Power Tools Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces



XMR study offers a 10-year forecast for the global power tools market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region that influence the current nature and future status of the power tools market over the forecast period.

Report Description

XploreMR's report examines the global power tools market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the technological advancements made in the power tools industry and about the latest trends that are significantly transforming consumer experiences.

Power tool functions through the use of an external power source and mechanism, rather than by the manual labour as is the case with hand tools. By category, tools can be segmented into power tools and hand tools. Most common types of power tools are powered by electric motors. Power tools are used for construction, gardening, household tasks, drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and various other purposes. There are several types of power tools, based on the power source they use: electric power operated tools (e.g. circular saws, drill machines), pneumatic power tools (e.g. hammers, chippers and compressed air guns), liquid fuel (gas) powered tools (e.g. saws), hydraulic power tools (jacks), and powder-actuated tools (nail guns).

Revenue Split

XMR covers the power tools market performance in terms of global power tools revenue split, since this is detrimental to the growth of the power tools market. This section additionally includes XMR’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, all factors influencing the power tools market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the power tools report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Segmentation

We have segmented the power tools market based on their mode of operation as Electric, Pneumatic and Others. On the basis of end-use sector, we have segmented the power tools market as Industrial and Household. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

Regions

The report highlights power tools sales by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the power tools sales. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the power tools market on a worldwide basis, and analyses the degree to which global drivers influence this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa.

Methodology

All the sections, by end-use sector or by mode of operation or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the power tools market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the power tools market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of power tools. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the power tools market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the power tools market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and the economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various power tools segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the power tools market. All the sub segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends prevalent in the power tools market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key power tools segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollars. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the power tools market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of power tools across regions, Market Insights developed the power tools Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Finally, power tools market report includes the competitive landscape to provide the audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in power tools prod uct portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are power tool manufacturers, distributors and DIY stores. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the power tools value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the power tools marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the power tools market. Key competitors covered are Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Robert Bosch GmbH and Techtronic Industries Company Limited. Key Segments Covered By category Power Tools Hand Tools By end-use sector Industrial Household By mode of operation Electric Pneumatic Others Key Regions/Countries Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa Key Companies Stanley Black & Decker Inc Atlas Copco AB Robert Bosch GmbH Techtronic Industries Company Limited

