Power Rental that is Significantly Growing with Top Key Players- Atlas Copco, Speedy Hire, HSS, Ashtead Group, Cummins

In 2017, the global Online Recruitment market size was 22800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 37700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.

At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world? and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2016.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

The key players covered in this study

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market segment by Application, split into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Recruitment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

