Power Management Integrated Circuit Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2020-2025

Global stand mixer market exceeded USD 2.80 billion in 2018. North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to witness a steady stand mixer market growth during the forecast period. Innovative marketing strategies such as creating awareness via social media and offering discounts are expected to provide opportunities for the stand mixer market growth.

Capacity expansion and mergers & acquisitions of local businesses by global players are expected to create awareness among consumers which will pave new growth prospects for the global stand mixer market over the years ahead.

The global stand mixer market is likely to witness a stable increase at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018 to 2025. Availability of stand mixers in a wide price range has increased its usage in developed economies. This stand mixer market trend is further expected to reflect in Europe, North America, and key countries in Asia Pacific. New product launch, innovation of existing products, mergers & acquisitions and strengthening of manufacturing and distribution capabilities are the main strategies that have been implemented by players. Some of the recent company developments in the global stand mixer market include:

In October 2017, Electrolux AB acquired the Latin America home appliances business operations of Continental Appliance Co. This acquisition is expected to increase the company coverage in the Latin America stand mixers market over the years ahead.

In May 2017, Whirlpool Corporation, the parent company of KitchenAid completed the expansion of its Greenville, Ohio Factory Distribution Center (FDC) based in the U.S. The total size of the facility nearly doubled. The Greenville center business operations include production of stand mixers and their attachments and accessories, hand-held mixers, aerated beverage machines, blenders and cutlery blocks. These products are exclusively sold under the KitchenAid brand. This strategy is projected to boost KitchenAid presence in the U.S. stand mixer market in the future.

The stand mixers market is categorized as tilt-head and bowl-lift product types. The bowl-lift product type accounted for the largest stand mixer market share in 2017. The “bowl lift” type includes mixing bowl holding arms that are mounted off the counter by a few inches. These stand mixers are slightly taller than the tilt-head type, with an approximate height of 16.5 inches. Furthermore, they have a powerful motor system and can be utilized for kneading bakery products such as bread and pizza dough. Some of the bowl-lift models are approved for use in the commercial sector. These features are expected to boost the product demand at a high stand mixer market growth at a 2.1% growth rate by the end of 2025.

In August 2016, Bosch introduced The Optimum Kitchen Machine, a combination of a stand mixer with a digital weighing scale provided at the base. This scale has been provided in order to weigh the food ingredients and does not require the bowl to be replaced. The German appliance manufacturer introduced it at the IFA trade show in Berlin in 2016.

A significant stand mixer market share of more than 50% was captured by the commercial sector in 2017. The stand mixers for commercial use comprise more features than household ones, thus, making them slightly expensive. It has variable speeds and higher power with a bigger bowl enabling mixtures of a larger quantity. Bowl-lift type stand mixers are often used for commercial purpose on account of their larger quart size. Pizza stores, bakeries and restaurants are the predominant consumers for commercial stand mixers. The commercial application category is also expected to portray a steady stand mixer market growth by 2025.

