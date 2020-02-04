Global Market
Power Electronics Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024
The Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 50.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Expanding automation and digitalization in industries and inclination towards renewable energy sources is expected to drive the power electronics market during the forecast period. However, lack of technical resources is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Technological innovations in electric vehicle/ hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) is expected to become an opportunity for power electronics market.
Power electronics is a technology for energy saving and high functionality in energy and power usage. Power electronic components mainly act as a switch and use for reducting conduction loss. Power electronics mainly used in industrial, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and many other applications. Some key players in power electronics market are QUALCOMM, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corp, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.
Power Electronics Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global power electronics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Silicon, Gallium nitride, Silicon carbide, Gallium arsenide, and others.
- By type, the power electronics market is segmented into power discrete, power module, and power IC.
- By end use industry, power electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, energy and power, industrial, and others.
Power Electronics Market Report Scope
The report on the power electronics market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Power Electronics market include:
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- ON Semiconductor Corp
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Toshiba Corporation
- Fuji Electric Co Ltd
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Other Key Companies
POWER ELECTRONICS Market report segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Material
- Silicon (Si)
- Gallium nitride (GaN)
- Silicon carbide (SiC)
- Gallium arsenide (GaAs)
- Others
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Connectivity Protocol
Power Discrete
Power Diode
- Standard Diode
- Fast Recovery Diode
- Schottky Diode
Power Transistor
- Power BJT
- Power MOSFET
- IGBT
Thyristors
Power Module
- SiC Power Module
- Power Integrated Module
- Intelligent Power Module
Power IC
- Power Management IC
- Application Specific IC
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and Power
- Industrial
- Others
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the power electronics market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the power electronics market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the power electronics market?
- What are the evolving applications of power electronics market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the power electronics market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the power electronics market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Immunosuppressants Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Immunosuppressants Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Immunosuppressants historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Immunosuppressants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Immunosuppressants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Immunosuppressants offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Immunosuppressants market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for Immunosuppressants. This contains opportunity analysis which provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Immunosuppressants.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. A global overview has been presented for Immunosuppressants products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Immunosuppressants market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Immunosuppressants market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
- Corticosteroids
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Anti-Proliferative Agents
- Others
By Indication:
- Organ Transplantation
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Drug Class
- North America, by Indication
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Drug Class
- Western Europe, by Indication
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Drug Class
- Asia Pacific, by Indication
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Drug Class
- Eastern Europe, by Indication
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Drug Class
- Middle East, by Indication
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Drug Class
- Rest of the World, by Indication
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact Us:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109, Chaurang SmitShilp, Hadapsar,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Kaposi Sarcoma Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Kaposi Sarcoma historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Kaposi Sarcoma during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of a Kaposi Sarcoma to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Kaposi Sarcoma offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for a Kaposi Sarcoma. This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Kaposi Sarcoma.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. A global overview has been presented for Kaposi Sarcoma products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Kaposi Sarcoma market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
-
Liposomal Anthracyclines
-
Alkaloids
-
- Immunotherapy
- HAART
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Multispecialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Treatment
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Treatment
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Treatment
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Treatment
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Treatment
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Treatment
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact Us:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109, Chaurang SmitShilp, Hadapsar,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. A global overview has been presented for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Assay Type:
- cAMP Assays
- Calcium Level Detection Assays
- GTPÎ³S Binding Assays
- Reporter Gene Assays
- Receptor Internalization Assays
- cGMP Assays
By Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular System
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory System
- Immune System
- Reproductive System
- Oncology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Assay Type
- North America, by Therapeutic Areas
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Assay Type
- Western Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Assay Type
- Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Areas
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Assay Type
- Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Assay Type
- Middle East, by Therapeutic Areas
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Assay Type
- Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Areas
- Rest of the World, by Country
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.
Contact Us:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109, Chaurang SmitShilp, Hadapsar,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
