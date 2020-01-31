Global Market
Power Electronics Market Top key Players: QUALCOMM, Infineon Technologies, Toshiba, ON Semiconductor
The Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 50.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Expanding automation and digitalization in industries and inclination towards renewable energy sources is expected to drive the power electronics market during the forecast period. However, lack of technical resources is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Technological innovations in electric vehicle/ hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) is expected to become an opportunity for power electronics market.
Power electronics is a technology for energy saving and high functionality in energy and power usage. Power electronic components mainly act as a switch and use for reducting conduction loss. Power electronics mainly used in industrial, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and many other applications. Some key players in power electronics market are QUALCOMM, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corp, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.
Power Electronics Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global power electronics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Silicon, Gallium nitride, Silicon carbide, Gallium arsenide, and others.
- By type, the power electronics market is segmented into power discrete, power module, and power IC.
- By end use industry, power electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, energy and power, industrial, and others.
Power Electronics Market Report Scope
The report on the power electronics market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Power Electronics market include:
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- ON Semiconductor Corp
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Toshiba Corporation
- Fuji Electric Co Ltd
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Other Key Companies
POWER ELECTRONICS Market report segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Material
- Silicon (Si)
- Gallium nitride (GaN)
- Silicon carbide (SiC)
- Gallium arsenide (GaAs)
- Others
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Connectivity Protocol
Power Discrete
Power Diode
- Standard Diode
- Fast Recovery Diode
- Schottky Diode
Power Transistor
- Power BJT
- Power MOSFET
- IGBT
Thyristors
Power Module
- SiC Power Module
- Power Integrated Module
- Intelligent Power Module
Power IC
- Power Management IC
- Application Specific IC
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and Power
- Industrial
- Others
POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the power electronics market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the power electronics market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the power electronics market?
- What are the evolving applications of power electronics market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the power electronics market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the power electronics market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Global Market
Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Shaping from Growth to Value Express Scripts,OptumRx (UnitedHealth),Humana Pharmacy Solutions,Prime Therapeutics,Medimpact Healthcare,Magellan Health
The latest market intelligence study on Pharmacy Benefit Management relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Pharmacy Benefit Management market for the forecast period 2020–2025.
Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
CVS Health (CVS)
Express Scripts
OptumRx (UnitedHealth)
Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Prime Therapeutics
Medimpact Healthcare
Magellan Health
BC/BS
Vidalink
Sea Rainbow
Cachet
Scope of the Report
The research on the Pharmacy Benefit Management market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Pharmacy Benefit Management market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.
Type of Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing
Home Delivery Pharmacy Care
Specialty Pharmacy Care
Specialty Benefit Management
Benefit-Design Consultation
Drug Utilization Review
Formulary Management
Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services
Others
Application of Pharmacy Benefit Management Market
Mail-order Pharmacy Services
Non-mail Pharmacy Services
Reason to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Global Market
Drone Software Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2025 Airware, Inc.,3D Robotics,Dreamhammer Inc.,Drone Volt,Dronedeploy Inc.,7ESRI
The latest market intelligence study on Drone Software relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Drone Software market for the forecast period 2020–2025.
Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
Airware, Inc.
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer Inc.
Drone Volt
Dronedeploy Inc.
7ESRI
Pix4D
Precisionhawk Inc.
Sensefly Ltd.
Skyward Io
Delta Drone
AeroVironment
VIATechnik
Scope of the Report
The research on the Drone Software market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Drone Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.
Type of Drone Software Market
Open Source
Closed Source
Application of Drone Software Market
Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Others
Reason to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Drone Software Market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Drone Software Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Global Market
SCADA Market Expanding Massively by 2020-2025 Profiling Leading Players– ABB ,Schneider Electric SE,Yokogawa Electric Corporation ,Honeywell International Inc.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Co.
The latest market intelligence study on SCADA relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of SCADA market for the forecast period 2020–2025.
Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
ABB (Switzerland)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Emerson Electric Co. (US)
General Electric Co. (US)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Larsen & Toubro (India)
Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)
Iconics Inc. (US)
Scope of the Report
The research on the SCADA market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the SCADA market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.
Type of SCADA Market
Hardware
Software
Services
Application of SCADA Market
Power & Energy
Oil & Gas Industry
Water & Waste Control
Telecommunications
Transportation
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Reason to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global SCADA Market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the SCADA Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
