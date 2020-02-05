Power Transmission Components Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Toshiba, ABB, Raton, Siemens, Crompton Greaves, etc.

Smart Reefer Container Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

Latest market study on “Smart Reefer Container by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (GPS, Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Others); Reefer (10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, 45HQ); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Military and Defense, Others);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the smart reefer conatiner market is estimated to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027 from US$ 823.81 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here! https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007925/

This Report Contains:

Market sizing for the global Smart Reefer Container.

Compare major Smart Reefer Container providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de globalization trends may have for Smart Reefer Container providers

Profiles of major Smart Reefer Container providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Smart Reefer Container -intensive vertical sectors

The Smart Reefer Container Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Smart Reefer Container market.

The market for smart reefer container has been segmented on the basis of offerings, technology, reefer, end-user industry, and geography. The smart reefer container market based on offerings is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services. The service segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the smart reefer container market. The smart reefer container market on the basis of the technology is segmented into GPS, cellular, long-range wide area network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and others. The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) segment led the smart reefer container market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for smart reefer containers by reefer is further segmented into 10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, and 45HQ. The 40GP segment led the smart reefer container market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Reefer Container Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Reefer Container Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007925/

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Chemical, Food, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/