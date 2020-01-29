Power Rental Market 2019 Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Industry Demand, Sales and Revenue by 2025 | Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko PLC, Cummins Inc., United Rentals Inc., APR Energy

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Power Rental market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increasing demand of uninterrupted power supply in the commercial & construction industry and residential & shops.

Power Rental is an Equipment rental used for fuel saving, extra power, shared savings, reduced gensets. The rental power is used to stabilize the utility power grids and to provide extra energy to the communities and support industries that are facing efficiency problems due to the insufficient power supply.

Global Power Rental Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as, Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko PLC, Cummins Inc., United Rentals Inc., APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Ashtead Group PLC, Speedy Hire PLC, Kohler Co., Hertz Corporation, Soenergy International Inc., Generac Power Systems, Herc Holdings Inc., Al Faris Group, and Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited are the key players in manufacturing of power rental.

Diesel Generators-type of Power Rental market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Fuel type, the Power Rental market has been segmented into Diesel Generators, and Gas Generators. Diesel Generators dominates the global Power Rental owing to the easy availability of fuel, long-running life and cost-effective. Gas Generators will be the fastest growing segment due to its properties which offer seamless, noise-free, and clean power energy.

Above 1000 kW type is dominating Power Rating segment of the overall Power Rental market during the forecast period

On the basis of Power rating type, the Power Rental market has been segmented into less than 50 kW, 50 kW–500 kW, 501 kW-1000 kW, and above 1000 kW. Above 1000 kW segment will dominate the global Power Rental due to its growing demand in large power plants like oil & refinery industry, construction industry, and mining industry. Less than 50 kW segment market will grow by its demand in household, shops and smaller industries.

Utilities are projected to lead industry for utilizing the applications of the Power Rental during the forecast period

On the basis of End-user type, the Power Rental market has been segmented into Commercial, Manufacturing, Events, Construction, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others. Utility segment will lead the market owing to the growing demand for continuous power supply during peak hours for running regularly basis. The commercial sector will influence its need for uninterrupted power supply without fluctuations. The construction sector market will drive by the growth of infrastructural development.

Standby Power is projected to the lead purpose for which industries utilizing applications of the Power Rental during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Global Power Rental market has been segmented into Prime Power, Standby Power, and Continuous Power. By application type, Standby Power will lead the market due to due to its properties to saving energy by electronic and electrical appliances while they are switched off or in standby mode. Prime Power will drive by its properties to provide emergency power needs up to 2000 kW.

The Asia Pacific accounts for lion’s share of the Global Power Rental market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Power Rental market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Power Rental market over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of construction projects, growing utility sector, extreme weather conditions, post-disaster emergencies and unavailability of the power grid in remote locations. North America region market will drive by the need for emergency power utilities during the natural calamities affecting the power generation and T&D activities in the country.

