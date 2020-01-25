Power Cable Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

The Power Cable market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Power Cable market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Power Cable market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The renewable energy generation capacity has grown due to encouraging policies of various governments, incentives and rebates and this has led to a significant increase in the share of renewables and alternative sources of energy in the global energy market. More than half of the projects are driven by an increase in the renewable energy capacity as national utility companies are connecting with offshore wind farms. For instance, the Thornton Bank and the Thanet offshore wind farms are linked to domestic power grids. Due to high prices of energy and targets regarding renewable energy generation, renewable energy sources such as wind power and hydro power have become popular wherever their geographical feasibility exists. There is a need to connect these sources of renewable energy with the main grids and this is likely to remain a significant factor for the growth of the power cable market in the coming years.

List of key players profiled in the Power Cable market research report:

Prysmian Group, Nexans SA, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., NKT AS, Encore Wire corporation, Elmeridge Cables Limited, Southwire company LLC, Furukawa Electric Ltd.

By Voltage Handling

High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage

By End-Use Industry

Power Transmission, Telecommunication, Refineries and Oil Rigs, Construction, Others

By Material

Copper, Aluminum ,

The global Power Cable market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Power Cable market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Power Cable. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

