the product in these regions are responsible for the high consumption of powdered beverages. Moreover, established distribution network in these regions contributes to maximum market share. However, high growth opportunities are expected in Asia, Latin America, and MEA, due to increase in consumer purchasing power and growing product awareness among the consumers.

Powdered Beverages Market: Key Participants

Some of the important participants in the powdered beverages market are:

Nestlé S.A.

Chr. Hansen A/S

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Kraft Foods

Simatek A/S

Cargill Inc.

Nellson LLC

CP Kelco

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the powdered beverages market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, nature, application, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Powdered Beverages Market Segment

Powdered Beverages Market Dynamics

Powdered Beverages Market Size

Powdered Beverages Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Powdered Beverages Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Powdered Beverages Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Powdered Beverages

Value Chain Analysis of the Powdered Beverages Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

