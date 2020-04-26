Power Banks Market Size, Status and Estimation 2019 to 2025 | Mophie, Energizer, GP Batteries, Samsung SDI, Panasonic, Sony

Global Power Banks Market Research Report 2013-2025 focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

According to the study, the global power bank market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2019 to USD 19 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during forecast period (2019-2025).

This study answers several questions for stakeholders primarily which market segments they should focus upon during the next five years to prioritize their efforts and investments.

These stakeholders includes: Mophie, Energizer, GP Batteries, Samsung SDI, Panasonic, Sony, Maxell, Samya, FSP Europe, Xtorm, HIPER, Romoss, MI, Pisen, Besiter, SCUD, Pineng, Yoobao, DX Power, Mili, Aigo, Powerocks, Mipow, Lepow, DBK and others.

Summary:

At present, various factors driving the growth of the industry, which include a significant change to 3G and 4G networks, the growing popularity of digital content and the processing power more devices. Along with this, the booming demand for smartphones and lower power prices banks are some of the other factors influencing market growth. In addition, the industry has witnessed an increase in the number of new entrants such as energy banks appear as consumer electronics fast moving and require low capital investment for the establishment of facilities manufacturing. This increased competition has prompted manufacturers to introduce innovative solutions on the market to maintain and expand their consumer base. For example, in 2019, the technology company based in Portugal, EGG Electronics launched EGG Traveler, first portable power strip in the world with an integrated power bank and wireless charging.

Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

Global Power Banks Market Split by Product Type :

Lithium Ion Batteries

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Global Power Banks Market Application (2013-2025):

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Others

Power Banks Market industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What's more, the Power Banks industry development trends and marketing channels are analysed.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Power Banks Market?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Global Power Banks Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Power Banks Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Power Banks Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Power Banks Market?

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Power Banks market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

There are 9 Chapters to deeply display the Global Power Banks:

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Chain

Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region

Chapter 7 Market Competitive

Chapter 8 Major Vendors

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Report Coverage:

Provides comprehensive understanding of the market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors and Porter analysis. Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market. Uncovers potential demands in the market. Porter analysis identifies competitive forces within the market. Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

