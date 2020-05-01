MARKET REPORT
Power Line Communication Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2028
Power line communication (PLC) is one of the popular communication technologies that enables data transmission through a conductor already used for AC electric power transmission or distribution to the consumers. PLC technology is widely used for various applications including home automation, transmitting radio programs, automatic meter reading, transmission line protection, and others. It also enables in-vehicle network communication of various signals such as music, voice, and video by digital means over a DC battery power line. Moreover, power line communication has been mainly adopted as the most economical and reliable method for communication in a medium and over long distance in a power system. Increasing use of such technologies, especially for smart grid communications, has led to the development of power line communication market.
Power Line Communication Market – Notable Developments
- In April 2019, Siemens, a leading player in the power line communication market, announced the development of a comprehensive concept for sustainable energy systems around the world, the first such concept that takes into account and brings together technology as well as the areas of regulation and social engagement. According to the company, it developed the concept to build a global framework for energy solutions for its businesses.
- In March 2019, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and SK hynix system ic, Inc., won the regulatory antitrust approval for their joint venture called SkyHigh Memory Limited. It aims to offer customers with a steady supply of quality NAND products for different markets including consumer, networking, automotive, and industrial.
- In March 2019, Semtech Corporation, announced the launch and availability of a new cloud-based geolocation service called LoRa Cloud™ Geolocation, which is compatible with the LoRaWAN™ protocol and other network servers. The new service can be easily integrated for a cost-effective, performance-optimized solution.
- In March 2019, Marvell, announced its strategic collaboration with Oracle to deliver secure key storage and enable the customers of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to improve industry-leading security standards to monitor and control their cryptographic keys in the cloud.
- In January 2019, Xemex N.V., a part of JBH Group and a key player in power line communication market, pre-launched ‘SUNGATE’, a products that allows users to monitor their energy data or PV-installation data directly from the inverter at the most affordable price.
Other leading players operating in the power line communication include Maxim Integrated, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Enverv, Inc., Sigma Designs, Inc., PLC International, Echelon Corporation, Rational Network, Enverv, Inc., Setel Limited, NETGEAR, ABB, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, TP-Link Technologies, and Zyxel Communications.
Power Line Communication Market Dynamics
Market Gains Underpinned by Growing PLC Application in Home Automation and Smart Grid
In home automation, electric power wirings in the house are used as communication medium for alarm systems, remote controlling of lighting, sensors, appliances, and others. Increasing adoption of smart homes, especially in developed cities, has led to a surge in the demand for power line communication which generally enables exchange of data over existing power cables. Growth of the power line communication market can also be attributed to rising application of PLC technology in smart grid communication which allows bi-directional data communication and includes a range of operations and energy solutions such as smart appliances, smart meters, and others. Moreover, such technology integrates with broadband, direct current (DC), and alternating current (AC), and gains further application in radio transmission, internet access, home networking, and others. This, in turn, is likely to contribute to the revenue generation of power line communication market.
Power Line Communication Demand Surges as it Reduces Need for Additional Communication Paths
As the power line communication utilizes existing cables, it eliminates the requirement of additional line of communication, which helps lower the installation costs as compared to other systems. Surge in the use of power line technology for in-house as well as last mile applications in wide range of industries will continue to complement the future expansion of the market. However, electric noise generation in various wiring network tend to affect the performance of power line communication technology which may create a hindrance in the market growth. In addition, government restrictions on frequency bands along with several standards for the use of power line communication may limit its large scale adoption.
Power Line Communication Market Segmentation
Based on component, the power line communication market can be segmented into:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Based on frequency, the power line communication market can be segmented into:
- Narrowband
- Broadband
Based on application, the power line communication market can be segmented into:
- Energy Management
- Smart Grid
- Indoor Networking
Based on end-use, the power line communication market can be segmented into:
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Comprehensive Survey 2028
Industrial Lifting Equipment – Introduction
Industrial lifting equipment are widely adopted for lifting or moving heavy machinery or equipment from one place to other. Different types of lifting equipment, such as cranes, hoists, forklifts, stackers, and hook-pulleys are witnessing growing adoption for numerous applications across diverse industries, primarily in manufacturing units, construction sites, and warehouses. As these lifting equipment reduce human workload and injuries caused by lifting heavy machinery, they have witnessed an increased traction in recent years.
Furthermore, the growing demand for rapid and safe working has necessitated the adoption of industrial lifting equipment across diverse sectors. These factors pushed the industrial lifting equipment market to value roughly US$ 64 Billion in 2018.
Industrial Lifting Equipment – Competitive Landscape
- In April 2019, Toyota Industries North America formally acquired the assets of Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing LLC, a U.S. manufacturer of high-capacity liftrucks. Toyota has called this acquisition the ideal next step in the expansion of their big truck strategy.
- In February 2019, a leading player in industrial lifting equipment market, Liebherr showcased its four novel mobile cranes, LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane, LTM 1230-5.1 mobile crane, an 8-axle and a 5-axle crane at bauma 2019. These newly-launched cranes make high performing, cost effective, and flexibility lifting equipment, as they are backed by the company’s consistent advanced development of successful technologies.
Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH
Founded in 1969, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH is a global leader in mobile cranes manufacturing space. The company’s extensive product portfolio include high-tech telescopic & lattice boom cranes on crawler and wheeled chassis.
Toyota Industries
Founded in 1926 & headquartered in Kariya, Japan, Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures & sells material handling equipment, textile machinery, and automobiles in Japan and beyond.
KION Group
Established in 2006 & headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the group provides a wide range of industrial trucks, supply chain solutions, warehouse technology, and related services globally. KION Group develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts & warehouse trucks, and operates in Supply Chain Solutions, and Industrial Trucks & Services segments.
Terex Corporation
Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Westport, US, Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting & material handling solutions for diverse industries, such as construction, shipping, mining, infrastructure, energy, transportation, refining & utilities. Terex Corporation operates through three segments: Cranes, Material Processing (MP), and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP).
Columbus McKinnon
Established in 1875 & based in Getzville, New York, Columbus McKinnon designs, manufactures, & markets cranes, rigging tools, hoists, digital power control systems, actuators, and other material handling equipment for industrial and commercial applications worldwide.
Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Dynamics
Upward Demand for Lifting Loads in Diverse Industries Driving Market Growth
Burgeoning demand for lifting loads in the expanding shipping industry coupled with the rising adoption of forklifts in the warehouse & logistics segment are driving the sales of industrial lifting equipment. As industrial lifting equipment makes loading and unloading of heavy metals products an easy task for shipping purposes, their demand is likely to grow further in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, mining industry considerably relies on hoists and cranes for several applications, which are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for industrial lifting equipment companies.
High Initial Costs & Slow Speed of Industrial Lifting Equipment Impeding Market Growth
High initial costs of industrial lifting equipment are increasingly making several companies reluctant towards the adoption of these machines. Moreover, the incapability of industrial lifting equipment to lift up wide range of weights are also restraining their adoption. Additionally, high failure rate and maintenance requirements are other factors impeding the growth in global industrial lifting equipment market.
Advanced Technology Takes Centre Stage as Industries Seek High-Performing Lifting Equipment
Shifting industrial preferences for fast operating, robust, and compact lifting equipment is driving the demand for customized and advanced machinery. Also, the demand for industrial lifting equipment that occupy less space for transit and installing applications is growing rapidly. Consequently, companies are focusing on developing low-cost, and compact industrial lifting equipment that can lift wide range of weights and can operate at a fast pace, in a bid to appeal a wider target audience.
Industrial Lifting Equipment Market – Segmentation
Based on type, the industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into:
- Lifts
- Fork lifts
- Hoists
- Stackers
- Pallet trucks
- Robotic arms
Based on mechanism involved, the industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into:
- Hydraulic
- Pneumatic
- Electrical
- Magnetic
- Scissor lifts
Based on nature of installation, the industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into:
- Overhead
- Fulcrum
- Vehicle mounted
Based on application area, the industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into:
- Manufacturing industry
- Process industry
- Shipping industry
- Dockyards
- Warehouses
- Others
Global Calorimeter Market Data Analysis 2019-2025 TA, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo, IKA, Malvern, Shimadzu, Setaram, Leco, Parr, HITACHI
The report on the Global Calorimeter market offers complete data on the Calorimeter market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Calorimeter market. The top contenders TA, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo, IKA, Malvern, Shimadzu, Setaram, Leco, Parr, HITACHI, Linseis, Kaiyuan, Sundy, U-therm, Willsun of the global Calorimeter market are further covered in the report .
The report also segments the global Calorimeter market based on product mode and segmentation Differential scanning calorimeter, Oxygen bomb calorimeter. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Power Industry, Coal & Petrochemical, Other Industry of the Calorimeter market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Calorimeter market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Calorimeter market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Calorimeter market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Calorimeter market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Calorimeter market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
TOC of Report Contains 15 Sections which Clarifies Global Calorimeter Market Quickly are:
Sections 1. Industry Synopsis of Global Calorimeter Market.
Sections 2. Calorimeter Market Size by Type and Application.
Sections 3. Calorimeter Market Organization Producers analysis and Profiles.
Sections 4. Global Calorimeter Market 2018 Analysis by key traders.
Sections 5. Development Status and Outlook of Calorimeter Market in the United States.
Sections 6. Europe Calorimeter Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 7. Japan Calorimeter Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 8. China Calorimeter Market Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 9. India Calorimeter Market Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 10. Southeast Asia Calorimeter Market Improvement Status and Outlook.
Sections 11. Calorimeter Market Figure by Areas, Applications, and Sorts (2018-2023)
Sections 12. Calorimeter Market Dynamics.
Sections 13. Calorimeter Market Factors Analysis
Sections 14. Research Findings and Conclusions of Calorimeter Market.
Sections 15. Appendix.
The report on the global Calorimeter market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Calorimeter market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Calorimeter Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Calorimeter market in addition to their future forecasts.
Global Calorimeter Report mainly covers the following:
1- Calorimeter Industry Overview
2- Region and Country Calorimeter Market Analysis
3- Calorimeter Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
4- Production by Regions by Technology by Calorimeter Applications
5- Calorimeter Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
6- Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Calorimeter Market Forecast
7- Key success factors and Calorimeter Market Share Overview
8- Calorimeter Research Methodology
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2019-2025 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the markets growth. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
Key Objectives of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report:
– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
– Analysis of the demand for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) by component
– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
– Assessment of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market with respect to the type of application
– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
– Study of contracts and developments related to the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market by key players across different regions
– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) across the globe
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
INEOS Group Holdings
LG Chem
Mexichem
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Westlake Chemical
AVI Global Plast
Chemplast Sanmar
Formosa Plastics
JM EAGLE
Kaneka Corporation
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
PolyOne
Reliance Industries
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
General Purpose PVC Resin
High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin
Crosslinked PVC Resin
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings
Films And Sheets
Cables
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Target Audience:
– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Equipment Manufacturers
– Traders, Importers, and Exporters
– Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
– Research and Consulting Firms
– Government and Research Organizations
– Associations and Industry Bodies
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
Report structure:
In the recently published report, DataIntelo.com has provided a unique insight into the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry over the forecasted period. The report has covered the significant aspects which are contributing to the growth of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics listed as drivers, trends, and restraints.
These market dynamics have the potential to impact the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. This report has provided the detailed information to the audience about the way Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry has been heading since past few months and how it is going to take a shape in the years to come.
DataIntelo has offered a comprehensive analysis of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry. The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the reports published by DataIntelo. Competitive landscape section consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC).
The report has also analysed the changing trends in the industry. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Regional Market Analysis
6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Major Manufacturers Analysis
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market
10 Marketing Channel
11 Market Dynamics
12 Conclusion
13 Appendix
